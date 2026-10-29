Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

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October 29, 2026
Targeting Large-scale, High Grade New Discoveries in the Land of the Copper Giants
Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its investor presentation based on information available as of October 2026.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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06 October
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Exploring High-grade Outcropping Copper-Gold Projects in Chile
28 October
Culpeo Minerals Targets District-Scale Copper in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQD:CPQRF) is aiming to build a district-scale copper resource of 50 million to 100 million tonnes in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, Non-Executive Chairman Geoff McNamara said on Rob Tyson’s “Dig Deep, The Mining Podcast.”Its flagship asset Lana Corina, along with its... Keep Reading...
27 October
Capstone Copper Plans US$3 Billion Chile Investment to Double Output by 2031
Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,ASX:CSC,OTCPL:CSCCF) said on Monday (October 26) that it plans to spend US$3 billion in Chile’s Atacama region to double its copper production in the country by 2031.The miner announced the plan at a ceremony at its Mantoverde mine led by Chilean President José Antonio... Keep Reading...
26 October
Teck Resources Faces Strike at Highland Valley Copper Mine
Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) is operating its Highland Valley copper mine in British Columbia at reduced capacity after United Steelworkers Local 7619 commenced strike action.The Vancouver-based mining company confirmed the labour disruption on Saturday (October 24), saying... Keep Reading...
22 October
Copper's Second Act: How Processed Tailings Can Aid in Rising Demand
The looming copper supply gap won’t close through mine production alone. Part of the answer lies in processing waste that historical mining left behind.Data from the University of Queensland’s Sustainable Minerals Institute estimates that approximately 13 billion metric tons of mine tailings are... Keep Reading...
21 October
New Finds in Old Ground: How Modern Exploration is Revisiting Historical Deposits
Previously known deposits are increasingly becoming a focus of current exploration activities, as new discoveries are more rare. In the copper scene, for example, funding for grassroots exploration was reported to have fallen by roughly 60 percent over the past decade. In a PDAC 2026 keynote,... Keep Reading...
21 October
Hudbay, Mitsubishi Greenlight Major US Copper Mine in Arizona
Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Mitsubishi (TSE:8058,OTCPL:MSBHF) have approved construction of Copper World, clearing the way for what Hudbay calls the "next major US copper mine" to produce in H2 2029.The final investment decision was released on Wednesday (October 21) along with the... Keep Reading...
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