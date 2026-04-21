E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 23, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was oversubscribed.

An aggregate of 10,355,030 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $517,751.50, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for field work on the Tetepisca flake graphite property and for general working capital purposes.

One insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement.

Finder's fees of $8,000 and 160,000 broker warrants were paid to Canaccord Genuity in connection with this private placement. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.075 per share and is valid for 5 years following the closing date of the second tranche.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

One insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement. The insider subscribed for a total of 30,000 Units. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The securities offered pursuant to the Offering are subject to certain trade restrictions pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

Jamie Lavigne, P.Geo
Interim CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293656

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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