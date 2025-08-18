Fathom Announces Completion of the Gochager Lake Summer Field Exploration Program and Further "Footprint" Expansion Along Strike

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce the completion of the summer field exploration program at the Gochager Lake Project.
The Gochager Lake Project Summer Field Program (the "Program") Highlights:
- 2,926 B-horizon soil samples were collected from 3,183 designated sites.
- 337 rock samples, consisting of both chip samples and grab samples were collected from various outcrop locations.
- All 337 samples were analysed on-site by pXRF for nickel-copper-cobalt-sulphur and key mafic-ultramafic rock pathfinder elements (chrome and magnesium).
- Multiple well-mineralized samples have been submitted for multi-element assay along with a select number of samples for whole rock geochemical analysis.
- Unfortunately, due to a lightning-induced wildfire in the Gochager Lake area, the field crew was evacuated, and the Program was cut short by three days. Despite the truncated program, the crew was able to complete approximately 90% of the intended soil geochemistry sampling coverage.
The Program summary is presented in Figures 1 & 2.
- Figure 1 illustrates the extension of the soil geochemistry along strike to the northeast and southwest of the area where the 2024 soil geochemistry survey was performed.
- The 2025 program has added approximately 3.5km of coverage to the northeast and approximately 2.5km of coverage to the southwest.
- Note: the areas to the southwest that are not highlighted in grey, are the areas where crews were unable to complete their work due to the encroaching wildfire.
- The area now covered by B-horizon soil geochemistry (from 2024 and 2025) totals approximately 9km in strike and 1-3km in width. To date, the soil geochemistry coverage has been focused within the interpreted structural corridor highlighted in Figures 1 and 2.
- Figure 2 illustrates chip sample locations and 3 notable polygons where pXRF analysis detected anomalous to very anomalous nickel in sulphide mineralization within metasedimentary, gabbroic and ultramafic rock.
- Nickel (Ni) in disseminated sulphide mineralization in an ultramafic host was detected approximately 1,200m along strike of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.
- Multiple locations of Ni in disseminated sulphide mineralization, in gabbroic rock was detected approximately 400-500m along strike of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.
- Note variable texture gabbro with Ni occurring in disseminated sulphide mineralization is the host rock at the historic Gochager Lake deposit. Furthermore, Fathom recognizes Ni in disseminated sulphide mineralization in ultramafic rock (pyroxenite) occurring immediately north of the historic Gochager Lake deposit.
- Elevated Ni in disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization within a metasediment host was detected approximately 800m west-southwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. It is within this area that the highest Ni-in soil sample was collected (Fathom Press Release July 21, 2025).
- The historic Gochager Lake deposit area geology map will be updated once all analyses have been received and interpreted.
- We anticipate the receipt of all soil and rock geochemistry results by mid-September.
In acknowledging the efforts of the team in response to the wildfires, Ian Fraser, Fathom CEO and VP Exploration stated, "Firstly, I would like to thank the crew at TerraLogic Exploration Inc. for an excellent job done under extremely challenging circumstances. I must also acknowledge the leadership teams at both TerraLogic and Osprey Wings Ltd. for their swift action in ensuring a safe and complete evacuation of the Gochager Lake camp. I must also thank the team at JP Enterprises Inc. for their efforts in manning the pumps and sprinkler system at our camp. It has been a very challenging exploration season due to wildfires burning in our project area and we are very grateful that the crew was extracted safely and further commend the efforts of those individuals who remained in camp and ultimately saved our newly constructed 20-25 person all season camp."
He went on to comment on the exploration program and the future plans at Gochager Lake, "We look forward to interpreting the results of the soil and rock geochemistry program once assays are in hand in September. It is obvious from preliminary rock geochemistry that mineralized gabbro continues for a minimum of 500m along strike of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. We were delighted and very encouraged with the discovery of a mineralized ultramafic outcrop further along strike and on the other side of the lake from the known mineralized gabbro occurrences. We look forward to completing a geophysical survey to determine the conductivity associated with the newly discovered mineralized gabbro and ultramafic rock and to specifically determine if there is a conductor(s) below the small lake. Once we have all results in hand we will be in a better position to discuss the robust multi-element in-soil anomalies that flank the boundaries of the interpreted structural corridor and to determine the next exploration steps as we further define this burgeoning nickel camp in north central Saskatchewan."
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7843/262842_f6728b8674c48b15_002full.jpg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7843/262842_f6728b8674c48b15_003full.jpg
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Disclosure Statement
The Company contracted the services of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic") to conduct its soil and rock geochemistry program within the historic Gochager Lake deposit area. Soil samples were collected using either a hand auger or a geotool at pre-determined sites utilizing a 50m x 50m sample spacing configuration. B-horizon soil samples were collected at each site, placed in kraft soil sample bags and all metadata associated with each sample location was recorded. Once sorted and logged, samples were shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") in North Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analyses. All rock samples collected for analyses, once logged and sorted, were also sent to ALS for multi-element analyses.
