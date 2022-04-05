Precious MetalsInvesting News

FireFox Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update on winter drilling at its wholly-owned Mustajärvi and Jeesiö Projects. This report includes a summary of results from three more diamond core holes at Mustajärvi and seven core holes at the Utsamo and Saittavaara targets at Jeesiö. In total, these news holes constitute 2,157 metres of drilling The results from the Phase 5 drill program at Mustajärvi included ...

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on winter drilling at its wholly-owned Mustajärvi and Jeesiö Projects. This report includes a summary of results from three more diamond core holes at Mustajärvi and seven core holes at the Utsamo and Saittavaara targets at Jeesiö. In total, these news holes constitute 2,157 metres (m) of drilling

The results from the Phase 5 drill program at Mustajärvi included holes totaling 2,337m. The results from four earlier holes were announced in a Company news release dated January 25, 2022. The objectives of this program were to better define the controls on the bonanza grade mineralization in the Northeast Target and to test magnetic and structural features at the East Target to determine if a robust mineral system extends into that area (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3LDBUq2).

The three holes reported today include new gold intercepts around the high-grade zone in the Northeast Target and a very shallow new gold intercept in the East Target. At the East Target, a new hybrid drill rig intercepted gold associated with disseminated and vein pyrite in altered tuffites coming quite close to surface (22MJ003). Two new holes offsetting the high-grade zone in the Northeast Target (22MJ001 and 22MJ002) also encountered significant gold mineralization, confirming the northeast strike and southeast dip of the en echelon vein system.

Highlights of Phase 5 2022 Drilling at Mustajärvi

  • Drill hole 22MJ003 returned 4.4m averaging 6.35 grams per tonne (g/t) of Au from 13.6m down hole, including 0.8m at 25.93 g/t Au;
  • Drill hole 22MJ001 returned multiple narrow intercepts of 5.76 to 15.92 g/t Au, including
    • 1.9m averaging 8.96 g/t Au from 149.8m downhole, including 1.0m at 14.5 g/t Au; and
    • 1.0m at 8.09 g/t Au from 164.3m downhole; and
    • 1.25m at 8.32 g/t Au from 180.0m downhole, including 0.6m at 15.92 g/t Au; and
    • 1.35m at 5.76 g/t Au from 203m downhole;
  • Drill hole 21MJ002 intersected the high-grade zone up dip to the west in a narrow interval of 0.6m averaging 5.98 g/t Au from 154.3m downhole, as well as several narrow intercepts of 1.06 to 1.86 g/t Au shallower in the hole.

The early-stage drilling at the Jeesiö Project did not return significant gold intercepts, but the structural zone at the Utsamo Target continues to return encouraging evidence of faulting, alteration, and anomalous geochemistry.

"Drilling along the strike of the inferred mineralization on both the East Target and Northeast targets at Mustajärvi has not only confirmed the continuation of gold mineralization within the controlling structures but also aided in defining their orientation," commented Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox. "This information will help us target additional potential high-grade gold mineralization in future drill programs. We are very excited to see the results later in the spring when we focus the drill rig on the wide open, shallow mineralization at the East Target and on the new targets in the gabbro to the southwest of the permit."

The drilling program has moved on to FireFox's Sarvi Project. However, further drilling is planned at Mustajärvi later this spring. New drilling will focus on the East Target and new targets in the southwest part of the permit. The East Target has now yielded multiple intercepts of strong gold mineralization that are open in all directions.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Details

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres (km) east of Kittilä. The property straddles the Mustajärvi Shear Zone (MSZ), a major right-lateral shear zone that has associated second and third-order structures that further dissect the project into separate structural zones. The Sodankylä Group rocks, which are primarily to the north of the shear zone in the footwall, include metamorphosed sedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks. Geophysics and drilling have identified an extensive corridor of albite - sericite alteration in the footwall along more than 2km of the structure. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have only drilled approximately 9,357 metres to date.

FireFox's structural model identified repetitive dilatant zones along the MSZ where vein swarms and higher-grade gold are concentrated. Three main areas of gold mineralization have been identified along a 2.1-km segment of the MSZ, namely the Central Zone, the Northeast Target, and the East Target. The Central Zone and Northeast Target both host bonanza grade gold associated with clusters of veins in the footwall of the shear zone and are separated by more than 700m. The Northeast Target hosts the best drill intercepts to date including drill holes 21MJ001 and 21MJ010, which both returned high-grade intervals equivalent to approximately 150 gram-metres of gold (expressed as gold grade * thickness of mineralization) (see Company news releases dated June 17 and September 9, 2021). The East Target was first identified in the phase 4 drill program when two holes were drilled based on the new structural model, and both intersected modest shallow gold-mineralized intervals (see Company news release dated August 17, 2021). The East Target represents the third zone of dilation along the MSZ predicted by structural model.

