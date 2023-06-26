Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

- In the early morning of Monday, June 26, 2023 a fire broke out at Livent Corporation's Bessemer City 800-acre manufacturing facility in Bessemer City North Carolina.  The fire is currently localized to one building where solid lithium metal ingots are produced.  Livent's plant emergency response team is actively working with many external emergency response organizations and fire fighters to contain the fire.  There have been no injuries and all onsite personnel are safe and have been evacuated.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

There are no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.  The fire department has trained with Livent's emergency response teams to prepare for lithium metal fires and has made the determination that the best course of action is to contain the fire and let it burn out.  Apart from smoke, there is currently no immediate risk to the local community and no local evacuations have been ordered at this time.  The portion of Highway 161 which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed.

At this time, we are still investigating the cause of the fire.  Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of the community.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fire-at-livent-bessemer-city-manufacturing-facility-301863023.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less
Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company) advises that its Entitlement Offer in accordance with the Prospectus dated 29 May 2023 (Entitlement Issue) closed on 21 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

HMW Phase 1 Development Permits Granted – Works Commenced

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 23 June 2023, the Catamarca Ministro – Ministerio de Mineria (Mines Department Minister) granted Galan the initial permits for the Phase 1 development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project. The permit allows the development of the pre-construction activities, such as the commissioning of the new camp, removal of top-soil and preliminary testing activities for securing the ground quality. Upon the completion of these activities, Galan will be ready to accelerate the construction of the ponds of the Phase 1.

Keep reading...Show less
CUFE LTD

CuFe Expands Position In Established Lithium Province

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered an agreement to acquire rights to lithium and rare earth related minerals over M15/1893, covering approximately 7.4km2 of ground, located 30km south of Mineral Resources Mt Marion Mine.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals Limited

Zones Of Outcropping Ironstone Discovered

Ironstones in the Gascoyne Region already host significant rare earth deposits.

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the first stage of on the ground exploration of the Ti-Tree project has confirmed the presence of ironstone at several localities which could host rare earths (Figures 1 & 2).

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium

European Lithium Acquires Austrian Lithium Projects After DD Sampling Shows 3.98% Li2O

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to confirm it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project (together Austrian Lithium Projects) (Acquisition) from 2743718 Ontario Inc. (Ontario), a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: RMD) (Richmond).

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Named to TIME's List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

List debut recognizes company's essential role in building a more resilient world

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced it has been named to TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies list. The annual list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world, evaluated on impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Queensland Pacific Metals – Upstream Production Solutions Operations And Maintenance Services

Major Alpha Lithium Shareholder Opposes Price and Structure of Tecpetrol Hostile Bid

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Cyprium Metals Secures A$21Million Of Funding

Related News

Nickel Investing

Queensland Pacific Metals – Upstream Production Solutions Operations And Maintenance Services

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Dynasty Gold Rises 40 Percent on Assay Results

Silver Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Discovery Silver Rises on Cordera Project Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Secures A$21Million Of Funding

manganese investing

General Motors And Element 25 To Expand U.S. EV Supply Chain With Domestic Manganese Sulfate Production

Silver Investing

Abra Production And Operations Update

×