As part of its ongoing exploration activities, Fathom is utilizing a portable Vanta™ XRF Analyzer ("pXRF") to provide real-time lithogeochemical, multi-element data on surface rock chip samples and rock grab samples collected in the field. The Vanta™ XRF Analyzer is a hand-held device, held in position for a total 120 seconds - beam 1 (30 seconds), beam 2 (60 seconds) and beam 3 (30 seconds) to allow for an effective reading of elements occurring at that specific point, and at that specific surface of a rock sample. All elements detected at that specific point; nickel, copper, cobalt plus key pathfinder elements, chrome and magnesium, are recorded. The reader is cautioned that pXRF data should be treated only as an indication of elements, as the accuracy of the beam position on a particular element is variable.
Qualified Person and Data Verification
Ian Fraser, P.Geo., CEO, VP Exploration and a Director of the Company and the "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Fathom Nickel Inc.
Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to secure the supply of North American Critical Minerals and to support the global green energy transition.
The Company now has a portfolio of three high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) The Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that hosts the historic Rottenstone Mine1. Fathom exploration to date at the Albert Lake project confirms: the Rottenstone deposit mineralization (Ni-Cu+Pd-Pt+Au ) extends to the south a minimum 40m and remains open, and the potential for a footwall offset of the Rottenstone deposit; a new Rottenstone-like (similar host rock and similar mineralization) discovery by drilling 500-550m W-NW of the historic mine; and similar Rottenstone-like host rock and mineralization intersected by drilling approximately 1.5km S-SW of the historic mine. 2) The 34,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that hosts the historic Gochager Lake deposit2. Fathom exploration to date at the Gochager Lake project confirms: the vertical extension of Ni-Cu-Co mineralization a minimum of 150m below the interpreted historic deposit boundary, and very good potential remains open for expansion in all directions; and multiple high-grade zones / chutes of vertically oriented Ni-Cu-Co sulphide breccia mineralization occur within the historic deposit and remain open for further expansion and delineation; and surface mapping and soil / rock geochemistry has confirmed the Gochager Lake deposit host rock and mineralization style; the footprint, extends a minimum 1,200m to the northeast and remains open for expansion along strike. 3) The 10,000+ hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40km southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30km northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. The Friesen Lake property hosts the Olsen Cu-Ni-Pt Showing also referred to as the Friesen Lake Cu-Ni-Pt showing and is described as an ultramafic dyke that historic trenching and drilling demonstrates Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd and Au mineralization within the ultramafic dyke (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID) #0928a). To date Fathom has not performed any exploration at the Friesen Lake Project.
1 - The Rottenstone Mine; a small open-pit mining / milling operation in production 1965-1969. Milling commenced September 5, 1965, operated through November 7, 1965, and 5,500 short tons were mined and milled, the average production grade being 3.23% Ni, 1.83% Cu, 0.14 oz/ton Pt, 0.10 oz/ton Pd, 0.03 oz/ton Au (9.26 g/t* 3E) and 0.20 oz/ton Ag for this period. Initial milling operations in 1965 produced 1,070 dry short tons of concentrates, the average grade being: 10.835% Ni, 5.74% Cu, 0.33 oz/ton Pt, 0.53oz/ton Pd, 0.10 oz/ ton Au (32.91 g/t* 3E) and 1.25 oz/ton Ag. (Richards, B.R. and Robinson, B.G.W. 1966), Mining and milling a small ore deposit …. Rottenstone Mining Limited: The Canadian Mining and Metallurgical Bulleting for December 1966. The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI) #0958 reports final mine production in 1969 of 28,724 tons with an average grade of 3.28% Ni, 1.83% Cu and 9.63 g/t 3E (Pd-Pt+Au) and that approximately 9,000 tons of concentrate were sold to the International Nickel Company of Canada Limited. * A factor of 34.286 g/tonne was used to convert 1 oz/ton to g/tonne (g/t).
2 - The Gochager Lake property is host to the historic Gochager Lake Ni-Cu deposit. There is no source or available Technical Reports to verify the historic resource estimate for the Gochager Lake deposit; hence, Fathom will treat the Gochager Lake deposit historic estimate as an Exploration Target. Available records in the SMDI and Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD) suggest an Exploration Target of 4-5 million tons grading 0.3% Ni - 0.4% Ni and 0.08% Cu - 0.09% Cu, containing a higher-grade core of 1.5-2 million tons grading 0.6% NiEq - 0.7% NiEq (note NiEq is based on Ni-Cu only). The ranges of tons and grade are conceptual as there is insufficient historic data to verify the historical resource estimate(s) for the Gochager Lake deposit, and the higher-grade core. At present, Fathom has drilled 16 drillholes (5,549m) into the historic Gochager Lake deposit and has confirmed Ni-Cu grades comparable to and higher than the historical grades reported, thus confirming that a deposit of Ni-Cu+Co metal accumulation does exist at the historic Gochager Lake deposit / property. Furthermore, insufficient drilling has been done by the Company to define a current mineral resource, and again at this time, it is uncertain if further drilling will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource. The disclosed potential quantity and grade has been determined by historic records notably; the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDI #0880) reports delineation drilling outlined a deposit at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit; Steel, J.S. (1990)(SMAD 73P15-0091) : Report on a Diamond Drilling Program on the Gallagher (Gochager) Lake Property of McNickel Inc., reported that Scurry-Rainbow Oil Ltd. constructed vertical sections and a longitudinal section from drill data collected 1966-1968, and an orebody with reasonably well-defined limits was interpreted. Ore reserves were then calculated for the Zone A. As stated above the historic estimate is not well documented and there are no available Technical Reports to support the historic resource estimate(s).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ian Fraser"
CEO, VP Exploration, Director
For further information, please contact:
Ian Fraser, CEO, VP Exploration
1-403-650-9760
ifraser@fathomnickel.com
Or
Doug Porter, President and CFO
1-403-870-4349
dporter@fathomnickel.com
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding payment of terms under the Option Agreement, permitting for the Property, receipt of an exploration permit, timing of the exploration program on the Property and the Company achieving the earn-in thresholds under the Option Agreement. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
FNI:CC
The Conversation (0)
31 July
Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2025
Nickel prices have experienced volatility in the past few years due to supply and demand uncertainty.