Within the East Target area, hole 22MJ003 was collared about 750m northeast of the high-grade zone and 55 m to the northwest of the previously released drill hole 21MJ015 (refer to Company news release dated January 25th, 2022). This hole was a test of a new light hybrid drill rig designed for BOT sampling but having the capability to drill cost-effective diamond core to approximately 25m depth.

This test was a success, resulting in a core hole completed to a depth of 19.8m that intercepted lithology and mineralization similar to that found in 21MJ015. Gold was hosted in strongly altered and kaolinized intermediate tuffite metavolcanics with vein and disseminated pyrite mineralization. The best interval in the hole was 6.35 g/t Au over 4.4m (including 0.8m at 25.93 g/t Au) from 13.6 metres down hole. This shallow intercept is considered significant as all four holes in the East Target have intercepted gold mineralization, which remains open in all directions (Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3LDBUq2).

In the Northeast Target area, drill holes 22MJ001 and 22MJ002 were collared in the vicinity of the bonanza grade mineralization in order to confirm and extend its strike. Drill hole 22MJ001 was collared 20m northeast of 21MJ010, and drill hole 22MJ002 was collared 10m to the west-southwest from 21MJ010.

Both of these drill holes encountered the extensive alteration system cut by multiple quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veins with significant gold grades (see Figure 2: https://bit.ly/3u7J14g). Based on apparent strike, dip, depth, and vein mineralogy, the team is confident that these intercepts confirm continuity of the high-grade zone, even though grade and thickness vary, as previously reported. The strongest gold intercepts come from 22MJ001, including: 1.9m averaging 8.96 g/t Au starting 149.8m downhole, which includes 1.0m at 14.50 g/t Au; 1.0m at 8.09 g/t Au from 164.3m downhole; 1.25m at 8.32 g/t Au from 180.0m downhole, including 0.6m at 15.92 g/t Au; and 1.35m at 5.76 g/t Au from 203.0m depth. This hole extends the mineralized zone by approximately 12m to the east-northeast from high-grade intercepts in 21MJ010.

Drill hole 22MJ002 was collared 10m to the west-southwest from hole 21MJ010 and intersected several narrow QCTP-veins within the strongly altered intermediate tuffite. The best interval yielded 0.6m averaging 5.98 g/t Au from 154.3m downhole. This intercept appears to be up dip from the original high-grade intercepts. Shallower in the hole, there were other notable intervals within the hole including: 0.95m at 1.86 g/t Au from 133.7m downhole, 0.8m at 1.86 g/t Au from 136.2m, and 0.5m at 1.06 g/t Au from 139.9m downhole.

Interpretation of the results suggests that the Northeast Target gold-controlling structure trends sub-parallel with the main shear zone and lithological contact in a southwest-northeast direction and dips toward the east-southeast dip. The axis of the high-grade portion of this system is believed to represent an en-echelon structure that plunges approximately 35°-40° the northeast.

Jeesiö Drill Program Update

FireFox has also received results for the reconnaissance drilling campaign that commenced late in 2021 at the Company's 100% held Jeesiö Project (see Company News Release dated November 11th, 2021). A total of seven holes were drilled, including five at the Utsamo target totaling 1,113m and two at the Saittavaara target totaling 400m (see Table 1).

Previous drilling at the Utsamo target intersected significant fault zones, which are believed to be part of the Sirkka Shear Zone. The recent Utsamo drilling program was aimed at multi-element anomalies from BOT sampling completed across the structural zone and additional interpreted structures from the geophysical data (see Figure 3: https://bit.ly/38gX5Qe). The BOT anomalies included multiple pathfinder elements for orogenic gold, such as gold, tellurium, bismuth, arsenic, and antimony (see Company news release dated October 26th, 2021). Drill holes 21JEE004 and 21JEE005 targeted one of the strongest BOT geochemical anomalies in the northwestern part of the Utsamo target area. Both drill holes intersected thin intervals of albitized metasediments with disseminated and vein-related pyrite, but no significant gold. Drill hole 21JEE006 targeted the same interpreted structure, farther to the northwest from 21JEE004 and 21JEE005. This drill hole intersected a significant fault zone, and the drilling was terminated due to technical issues at 208.8m downhole.

