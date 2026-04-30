FIS and Leading Financial Institutions to Build Their Own Digital Tokenized Money Network

Key Facts:

  • FIS and six U.S. banks will launch Project Keystone, a bank-owned and bank-administered network for digital money to be built on regulated deposits. The initiative will give participating banks direct control over how digital money is issued, transferred, and settled, without ceding that infrastructure to third parties.
  • Participating banks include Citizens, Fifth Third, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, and M&T Bank - spanning national, regional, and trust institutions across the U.S.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial technology, today announced Project Keystone - a network for digital money to be designed and controlled by banks. Developed with six U.S. financial institutions, Project Keystone will enable participating banks to issue, transfer, and settle regulated deposits in digital form, on shared infrastructure they administer themselves.

Participating banks include Citizens, Fifth Third, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, and M&T Bank. This group represents different charter types and technology providers, reflecting the breadth of institutions for which Project Keystone is designed to operate.

The network will handle real bank deposits in digital form - meaning the money moving through Project Keystone will be regulated and bank-issued - not a new asset class. Transactions will either settle completely or not settle at all, eliminating the partial failures and reconciliation burdens that slow conventional interbank settlement today.

"Banks are the cornerstone of trust in the financial system, and they should define how digital money evolves," said Jim Johnson, Co-President of Banking Solutions at FIS. "The digital money space has no shortage of technology looking for adoption. What it has lacked is banks moving together with shared administration and infrastructure among financial institutions. Project Keystone brings together institutions of different sizes, charters, and core providers - because a network that doesn't work for all of them doesn't work."

Financial institutions interested in joining Project Keystone as founding members may contact Project.Keystone@fisglobal.com .

About FIS

FIS is a financial technology company providing solutions to financial institutions and businesses. We unlock financial technology to the world across the money lifecycle underpinning the world's financial system. Our people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests, by helping our clients to confidently run, grow, and protect their businesses. Our expertise comes from decades of experience helping financial institutions and businesses of all sizes adapt to meet the needs of their customers by harnessing where reliability meets innovation in financial technology. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit FISglobal.com . Follow FIS on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

Nicole Alley
Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
904.438.6278
Nicole.Alley@fisglobal.com

Lauren Pozmanter
US & Corporate PR Lead
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
631.827.7963
Lauren.Pozmanter@fisglobal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fidelity National Information ServicesFISnyse:fisfintech investing
FIS
The Conversation (0)
Say hello to MacBook Neo

Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599 Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

The world's most popular laptop gets even better with the incredible performance of M5, double the starting storage, and improved wireless connectivity, packed into a thin, light, and durable aluminum design Apple® today announced the new MacBook Air ® with M5, bringing exceptional performance... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

Apple introduces the new iPad Air, powered by M4

With blazing performance, more memory, enhanced connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, iPad Air is a fantastic value Apple® today announced the new iPad Air® featuring M4 and more memory, giving users a big jump in performance at the same starting price. With a faster CPU and GPU,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project

CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

Earthwise Minerals Approves 2026 Drill Program to Advance Talon Zone at Iron Range Gold Project

Related News

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce les resultats financiers annuels 2025 et mises-a-jour corporatives

precious metals investing

Earthwise Minerals Approves 2026 Drill Program to Advance Talon Zone at Iron Range Gold Project

precious metals investing

Radisson Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization at O'Brien to 1.9 Kilometres Depth with Latest Drill Results

copper investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

base metals investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report