This trend has continued into 2025, and is expected to remain in place for the year. While this environment has been tough, some nickel stocks are still thriving amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Demand from the electric vehicle (EV) industry is one reason nickel's outlook looks bright further into the future.
Battery nickel demand is poised to triple by 2030, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
“Mid and high level performance EVs will be the primary driver of battery nickel demand growth in the coming years, particularly in Western markets,” said Jorge Uzcategui, senior nickel analyst at the firm.
“There will be growth in China, but it won’t be as pronounced as in ex-China markets.”
As for Canada, nickel is listed as a top priority in the government's Critical Minerals Strategy. The country is the world's fourth largest producer of nickel, with much of its production coming from mines in Ontario's Sudbury Basin, including Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Sudbury operation and Glencore's (LSE:GLEN) Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations.
Many Canadian-listed resource companies also have important projects in the US. While the US is only the 9th largest nickel producing country, the metal is listed on the nation's Critical Minerals List and the government is keen on increasing its domestic production of nickel even if it means funding projects operated by Canadian nickel companies.
Against that backdrop, how have Canadian nickel stocks performed in 2025? Below are the top nickel stocks in Canada on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year.
All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on July 21, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener. Canadian nickel stocks with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)
Year-to-date gain: 205.88 percent
Market cap: C$239.45 million
Share price: C$0.26
Talon Metals is focused on developing high-grade nickel for the US battery supply chain. The company has partnered with mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) on the Tamarack nickel-copper project located in Minnesota, US. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60 percent of Tamarack and currently owns 51 percent.
An environmental review process is underway for the proposed Tamarack underground mine. The company plans to process ore from the mine at a proposed battery mineral processing facility in North Dakota.
Talon has said it intends to initiate the permitting process for the processing facility in 2025.
Talon has a six year offtake deal with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that is set to commence once Tamarack enters commercial production. It is for a total of 75,000 metric tons, or 165 million pounds, of nickel concentrate, as well as cobalt and iron by-products, from Tamarack once it's in commercial production.
The company is also the operator of the Boulderdash nickel-copper discovery and numerous high-grade nickel-copper prospects in Michigan, which it optioned to Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) in early March.
Talon has made multiple significant discoveries at Tamarack in 2025 that supported its share price.
In late March, the company announced a significant massive sulfide discovery at Tamarack with an intercept measuring over 8.25 meters logged as 95 percent sulfide content. After starting Q2 at C$0.12, Talon's share price took off in earnest after the May 12 news of another massive sulfide discovery measuring a cumulative 34.9 meters over 47.33 meters in total length starting at a depth of 762.34 meters — the thickest in the project's history.
On June 5, Talon reported record assays from the new discovery at Tamarack, with the 34.9 meter intercept grading 57.76 percent copper equivalent or 28.88 percent nickel equivalent. Later that month, the company completed a C$41 million financing, with proceeds to be used to advance Tamarack.
After climbing through Q2, Talon shares hit a year-to-date high of C$0.28 on July 2.
2. Homeland Nickel (TSXV:SHL)
Year-to-date gain: 140 percent
Market cap: C$13.38 million
Share price: C$0.06
Homeland Nickel has a portfolio of nickel projects in Oregon, US: Red Flat, Cleopatra, Eight Dollar Mountain and Shamrock. Previously named Spruce Ridge Resources, the company changed its name in mid-2024 in a vertical amalgamation after acquiring Homeland, which owned the Red Flat and Cleopatra nickel projects.
Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX) completed an earn-in agreement for a 70 percent interest in Homeland's Great Burnt copper and South Pond gold projects in Newfoundland, Canada, last year. In addition, the company holds investments in mining companies with nickel projects, including Benton Resources, Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) and Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB,OTCQB:NLPXF).
Shares of Homeland reached a year-to-date high of C$0.07 a few times between March 18 to April 16.
In early April, the company released an exploration update for its properties. A bulk sample program was being planned at Red Flats, an exploration program was in the works for this year at Shamrock and a sampling program was upcoming at Eight Dollar Mountain. Several months later, on July 17, Homeland shared results from its Eight Dollar Mountain sampling program, with assays indicating the presence of nickel laterite in values ranging from 0.21 to 2.21 percent nickel with an average of 0.67 percent nickel across 56 samples.
3. Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE)
Year-to-date gain: 91.67 percent
Market cap: C$53.61 million
Share price: C$0.23
Stillwater Critical Minerals’ flagship asset is its Stillwater West polymetallic project in Montana, US. In addition to the platinum-group elements, copper, cobalt and gold resources identified on the property, a January 2023 inferred mineral resource estimate on Stillwater West shows it has the largest nickel resource in an active US mining district.
In late March, the company reported multiple large-scale magmatic sulfide targets following analysis of a property-wide third-party MobileMtm magneto-telluric geophysical survey completed in late 2024.
The data from the survey was also used to build a new 3D geological model of the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex that the company used to further prioritize targets at Stillwater West for its 2025 drill campaign.
Stillwater Critical Minerals' share price reached a year-to-date high of C$0.28 on June 2.
Drill rigs were mobilized in mid-June for the company's 2025 drill program at the Stillwater West project. The aim is to expand drill-defined high-grade sulfide mineralization in its advanced project areas and test priority targets identified with its earlier geophysical survey. The campaign will be conducted in collaboration with Glencore and technical partners ALS GoldSpot. Stillwater also competed a C$7 million financing in mid-July.
4. Magna Mining (TSXV:NICU)
Year-to-date gain: 32.96 percent
Market cap: C$345.71 million
Share price: C$1.80
Magna Mining is a base metals exploration and development company based in Sudbury, Ontario. The company’s key assets are the Crean Hill project and the formerly producing Levack and Shakespeare mines. In July, Magna also recently acquired a portfolio of projects including past-producing assets from NorthX Nickel (CSE:NIX).
Shakespeare is a past-producing nickel, copper and platinum-group metals mine with major permits in place. The property hosts an indicated open-pit resource of 16.51 million metric tons at 0.56 percent nickel equivalent.
Crean Hill also hosts a past-producing mine that produced the same resources.
Magna's share price started off the year at C$1.42, and gradually climbed throughout the following weeks to reach a year-to-date high of C$1.84 on February 5. It was supported by continued positive updates on its acquisition of a portfolio of base metals assets in the Sudbury Basin, including the producing McCreedy West copper-nickel mine, through a share purchase agreement with a subsidiary of KGHM Polska Miedz (FWB:KGHA).
The company closed the deal at the end of February.
Magna was included in the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list, which was released in mid-February, and closed a C$33.5 million private placement in early March. The Ontario government awarded Magna C$500,000 in funding for the Crean Hill project in late June from the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund.
At Levack, the company reported significant drill results in July, highlighting a 2.9 meter interval of high-grade mineralization that included a 0.6 meter interval grading 2.6 percent copper, 8.1 percent nickel and 17.8 grams per metric ton combined platinum, palladium and gold.
5. Power Metallic Mines (TSXV:PNPN)
Year-to-date gain: 23.85 percent
Market cap: C$303.04 million
Share price: C$1.35
Power Metallic Mines, formerly Power Nickel, is developing its 80 percent owned Nisk polymetallic property near Nemaska in Québec, Canada, which hosts high-grade nickel, copper, platinum, palladium, gold and silver mineralization.
The company was recognized as one of 2024's top 50 performers on the TSX Venture Exchange, ranking as the top mining company and fourth overall company due to its 365 percent share price appreciation for the year.
Ongoing work at the Nisk project has generated positive news flow for Power Metallic in 2025. After starting the year at C$1.07, the company's share price climbed to C$1.49 by January 30 following two key announcements.
First, the company released drill results from a 2024 fall campaign at Nisk's Lion zone and said it was starting a winter 2025 drill campaign at the site. Shortly after, it announced the discovery of Tiger, a new find located 700 meters east of the Lion zone; it said it would target Tiger during winter drilling.
From there, Power Metallic shares jumped more than 26 percent to reach a year-to-date high of C$1.88 on February 6. This followed further drill results out the 2024 fall campaign, with notable assays further demonstrating the high-grade nature of the mineralization. Other news supporting the company's share price in Q1 included the closing of a C$50 million private placement and plans to scale up a 2025 winter drill campaign from three to six rigs in Q2.
Additionally, further results from the 2024 fall campaign expanded the Lion zone with the deepest assayed intersection to date, plus initial nickel-copper assays from the new Tiger zone.
While its share price trended downwards through mid-May, it began moving back up in the second half of Q2, during which time the company expanded the Nisk and Lion deposit areas with the acquisition of 167 square kilometers of claims from Li-FT Power (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQX:LIFFF).
In July, Power Metallic announced that its summer to fall drilling program was well underway, with four drill rigs targeting the Lion, Tiger and Nisk deposits.
FAQs for nickel investing
How to invest in nickel?
There are a variety of ways to invest in nickel, but stocks and exchange-traded products are the most common. Nickel-focused companies can be found globally on various exchanges, and through the use of a broker or a service such as an app, investors can purchase companies and products that match their investing outlook.
Before buying a nickel stock, potential investors should take time to research the companies they’re considering; they should also decide how many shares will be purchased, and what price they are willing to pay. With many options on the market, it's critical to complete due diligence before making any investment decisions.
Nickel stocks like those mentioned above could be a good option for investors interested in the space. Experienced investors can also look at nickel futures.
What is nickel used for?