Drill hole 21JEE007 was collared in the central part of the Utsamo target testing another geochemical anomaly, approximately 1.08km southeast from 21JEE004. This drill hole intersected a package of strongly faulted and altered metasediments with varying mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks but no significant gold. Drill hole 21JEE008 was targeted on another interpreted structural feature that apparently cuts an interpreted gabbroic intrusive in the southeast of the target area. The drilling did not confirm the presence of a structure.

Drill holes 21JEE009 and 21JEE010 were drilled at the Saittavaara Prospect, approximately 10km south of Utsamo, where a near-surface zone of 4.0m averaging 2.03 g/t Au, including 2.0m at 3.18 g/t Au was reported from scout drilling in 2021(see Company news releases dated August 3rd, 2021). Despite favorable indications from the geophysics, the drilling did not encounter the same strong deformation or alteration previously seen in the area.

Table 1. Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole

Easting

Northing

Azimuth (°)

Plunge (°)

Final Depth (m)

Mustajärvi Drill Holes

22MJ001

428471

7500700.7

327

71

349.5

22MJ002

428447

7500681.1

340

70

274.4

22MJ003

429080

7501043

140

65

19.85

Jeesiö (Utsamo) Drill Holes

21JEE004

470026.5

7489087

227

-45

234.8

21JEE005

469947.3

7489074

227

-45

238.4

21JEE006

469636

7489102

227

-45

208.8

21JEE007

470829.7

7488357

225

-45

204.6

21JEE008

472242

7487137

0

-45

226.7

Jeesiö (Saittavaara) Drill Holes

21JEE009

469853.4

7478346

60

-45

204.4

21JEE010

470061.4

7478293

240

-45

195.5

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company´s core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and applied sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were first crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Gold values which exceeded 10 ppm were assayed in triplicate by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22, Au-GRA22d and Au-GRA22t). Selected samples were assayed with a 1,000-gram Au-SCR24 method (screen fire assays) based on the presence of visible gold. Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved, the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-738-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE:FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696068/FireFox-Gold-Reports-more-Gold-Intercepts-from-the-Mustajrvi-Project-and-Summarizes-Early-Stage-Drilling-at-the-Jeesi-Project-in-Finland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Overview

FireFox Gold Corp (TSXV:FFOX,FSE:A2PDU7) is a resource exploration company with a portfolio of highly-prospective gold projects in Finland. FireFox Gold is a leading tenement holder and one of only a handful of companies actively exploring for gold in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). The CLGB is an under-explored orogenic gold belt comparable in size to some of the world’s most notable gold-bearing greenstone belts, and the site of a new gold rush. The gold belt may be under-explored, but Finland’s mining industry is well established. The Nordic nation consistently ranks as one of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.

Recent notable discoveries made in the belt by Rupert Resources Ltd (TSX:RUP) and Aurion Resources Ltd (TSXV:AU) are driving a gold rush atmosphere. These discoveries have attracted the interest and investment from major players including Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) and B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Agnico Eagle owns the Kittilä underground gold mine, located in the CLGB, which has gold reserves of 4.4 million ounces, produces about 175,000 ounces of gold annually and has a 17-year mine life. Kinross, B2Gold and others have entered the field via agreements with the tenement-controlling juniors. In March 2021, FireFox expanded its tenements holdings to over 800 square kilometres in strategic locations for gold exploration within the CLGB, creating new opportunities for advancement through both exploration and strategic partnerships.

FireFox Gold’s flagship property, the Jeesiö gold project, may offer a springboard to further discoveries in the CLGB. At Jeesiö, FireFox is exploring two high-priority target areas that are bracketed by Aurion’s Risti and Launi gold discoveries. The company’s 2021 program for Jeesiö started with the first extensive bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling to test below the glacial cover at the Utsamo target, where early sampling returned up to 4.6g/t gold at surface. Results from this work, combined with the 2020 detailed geophysics, is expected to identify priority drill targets for the follow-up diamond drilling program. Detailed BOT sampling combined with geophysics is a demonstrated exploration path that has led to target delineation and discovery in other parts of the CLGB.

FireFox Gold is led by a team of capital market and mining professionals including Finnish team members well versed in the nation’s mining laws and geologic potential.

