Culpeo Minerals

Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

Targeting Large-scale, High Grade New Discoveries in the Land of the Copper Giants

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its investor presentation based on information available as of October 2026.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cpocopper investing
CPO:AU
Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals

Exploring High-grade Outcropping Copper-Gold Projects in Chile

Exploring High-grade Outcropping Copper-Gold Projects in Chile Keep Reading...
Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Minerals Targets District-Scale Copper in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) is aiming to build a district-scale copper resource of 50 million to 100 million tonnes in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara said on Rob Tyson’s “Dig Deep, The Mining Podcast.”Its flagship asset Lana Corina, along with its... Keep Reading...
The flag of Chile waves against a clear blue sky.

Capstone Copper Plans US$3 Billion Chile Investment to Double Output by 2031

Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,ASX:CSC,OTCPL:CSCCF) said on Monday (October 26) that it plans to spend US$3 billion in Chile’s Atacama region to double its copper production in the country by 2031.The miner announced the plan at a ceremony at its Mantoverde mine led by Chilean President José Antonio... Keep Reading...
A white rectangle with blue text reads: Teck, over a blurred industrial website background.

Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) is operating its Highland Valley copper mine in British Columbia at reduced capacity after United Steelworkers Local 7619 commenced strike action.The Vancouver-based mining company confirmed the labour disruption on Saturday (October 24), saying... Keep Reading...
Open-pit copper mine near Lumumbashi in Shaba region of Southern DRC.

Copper's Second Act: How Processed Tailings Can Aid in Rising Demand

The looming copper supply gap won’t close through mine production alone. Part of the answer lies in processing waste that historical mining left behind.Data from the University of Queensland’s Sustainable Minerals Institute estimates that approximately 13 billion metric tons of mine tailings are... Keep Reading...
Retro copper-colored magnifying glass and old white nautical chart.

New Finds in Old Ground: How Modern Exploration is Revisiting Historical Deposits

Previously known deposits are increasingly becoming a focus of current exploration activities, as new discoveries are more rare. In the copper scene, for example, funding for grassroots exploration was reported to have fallen by roughly 60 percent over the past decade. In a PDAC 2026 keynote,... Keep Reading...
"Welcome to Arizona" sign with red, yellow and blue stripes under a clear sky.

Hudbay, Mitsubishi Greenlight Major US Copper Mine in Arizona

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Mitsubishi (TSE:8058,OTCPL:MSBHF) have approved construction of Copper World, clearing the way for what Hudbay calls the "next major US copper mine" to produce in H2 2029.The final investment decision was released on Wednesday (October 21) along with the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Culpeo Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Culpeo Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

SAGA Metals Positions Wolverine Heavy REE Project Alongside Strange Lake and Tanbreez in Geological Peer Comparison

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity up to 48,000 cps at Surface and Discovers New Showings at the Corvo Uranium Project

Pinnacle Prepares Plans for Drilling and Field Work to Follow Up on Polymetallic Discoveries at El Potrero

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Positions Wolverine Heavy REE Project Alongside Strange Lake and Tanbreez in Geological Peer Comparison

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity up to 48,000 cps at Surface and Discovers New Showings at the Corvo Uranium Project

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Prepares Plans for Drilling and Field Work to Follow Up on Polymetallic Discoveries at El Potrero

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Delivers Positive PEA for Calico

gold investing

Gold Price Falls, Then Recovers After Fed Keeps Rates Steady

gold investing

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2026