Nickel has a variety of applications, including stainless steel, coins and lithium-ion batteries. Its main use is an alloy material for products such as stainless steel, and it is also used for plating metals to reduce corrosion. As for coins, its uses include the 5 cent coin, named the nickel, in the US and Canada; the US nickel is made up of 25 percent nickel and 75 percent copper, while Canada's nickel has nickel plating that makes up 2 percent of its composition.
Nickel is also used in certain lithium-ion battery compositions, bringing demand from sectors like electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
Where is nickel mined?
The world's top nickel-producing countries are primarily in Asia: Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia make up the top three. Rounding out the top five are Canada and China. Indonesia's production stands far ahead of the rest of the pack, with 2024 output of 2.2 million metric tons compared to the Philippines' 330,000 metric tons and Canada's 190,000 metric tons.
Significant nickel miners include Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN), Nickel Asia, BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Glencore.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Noble Mineral Explorationis a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
31 July
Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025
With its diverse applications in both technology and industry, nickel is a metal that will never go out of style.
Nickel is commonly used in alloys to create stainless steel, but more recently has found a modern use: batteries. As the electric vehicle trend gains steam, the base metal is in high demand for its role in lithium-ion batteries.
However, nickel has encountered much volatility in the past few years.
After spiking to record highs in 2022, nickel has been on a downward trend on the back of oversupply from top-producing country Indonesia, as well as economic uncertainty, which has dampened demand. Tariffs could further disrupt the nickel market going forward, but whether that's to the upside or the downside remains to be seen.
Against that backdrop, some Australian nickel companies are still making moves. Here the Investing News Network has listed the top nickel stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains.
Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 23, 2025, and all companies had market caps above AU$5 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.
1. Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)
Year-to-date gain: 71.43 percent
Market cap: AU$9.98 million
Share price: AU$0.012
Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development-stage company has two properties in Québec, Canada: the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) project and its flagship advanced-exploration Horden Lake project. Both properties contain copper, nickel and platinum group metals mineralisation.
As of an April resource update, Horden Lake hosts a JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resource estimate of 407,000 tonnes of contained copper equivalent from 37 million tonnes of ore at 1.1 percent copper equivalent, which comprises copper, nickel, palladium, gold and more. Its contained nickel resource stands at 72,000 tonnes.
Pivotal announced 2025 field programs at both properties in February.
At Horden Lake, the company announced plans for 1,500 meters in diamond drilling along with the final stages of metallurgical test work to update the resource estimate. At BAGB, the company is assessing targets for its planned Q2 field program across three project areas. According to Pivotal, the "targets leverage extremely high-grade Ni-Cu-PGM from historical drilling on each project, as well as known high grade gold and VMS potential.
Shortly after, Pivotal announced that its fixed-loop time domain electromagnetic survey at Horden Lake had defined large undrilled conductors extending along strike and down plunge of the deposit.
The company released metallurgical test results from Horden Lake in March that demonstrated total copper recoveries of 87 to 94 percent with clean copper concentrates produced that grading 22 to 28 percent copper. In addition, the test work produced high-grade clean nickel concentrates grading approximately 12 percent nickel with the potential for nickel recoveries exceeding 50 percent at expected resource sulphur grades.
The new resource estimate discussed above raised Horden Lake's copper equivalent resource in a single pit shell to 341,000 tonnes, an increase of 37 percent over the previous estimate.
Shares of Pivot started the year at AU$0.007 and hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.012 twice, on June 16 and July 23.
2. Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL)
Year-to-date gain: 20.59 percent
Market cap: C$85.22 million
Share price: C$0.41
Ardea Resources is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel project (KNP) in Western Australia, which includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit. The company has said the project “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” It is currently working toward a planned definitive feasibility study (DFS).
A 2023 prefeasibility study shows an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.7 percent nickel and 0.05 percent cobalt, resulting in 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel and 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt. The study indicates an open-pit operation with a 40 year life and annual output of 30,000 tonnes of nickel and 2,000 tonnes of cobalt.
In February 2024, Ardea shared that Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) and Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) had agreed on AU$98.5 million in funding and a scope of work for the KNP Goongarrie Hub DFS.
The DFS is slated for completion in the second half of 2025.
In its operations report for the December 2024 quarter, Ardea provided an update on DFS progress. This includes bench-scale metallurgical testing, process plant development, geology and resource workflows. The news, released on January 28, helped boost the company's share price by 14 percent to AU$0.40 per share on January 28.
The following month, Ardea awarded the hydrogen sulphide plant work package to engineering services firm Lycopodium. The plant will be used to precipitate mixed sulphide precipitate, which is a high-purity nickel and cobalt sulphide product. MHP is a precursor for electrolytic nickel, nickel powder and nickel sulphate for the battery industry.
Ardea shared an update on the work being done towards the DFS on June 23, including the completion of a drill program and further progress on the processing plant.
On July 4, Ardea announced that the consortium of Sumitomo and Mitsubishi had reached 50 percent of the AU$98.5 million in funding, a milestone that earned them a 17.5 percent interest in the KNP.
Shares of Ardea reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.48 on February 24.
3. IGO (ASX:IGO)
Year-to-date gain: 12.37 percent
Market cap: C$3.94 billion
Share price: C$5.36
IGO is a diversified metals producer, but its main focus is on its wholly owned Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation, which is located in Western Australia's Fraser Range and primarily produces nickel.