FireFox Gold Company Highlights

  • Finland ranked first in the Fraser Institute mining survey in 2017, has a strong mining tradition, clearly defined mining laws and world-leading geological technical databases.
  • CLGB is an underexplored gold belt highly prospective for numerous multi-million-ounce discoveries.
  • FireFox is focused solely on gold in Finland, controlling approximately 800 square kilometres of key exploration ground in the CLGB.
  • The recently expanded land position gives FireFox two paths to discovery – direct exploration and joint venture.
  • Detailed 2021 exploration program underway at the Jeesiö gold project, in close proximity to Aurion Resources’ recent discoveries.
  • Detailed summer exploration planned for the new Sarvi gold project, adjacent to Rupert Resources’ recent Area 1 discovery.
  • Leadership exhibits a balance of technical and financial strengths, gold industry expertise and deep knowledge of Finland mining industry.
  • Tight structure with strong institutional support.

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt – Site of a New Gold Rush in Finland

Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

The CLGB is comparable in size to other major greenstone belts, such as Canada’s Abitibi, Western Australia’s Norseman-Wiluna and the Zimbabwe Craton. However, by 2015 only 9.1 million ounces of gold resources had been delineated across 13 gold deposits. According to a 2015 study on the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, there remains significant potential for million-ounce deposits in the area due to the lack of exploration up to this point.

The dearth of exploration is due to the fact that prior to joining the European Union in 1995, foreign companies could not hold a majority share in an exploration or mining company. All exploration and exploitation was completed via state-owned companies such as Outokumpu. The end result was limited gold exploration. In many cases when gold was discovered (whether in soil sample, rock chips, or drilling), it was rarely followed up.

This lack of exploration was underscored by a comment made by FireFox Gold’s Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, in 2005: “Newmont drills more for gold in one year in Nevada alone than has ever been spent on gold drilling in the history of the CLGB”. This is also one of the reasons Mr. Highsmith decided to aid in founding FireFox Gold.

Graph of log normal distribution of similarly-sized gold belts

With new discoveries now starting to be made, the FireFox team believes that it is only a matter of time before significant gold deposits are delineated in this part of Finland, and that the companies that control the most prospective ground have the best chance for value creation.

Flagship Property: Jeesiö Gold Project

Located in Finland’s northernmost province of Lapland, Jeesiö gold project shares an address with many of the recent gold discoveries in the country’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

The 100% held Jeesiö gold project hosts multiple orogenic gold targets and is positioned along the Sirkka Shear Zone, a major crustal structure that cuts through the CLGB and controls the emplacement of the majority of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland.

The Jeesiö property’s prospectivity for gold was first identified by GTK (Finnish Geological Survey) during a country-wide reconnaissance till sampling program between 1983 and 1991. Further early-stage exploration work by Outokumpu and the GTK between 1990 and 2006 generated additional data supporting continuing gold exploration on the property. This work was never followed up.

Jeesiö Gold Project

Since acquiring the property in 2017, FireFox has performed reconnaissance till sampling, BOT sampling, ground-based and UAV geophysical surveys, geochemical sampling programs, bedrock sampling and mapping, trenching and reconnaissance drilling. The work has led to the identification of numerous prospective targets at Jeesiö including the high-priority Utsamo and Katajavaara.

The Utsamo target is located directly between Aurion’s recent Risti and Launi gold discoveries. Surface sampling programs at Utsamo have returned numerous gold anomalies at surface, up to 4.6 g/t gold, and the main trend is believed to be situated on the Sirkka Shear Zone.

The second high-priority target area is the Kataja Belt, located nine kilometres south of the Utsamo target and two kilometres southwest from Launi, a gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system. FireFox has completed ground and detailed aerial (UAV) magnetic geophysical surveys of the Kataja Belt target area. Mapping and sampling campaigns revealed multiple anomalous samples with outcropping quartz-sulfide veins yielding gold up to 10.5 g/t, and combined with the geophysical data set, significantly extended the target area. Drilling is expected to commence following the granting of the appropriate permits.

FireFox is highly encouraged by the results at both prospects, especially as both Utsamo and Katajavaara have had limited work to date in comparison with neighboring discoveries.

FireFox is advancing both prospects in 2021 with detailed work programs including drilling.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The 100% held Mustajärvi gold project is situated within the CLGB and along the Venejoki Thrust Zone in Finland’s Lapland province. The project came with an extensive historic database including till anomalies from GTK (The Finnish Geological Survey) and Outokumpu as well as 12 diamond drill holes by Outokumpu and small-scale gold exploitation by a local prospector in the Central Zone.

