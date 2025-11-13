FIS Launches GETPAID and Treasury Risk Manager Integrity Edition on Microsoft Marketplace

Key facts

  • FIS GETPAID and Treasury Risk Manager Integrity are both now available on Microsoft Marketplace.
  • Financial institutions across the globe will be able to easily access solutions and benefit from faster deployment and simplified procurement.

Global financial technology leader FIS ® today announced that its GETPAID and Treasury Risk Manager Integrity Edition solutions are now available on the Microsoft Marketplace. The addition of these solutions to Microsoft Marketplace highlight FIS' commitment to unlocking leading-edge solutions for businesses navigating today's increasingly complex money lifecycle.

FIS Treasury and Risk Manager Integrity Edition, which was recently recognized with a major accolade at the 2025 Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards , enables organizations to manage liquidity, market risk, and regulatory compliance with precision and agility, while providing treasurers with new, innovative and AI-based solutions such as Treasury GPT.

FIS GETPAID is a cloud-native, AI-powered platform that transforms the receivables lifecycle, from credit to collections to dispute resolution. The integrated web-based accounts receivable software streamlines financial processes, reducing friction and improving the efficiency of corporate finance operations throughout the money lifecycle.

Why This Matters

The availability of these solutions on the Microsoft Marketplace allows more customers globally to benefit from Microsoft's cloud-first capabilities and FIS's deep industry expertise. Deployment via Microsoft Marketplace accelerates the delivery of secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions to the marketplace, while also allowing for elasticity, giving businesses the power to update their infrastructure at speed with a high-level of support.

JP James, head of Treasury and Risk Management at FIS said: "Launching these solutions on the Microsoft Marketplace is a major step forward in our mission to unlock financial technology to the world. This collaboration with Microsoft enables us to deliver our cloud-native solutions globally on the trusted cloud platform, allowing businesses to leverage advanced capabilities with ease and providing them with a streamlined and simplified process."

"Microsoft Marketplace helps organizations and partners move faster, work smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions—all in one trusted place," said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. "We're happy to welcome FIS' solutions to the growing Microsoft Marketplace ecosystem."

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

For More Information
Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISNYSE:FISFintech Investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