IGO also owns two other nickel operations, Forrestania and Cosmos, which were placed on care and maintenance in 2024. The company is maintaining the option to restart operations based on the nickel market's performance.
IGO also has a 49 percent interest in the Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia joint venture with Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696). The joint venture holds a 51 percent interest in the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is also located in Western Australia.
The company's report for its third fiscal quarter of 2025 highlights nickel production from Nova of 4,179 tonnes, up 23 percent from the previous quarter on improved mining volumes, grades and plant availability. According to the release, the planned life of mine is nearing its end, with final production expected in late 2026.
Shares of IGO hit a year-to-date high of AU$5.36 on July 23.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
28 July
Nickel Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review
After spiking above US$20,000 per metric ton (MT) in May 2024, nickel prices have experienced a downward trend, mainly remaining in the US$15,000 to US$16,000 range.
Indonesia's elevated production levels have been a primary factor contributing to these low prices, as sustained high output continues to oversupply the market. The supply surplus has had a knock-on effect, putting pressure on western producers who have been forced to slash their production to maintain profitability.
Elevated output coincides with electric vehicle (EV) demand, which is under threat as market uptake has slowed, and policy changes in the United States are expected to increase costs for consumers and lower sentiment for the vehicles.
Nickel prices sink to 2020 lows
Nickel prices crashed at the start of Q2, falling to a five year low and reaching US$14,150 on April 8. However, the metal quickly recovered from the rout and reached US$15,880 on April 24.
The end of April saw nickel retreat to US$15,230. Prices were largely rangebound through May, rising to US$15,850 on May 9 before collapsing again to US$15,085 on May 27.
Nickel price, April 1 to July 24, 2025.
Chart via TradingEconomics.
Nickel had a short-lived rebound to US$15,510 on June 2 before falling to below the US$15,000 mark to reach US$14,840 on June 24. Since then, prices have experienced some upward momentum, reaching US$15,575 on July 23.
Supply surplus causing nickel price pressure
In a presentation at the Indonesian Mining Conference on June 30, Ricardo Ferreira, director of market research and statistics at the International Nickel Study Group (INSG), outlined the current state of the nickel market.
He suggested that high output from Indonesian miners has continued to exert downward pressure on nickel over the last several years, resulting in a decline from an average price of US$30,425 in 2022 to an average of US$15,000 during the first five months of 2025. Meanwhile, combined inventories on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange have exploded from 38,200 MT at the end of May 2023 to 230,600 MT at the end of April 2025.
This coincides with a 15.1 percent increase in global nickel production in 2023 and a 2.3 percent increase in 2024. The expectation is that nickel output will surge an additional 8.5 percent in 2025, with a significant portion to come from Indonesia, whose share is forecast to grow to 63.4 percent from 61.6 percent in the previous year.
Nickel demand not keeping up with supply
Demand has not kept pace with the increase in production. Ferreira stated that nickel demand increased by 7.8 percent in 2023 and 4.8 percent in 2024, and is expected to grow by 5.7 percent in 2025.
Stainless steel has been the primary driver of nickel demand for decades. Still, Olivier Masson, principal analyst for battery raw materials at Fastmarkets, predicts a changing demand landscape over the next couple of years.
At Fastmarkets' 2025 Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials conference in June, Masson provided insight into why he believes the current oversupply situation will begin to shift by 2027.
Currently, nickel’s primary demand driver is in the production of stainless steel, accounting for just over 2 million MT per year. However, the expectation is that between now and 2035, total demand for nickel will increase by 2 million tons, with stainless production accounting for just 564,000 MT — that's a CAGR of 2 percent.
“We expect to see more end-of-life scrap being generated within China, and then that should start slowing down the growth requirements for primary nickel in the Chinese stainless-steel industry,” Masson explained.
The remaining demand is predicted to come from a 12.8 percent, or 1.4 million MT, increase from the EV sector.
“Most of this growth will come from pure EV, so pure battery EVs, where we expect sales growth of over 30 million vehicles … But we still expect an increase in plug-in hybrids with an additional 11.5 million vehicle sales over the next decade,” Masson said. The expert went on to say that over that time, supply is expected to grow at a slower rate, with the majority owed to increases in nickel sulfate destined for battery manufacturing.
“What does that mean for the balance for the nickel market? Well, the nickel market has been oversupplied for the past couple of years. We expect that to continue this year and for the next few years," Masson explained.
"We are in a state of structural oversupply. That said, it's only by around 2027 or 2028 that we think the market will start to return to a semblance of balance," he added. Looking to the long term, Masson stated that an additional 750,000 MT will be needed by 2035, which he doesn’t see as a significant problem.
Nickel producers still curtailing output
With the nickel market currently experiencing a supply glut, more producers have taken to curtailing production or shuttering operations. Since 2024, there have been closures of significant operations, including First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC:FQVLF) Ravensthorpe, Panoramic Resources’ Savannah operations in Australia and major miner Glencore's (LSE:GLEN) Koniambo nickel mine in New Caledonia.
Likewise, refiners have been under pressure. BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP,OTC:BHPLF) has suspended operations at its Nickel West refinery in Australia until 2027, and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) repurposed its Sandouville nickel refinery in France to produce precursor cathode active material during the first half of 2025.
