Fireweed Zinc LTD. is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been substantially oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the non-brokered private placement has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12.063 million. The Offering will now consist of up to 7,050,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.70 per share and 7,200,000 flow-through common shares of ...

FWZ:CA