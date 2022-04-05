FireFox Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update on winter drilling at its wholly-owned Mustajärvi and Jeesiö Projects. This report includes a summary of results from three more diamond core holes at Mustajärvi and seven core holes at the Utsamo and Saittavaara targets at Jeesiö. In total, these news holes constitute 2,157 metres of drilling The results from the Phase 5 drill program at Mustajärvi included ...

FFOX:CA