Fold Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenues: $5.6 million, 21.1% YoY decrease
Transaction Volumes down 32% YoY
More than 1,000 Fold Bitcoin Credit Cards in Circulation
Restructuring fees on Bitcoin Gift Card to Drive Distribution

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold", "we", or "our"), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $5.6 million; 21.1% YoY decrease
  • Net Loss: ($29.2) million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 (Loss): ($5.8) million
  • Loss Per Share: ($0.59) per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Per Share2: ($0.12) per share
  • Bitcoin Investment Treasury Holdings1: 826 BTC

Q1 2026 Key Operating Metrics

  • Total Transaction Volume: $172 million; 32% YoY decrease
  • Total Verified Accounts: nearly 85,000, added close to 2,000 new verified accounts in the quarter

CEO Commentary

"Q1 was a challenging quarter across the broader Bitcoin industry. Lower Bitcoin prices pressured transaction volumes, trading activity, and consumer engagement, and Fold saw that pressure in our results," said Fold Chairman and CEO Will Reeves. "But as with past drawdown cycles, we believe the fundamental value proposition, technological value, and network effects of bitcoin remain strong. We are focused on what we can control, and we continue to put our energy and focus into building our products and serving our customers. Importantly, Fold remains focused on building a scalable platform with multiple interconnected products that we believe will drive durable and long-term growth."

Mr. Reeves continued, "We continued the rollout of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card this quarter and now have approximately 1,000 cards in circulation. We expect to expand distribution in the coming months and meet the market's high demand for this game changing product. While still early, initial user feedback is positive and initial cohort data is promising. Cardholders are already engaging with multiple products in our ecosystem, validating our belief that the card can become both a powerful acquisition engine and a major driver of ecosystem engagement over time. "

He added, "The Bitcoin Gift Card also remains an important part of our growth strategy and continues to perform strongly. Through this product we have onboarded thousands of new customers and reengaged existing users through a familiar retail experience, and many of these users are now engaging across the broader Fold ecosystem. Our flagship relationship with Kroger has been a success, and we believe this model can scale nationally across additional retailers. To support that growth, we are restructuring our gift card economics with distribution partners to materially reduce customer friction and improve retail placement opportunities."

Mr. Reeves concluded, "Despite a challenging market backdrop, we believe Fold made significant progress in the first quarter and, more importantly, laid the foundation for what comes next. With credit gaining traction, a more aggressive customer acquisition strategy in place, and continued improvements to our platform, we believe Fold is well-positioned to grow, increase engagement, and build a valuable, long-term business."

Strategic & Business Updates:

  • Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card
    • More than 1,000 cards now in circulation
    • Expect continued distribution throughout the year; prioritizing the roughly 80,000 people on the waiting list
    • Initial cohort data showing strong cross-product adoption
    • The Fold Credit Card is powered by Visa and Stripe, allowing users to earn bitcoin rewards up to 4.0%
  • Fold Bitcoin Gift Card
    • Fold is restructuring its fee on cards to accelerate distribution and drive customer acquisition
    • Fold believes the full distribution of the Bitcoin Gift Card will drive thousands of new users to its ecosystem and lead to the increased adoption of other products
    • Currently available online (Fold app, foldapp.com, giftcards.com, etc.) and in store (~2,000 Kroger brand locations)

Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Fold will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Call Links:

Footnotes

1 Fold's Bitcoin Investment Treasury was 826 BTC as of March 31, 2026 and May 11, 2026.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Per Share are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (a "Non-GAAP Financial Measure"). Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

About Fold:

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "predict," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the rollout, development and expected effect of Fold's credit card program and gift card product, and the potential success of Fold's overall market, product and growth strategies. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including but not limited to changes in the acceptance of bitcoin; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans, including our ability to process and approve new credit card applications; (iii) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; (iv) volatility in the market price of bitcoin; (v) access to and reliance on funding for our products, including the credit card, and general operations; (vi) access to and reliance on third parties for their services related to certain of our products, including risks relating to Fold having a single custodian for our bitcoin; (vii) reliance on banking partners which are subject to complex and demanding regulations and compliance standards; and (viii) those risks and uncertainties discussed in Fold Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
             
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2026     2025  
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 11,526,471     $ 7,652,203  
Accounts receivable, net     539,147       728,001  
Inventories     460,701       478,045  
Digital assets - rewards treasury     5,253,902       6,872,869  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,195,840       2,384,684  
Total current assets     19,976,061       18,115,802  
Digital assets - investment treasury     56,355,303       133,658,791  
Capitalized software development costs, net     1,704,704       1,393,752  
Other non-current assets     292,858       299,309  
Total assets   $ 78,328,926     $ 153,467,654  
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 1,653,305     $ 704,789  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     2,609,739       3,166,186  
February 2026 note - related party, net     12,151,382       -  
Credit facility     20,000,000       10,000,000  
Customer rewards liability     5,253,902       6,872,869  
Deferred revenue     308,627       366,252  
Total current liabilities     41,976,955       21,110,096  
June 2025 convertible note, net     -       21,469,675  
March 2025 convertible note - related party     -       47,207,556  
Other non-current liabilities     -       689,680  
Total liabilities     41,976,955       90,477,007  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)            
Stockholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025     -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 50,738,916 shares issued and 50,353,315 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 48,477,883 shares issued and 48,419,266 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025     5,076       4,849  
Additional paid-in-capital     236,453,785       233,924,782  
Accumulated deficit     (200,106,890 )     (170,938,984 )
Total stockholders' equity     36,351,971       62,990,647  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 78,328,926     $ 153,467,654  
             


Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
      Three Months Ended
March 31,		  
      2026     2025  
Revenues, net     $ 5,592,309     $ 7,087,837  
               
Operating expenses              
Banking and payments costs       4,806,374       6,758,924  
Custody and trading costs       598,415       45,785  
Compensation and benefits       4,034,267       6,457,940  
Marketing expenses       268,108       399,798  
Professional fees       1,667,414       1,788,505  
Amortization expense       156,079       91,071  
(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability       (1,507,471 )     (1,100,857 )
(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury       1,689,455       1,010,586  
Other selling, general and administrative expenses       1,709,981       1,136,455  
Total operating expenses       13,422,622       16,588,207  
Operating loss       (7,830,313 )     (9,500,370 )
               
Other income (expense)              
Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury       (28,629,465 )     (15,617,152 )
Change in fair value of SAFEs       -       (6,503,113 )
Change in fair value of convertible note       13,200,089       (6,534,143 )
Convertible note issuance costs and fees       -       (9,569,109 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt       (4,005,132 )     -  
Interest expense       (2,273,828 )     (1,271,638 )
Other income       374,214       120,303  
Other expense, net       (21,334,122 )     (39,374,852 )
               
Net loss before income taxes       (29,164,435 )     (48,875,222 )
Income tax expense (benefit)       3,471       3,978  
Net loss     $ (29,167,906 )   $ (48,879,200 )
               
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic and diluted     $ (0.59 )   $ (1.92 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted       49,656,409       25,436,398  
               


Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
       
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net loss   $ (29,167,906 )   $ (48,879,200 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:            
Amortization expense     156,079       91,071  
Loss on digital assets - rewards treasury     1,689,455       1,010,586  
Loss on digital assets - investment treasury     28,629,465       15,617,152  
Gain on customer rewards liability     (1,507,471 )     (1,100,857 )
Change in fair value of convertible note     (13,200,089 )     6,534,143  
Convertible note issuance costs and fees     -       9,569,109  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     4,005,132       -  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     6,638       -  
Amortization of debt discount and premium     (114,731 )     525,921  
Change in fair value of SAFEs     -       6,503,113  
Share-based compensation expense     1,696,766       5,170,275  
Other non-cash adjustments     (343,039 )     -  
Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:            
Accounts receivable, net     188,854       (491,433 )
Inventories     17,344       (140,782 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (11,187 )     (962,423 )
Accounts payable     948,516       373,426  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     816,814       660,721  
Customer reward liability     344,298       611,552  
Deferred revenue     (57,625 )     (46,574 )
Other non-current liabilities     (689,680 )     -  
Net cash used in operating activities     (6,592,367 )     (4,954,200 )
             
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchases of digital assets     (716,500 )     (1,562,973 )
Proceeds from sales of digital assets     14,376,468       -  
Payments for capitalized software development costs     (467,031 )     (266,221 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     13,192,937       (1,829,194 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities            
Proceeds from issuance of note     13,000,000       -  
Repayment of convertible note     (25,166,667 )     -  
Proceeds from recapitalization     -       804,600  
Payments of deferred IPO costs     -       (652,013 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     389,665       -  
Proceeds from credit facility     10,000,000       -  
Common stock withheld for employee tax obligations     (949,300 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (2,726,302 )     152,587  
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     3,874,268       (6,630,807 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     7,652,203       18,330,359  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 11,526,471     $ 11,699,552  
             
Non-cash investing and financing activities            
Non-cash payment of interest with common stock   $ 613,334     $ -  
Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions     455,794       714,802  
Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current obligations     480,307       1,012  
Non-cash repayment of convertible note via transfer of digital assets - related party     34,007,466       -  
Non-cash amortization of deferred issuance costs     6,451       -  
Non-cash allocation of convertible note proceeds to embedded derivative     63,418       -  
Non-cash allocation of note proceeds to commitment shares     785,200       -  
Recapitalization     -       173,019,904  
Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party     -       43,965,525  
Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party     -       2,313,975  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information            
Cash paid during the period for interest expense     2,655,139       -  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Net loss   $ (29,167,906 )   $ (48,879,200 )
Add:            
Interest expense     2,273,828       1,271,638  
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,471       3,978  
Amortization expense     156,079       91,071  
Share-based compensation expense     1,709,413       5,170,275  
(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability     (1,507,471 )     (1,100,857 )
(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury     1,689,455       1,010,586  
(Gain) loss on digital assets - investment treasury     28,629,465       15,617,152  
Change in fair value of SAFEs     -       6,503,113  
Change in fair value of other liabilities     (343,039 )      
Change in fair value of convertible note     (13,200,089 )     6,534,143  
Convertible note issuance costs and fees     -       9,569,109  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     4,005,132       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (5,751,662 )   $ (4,208,992 )
                 


    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2026     2025  
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)   $ (5,751,662 )   $ (4,208,992 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share     49,656,409       25,436,398  
             
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:            
Basic and diluted   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.17 )
                 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
OG Advisory Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com 

Media:
Confluence Partners, LLC
Cindy Stoller
Media@foldapp.com 


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