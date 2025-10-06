Federated Hermes, Inc. announces third quarter 2025 earnings and conference call dates

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 . A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 . President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com/us for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 31, 2025 . To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 53063. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $845.7 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025 . We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh , Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London , New York , Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us .

