Falcon Gold Corp. ; reports its upcoming Phase III drill program will be increased from 1,000 meters to 2,000m at the historic Central Canada Mine Project in the Atikokan mining camp of northwestern Ontario . Drill contractor delays and drill rig availability is the reason for the postponement. The Company in anticipation of the Phase III program has also filed an additional drill permit to target the J.J. Walshe ...

FG:CC