According to INSG data, 32 percent of global nickel production lines are currently offline.
One of the few companies to buck the trend was Vale (NYSE:VALE), which announced a 44 percent year-on-year increase in nickel production in its Q2 report, released on July 22.
Its nickel output rose to 40,300 MT from 27,900 MT during the same quarter last year. The company said gains were driven by strong performance from its Canadian assets and the Onca Puma mine in Brazil.
While there was some speculation that Indonesia may reduce its output, no cuts have materialized, which has in part led Australian investment bank Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) to downgrade its nickel outlook to US$14,500 by the end of the year; that's in contrast to the US$15,500 it predicted at the end of Q1.
How are trade tensions impacting nickel?
Base metals were caught up in the fallout from US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2. The administration applied a 10 percent across-the-board baseline tariff to all but a handful of countries, and left open the possibility of more significant retaliatory tariffs starting on April 9.
However, a steep US$6.6 trillion selloff in equity markets and a squeeze in the bond market that sent yields for 10 year Treasuries up more than half a percent caused the US administration to walk back its plans. Instead, it announced a 90 day pause on the higher tariff rate and stated that it would work to negotiate new trade agreements.
The commodity price rout came as more analysts began to speculate about a recession later in 2025, which would reduce consumer spending on steel-dependent goods, such as light vehicles and new home builds.
Naditha Manubag, associate research analyst of metals and mining research at S&P Global, has suggested that nickel is likely to experience headwinds from the evolving trade policy in the US.
“We expect nickel prices to remain volatile in the near term as the Trump administration’s trade policies continue to evolve. Forecast for 2025 global primary nickel demand is lowered to 2.8 percent year-on-year due to the expected slowdown in global economic activity,” she said during her firm's State of the Market: Mining Q1’ 25 webinar on May 14.
Manubag said the slowdown would have a negative impact on demand for Chinese consumer goods, which would come alongside a rising Indonesian mining quota in 2025. Although prices spiked in March, she explained that it was due to tight supplies from the rainy season and increased royalty rates.
Manubag suggested that S&P’s overall expectation is that the nickel market will be in a surplus of 198,000 MT in 2025. As a result, the organization has lowered its nickel price forecast to US$15,730.
It’s more than just US tariffs that are expected to weigh on nickel prices in the short term. When Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4, it marked an end to the federal EV tax credit and other tax credits aimed at expanding charging infrastructure, a cornerstone of the Inflation Reduction Act.
The consumer credit was meant to provide a US$7,500 rebate toward the purchase of new EVs, and is expected to have an impact on overall demand when it expires on September 30. Although the majority of nickel demand comes from the production of stainless steel, the growing demand from EV battery production has provided additional tailwinds; however, a decline in EV demand could impact future demand growth.
“If and when this bill is passed, a slowdown of EV uptake is expected to lead to higher EV prices and slower rollout of charging infrastructure,” Manubag said.
Nickel price forecast for 2025
Currently, the easiest way to sum up the nickel market is that it's widely disliked. The fundamentals aren’t there, and a significant portion of nickel is being produced at a loss.
In an interview with the Investing News Network on July 20, Steve Barton, host of the "In It To Win It" podcast, suggested that while investors have avoided nickel, there may still be opportunities in the sector.
“You know, nickel is hated right now. I think there’s a decent case for nickel, just like when we went into platinum, right? Platinum did nothing for a decade; it just hung around US$900 to US$1,000 (per ounce), and now we’ve finally broken out … You have no idea when, but buy it when it’s boring. At US$900, no one cares, and then you get to ride the wave up. So I think that would be it. Pay attention to what’s unloved and hated and buy that,” he said.
Others in the investment community have expressed a similar sentiment. Although fundamentals for nickel are currently lacklustre, demand, especially from the automotive sector, is expected to grow over the next 10 years.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
08 July
South32 Announces Up to US$100 Million Sale of Cerro Matoso, Shifts Focus to Critical Minerals
South32 (ASX:S32,OTC Pink:SHTLF) said on Monday (July 7) that it has agreed to sell the Cerro Matoso nickel mine in Colombia to a subsidiary of CoreX Holding following recent changes in the nickel market.
South32 now plans to focus on critical minerals, describing its flagship Hermosa project in Patagonia as a “next generation mine.” Hermosa hosts the zinc-lead-silver Taylor sulphide deposit, and the zinc-manganese-silver Clark oxide deposit.
"The Transaction is consistent with our strategy and will further streamline our portfolio toward higher margin businesses in minerals and metals critical to the world’s energy transition,” said South32 CEO Graham Kerr.
“The Transaction will deliver a clean separation of Cerro Matoso and provide additional balance sheet flexibility to support investment in our growth options in copper and zinc.”
Cerro Matoso is an open-cut mine in Northern Colombia located about 20 kilometres southwest of Montelibano. The project boasts almost 40 years of operations, with 40.6 kilotonnes of payable nickel produced in 2024.
Under the agreement, CoreX will make cash payments of up to US$80 million worth of price-linked consideration based on future production and nickel prices, and up to US$20 million based on permitting milestones within the next five years for the Queresas & Porvenir North project. The US$20 million will come in four equal payments.