Since 2018, FireFox Gold has completed BOT sampling, channel sampling, geologic mapping, geophysics, trenching and drilling that has delineated hige-grade gold over more than 1.5 kilometres of strike. FireFox first drilled the Central Zone in late 2018 and confirmed high-grade gold mineralization to greater depths than previously targeted. The Phase 1 program discovered a new style of high-grade gold at depth and included intercepts of 22.89 g/t gold over 3.95 metres, including 2 metres at 45 g/t gold. FireFox continued systematic exploration work in 2019, including a second drill campaign that identified new high-grade gold mineralization more than 500 metres to the northwest of the Central Zone, including an interval of 12 g/t gold over 1.95 metres.

Mustajärvi Gold Project

The third program, completed in the fall of 2020, included additional trench sampling followed by drilling that further expanded the strike of high-grade gold, including a new interval of 2 metres averaging 33.25 g/t gold in hole 20MJ009.

FireFox Gold Management & Technical Team

Carl Löfberg, MSc. — CEO and Director

Carl Löfberg has a Master’s degree in Industrial Economics and broad experience in business consulting, project management, company start-ups and financing. Mr. Löfberg is an economist and precious metals investor, and an expert in hard currency and contrarian business strategy. He has been Managing Director for Magnus Minerals since 2006.

Patrick Highsmith, MSc., CPG — Chairman

Patrick Highsmith is a professional geologist and mining executive with experience on +300 projects around the world for companies such as Newmont, BHP, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, Lithium One, Pure Energy Minerals, and others. He has led teams through creative transactions, new discoveries, scoping & prefeasibility studies. He is a veteran of the capital markets who has worked in Finland since 2005.

Joe Mullin — Director

Joe Mullin is CEO & Director of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd., a Partner & Director of Mount Arvon Partners LLC and an Independent Director of Industrial Metals and Pure Energy Minerals Limited. Mr. Mullin has over 20 years experience in corporate finance, private equity, restructuring, resources & consulting. He formerly was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs, a Private Equity Analyst at WL Ross / Invesco Ltd. and a Portfolio Manager at Millennium Global Investments Ltd. He has a B.A. from Harvard University.

Timo Mäki — Director

Timo Mäki is an experienced geologist who resides in Finland. He was most recently the Chief Geologist at First Quantum’s Pyhäsalmi Mine, where he worked from 1988-2018. He is credited with the discovery of the Mullikkoräme zinc deposit in 1987 and Pyhäsalmi deep deposit in 1996.

Janice Craig, CPA, CGA — CFO & Corporate Secretary

Ms Craig has held management roles in several publicly listed mining companies working on gold, tungsten and coal projects in North America, Central America & Europe. She has a strong background in financial reporting, strategic planning, cash management and change management.

Sven Hönig, PhD, General Manager of Exploration

Dr. Hönig has 12 years exploration experience, with a strong background in structural geology and interpretation applied to a variety of deposit types, including orogenic and intrusion-related gold. He acted as chief geologist, project manager and project geologist, for projects ranging from grass roots to advanced stage.

Petri Peltonen, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Petri Peltonen has more than 25 years of experience in geoscientific research, exploration and mining. Most recently, he was engaged as Exploration Manager Europe for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. He is an accredited Chartered Professional of Australian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy (AusIMM), European Geologist (EurGeol), and SEG Fellow. He also serves as Professor of Practice of Economic Geology at the University of Helsinki.

Richard Goldfarb, PhD — Technical Advisor

Dr. Richard Goldfarb has more than 40 years of experience as an exploration geologist, researcher and professor. He is a world-renowned expert on the geology of gold deposits with an emphasis on orogenic gold. Dr. Goldfarb’s specialty is target generation and optimization in greenfields exploration for orogenic gold. In addition to operating a well known geological consultancy, he is a Research Professor at the Colorado School of Mines as well as a Fellow and former President of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Technical Advisor

Quinton Hennigh has worked with Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining, and subsequently founded Novo Resources Corp, acting as its CEO and currently serving as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are Novo’s conglomerate-hosted gold projects in the Pilbara, First Mining Gold’s Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One’s Tuvatu gold project in Fiji.

Alf Björklund, PhD —Technical Advisor

Dr. Alf Björkund brings more than 50 years of experience in geoscientific research and application to mineral exploration in Scandinavia, Russia, Brazil, Portugal and Canada. Trained as an exploration geochemist, he is also a former chief geochemist for the Geological Survey of Finland. He has been a Professor of Geology at Abo Akademi University. He is a co-founder and CEO of SES Finland Ltd and former chairman of the Board for Magnus Minerals.