South32 said it intends to work with the buyer, the company’s workforce, local communities, government, customers and suppliers to support the transfer of ownership.
Upon transaction completion, all economic and operating control of Cerro Matoso will fall under the buyer’s hands. Cerro Matoso will be reported in South32's underlying financial results as a discontinued operation once the transaction is completed.
Subject to certain conditions such as international merger clearances and a reorganisation of the entity which holds Cerro Matoso, the transaction is scheduled to be completed towards the end of this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
19 June
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Phase 2 Construction on the Kenbridge Nickel All-Season Access Road, Receives Critical Realignment Road Permit
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that work on the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor has achieved Phase 2 completion and has made significant improvements to the operational access road.
The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project consists of 93 contiguous patents, 153 single cell mining claims and 4 Mining Licenses of Occupation totaling 4,273 ha. The Kenbridge Property is 40 kms from paved Highway 71 via the Maybrun gravel road. The Kenbridge Property turnoff is approximately 28 kms into the Maybrun Road. The Kenbridge Project is then approximately 12.7 kms to the Kenbridge 622-meter shaft and the Kenbridge core shack. The Kenbridge Critical Minerals Project was historically only accessible by floatplane or by ATV, which made Project logistics expensive and difficult.
Phase 2 of the Kenbridge Road Project prioritized establishing reliable year-round pickup access to the Kenbridge site and core shack. This phase prioritized stabilizing key road infrastructure following winter construction.
With spring break-up complete, winter-built road sections were reshaped and compacted to address settling and ensure safe all-season access. Rehabilitation activities included subgrade shaping, grade capping, and gravel placement, with additional material added to steep approaches to improve vehicle traction and safety.
A significant focus was on drainage improvements:
- 37 cross-drain culverts were installed to support proper water flow and preserve long-term road stability and environmental integrity.
- Erosion control and environmental protection measures were implemented throughout the corridor to safeguard sensitive areas.
Additional work included:
- Survey and ribboning for Phase 3 realignments to support safe and efficient low-bed and fuel trucks to the Kenbridge core shack
- Site cleanup and removal of historical debris at the core shack
- Safety barrier installation along steep embankments
Collaboration with Indigenous community members and land-based resource specialists continued through several field visits, helping guide and validate project progress. Environmental stewardship and respectful land management remain central to all ongoing and upcoming phases.
Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit Approval
A major milestone in June 2025 was the approval of the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit (Phase 3)—a result of close collaboration with Indigenous communities and with the Minister of Natural Resources staff in Kenora, Ontario. These realignments are essential for enabling safe and efficient access for low-bed transport and fuel delivery vehicles.
Key Next Steps Phase 3 elements include:
- Reconstruction of Atikwa River bridge approaches and departures
- One significant rock cut on Tartisan Nickel-patented land
- Two minor rock cuts
- Two major realignments of existing road and trail corridors
Notably, one realignment shifts the corridor away from a natural spring identified by a local Indigenous Knowledge Keeper as important to the regional watershed. While this adds cost to the project, it reflects Tartisan's continued commitment to environmental care and respect for the Land.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. remains focused on environmental protection and Indigenous partnership as we move into the next phase of development.
Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. states, "The Kenbridge all-season access road work continued this spring with a highly effective construction program. With receiving the Kenbridge Road Realignment Permit from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Tartisan is now able to prepare for Phase 3 construction which will allow the Company to ultimately float large equipment including the delivery of fuel into site". Appleby goes onto state, "We are gearing up for this all-important Phase 3 and road completion. We look forward to sharing our 2025 next steps, as significant plans are being put in place to commence summer exploration at the Kenbridge critical metals project."
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company which owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (137,784,671 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
17 June
FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project"). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.
"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."
Overview
As described in the Company's October 15, 2024 news release, FPX completed a pilot-scale refining test program to advance the technical maturity of refining the Baptiste awaruite concentrate to nickel sulphate. This test program included continuous, pilot-scale leaching to produce low-impurity leach solution. A small portion of the leach solution was further advanced through purification and crystallization operations to nickel sulphate crystals to demonstrate the technical viability of the purification process. The remainder of leach solution was retained for future testing including continuous, pilot-scale processing of the purification and crystallization area, ensuring the final refinery strategy is supported by purification and crystallization requirements defined in collaboration with FPX Nickel's current and prospective downstream partners.
FPX recently re-engaged Sherritt Technologies Ltd. to conduct an additional nickel sulphate production run, building on Sherritt's successful completion of the previous pilot-scale refining test program. In the current testing campaign, a portion of this remaining leach solution has been processed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. As with previous testing campaigns, the quality of the produced nickel sulphate, presented in Table 1, meets the strict target specifications for battery applications. To further advance the produced qualification process, the nickel sulphate samples will be provided to prospective downstream partners to ensure the quality and suitability of the nickel sulphate for their battery manufacturing process. Figure 1 shows a portion of the nickel sulphate samples produced.
Table 2 – Baptiste Nickel Sulphate Crystal Quality vs. Target Specification
Qualified Person
The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Testwork was supervised, reviewed, and verified by Kyle D. Marte, P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Director of Metallurgy and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.
About the Baptiste Nickel Project
The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.
FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) to receive an Investor Presentation
