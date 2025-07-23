Video

Badge
Falco Resources
Canadian explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp
Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year Endplay icon
Gold Investing

Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanJul 23, 2025 08:00PM
Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
See Full Bio

“The Quebec government is committed to becoming a leader in the global transition of the electrification of the economy… Falco, because of our type of ore – we have zinc and copper – is a good fit with that plan, and that will secure the supply chains in the future,” Falco Resources' president and CEO Luc Lessard said.

Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) has entered the final stages of the environmental authorization process for its flagship Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, with a government decision expected by late 2025.

“(An environmental analysis) report should be submitted to the minister in the next few months, and the final decision has to be done by decree,” said Luc Lessard, president and CEO of Falco Resources, in an interview with Investingnews.com. The company is hoping the decision will come sometime late in 2025, Lessard added.

Located in the prolific Abitibi region, the Horne 5 project is central to Falco’s strategy to support Quebec’s ambition to lead the energy and technological transition. Lessard emphasized that the project’s mineral profile, particularly its zinc and copper content, makes it well-positioned to align with Quebec’s broader critical and strategic minerals development plan.

The chief executive also noted the Horne 5 project leverages several environmental innovations, including a set of measures to protect waterways and drinking water intake, the Implementation of a dust collection system to reduce metal emissions from mine ventilation by 98.64 percent, and the use of already disturbed sites unlikely to be rehabilitated without the mining project.

Falco is also looking to the future with significant exploration potential for the Horne 5 project, beyond its current deposit.

Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land package in the Abitibi, Lessard noted. “That gives us the possibility to increase additional resources closer to the surface, add some feed to the central mill of the Horne 5 project, and that will increase the life of mine.”

Watch the full interview with Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard above.

John Feneck, gold bars.
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Rob McEwen, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Rob McEwen: Gold to Go "Much Higher," Mining Stock Mania Not Here Yet

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.
Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.
Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

Triumph Gold Chairman and CEO John Anderson.
Gold Investing

Utah Asset Acquisition Marks Triumph Gold’s Entry into US Silver Space: Exec

Up next

Shane Williams, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver barsplay icon
Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: Reset Happening Now — Gold is Key, Silver Has Massive Potential

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 16, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, lays out his takeaways from the latest BRICS meeting, saying he sees a reset happening now.

He also weighs in on the implications for gold and explains why he sees massive potential in silver.

"The word that I think of is asymmetrical — low downside, high upside," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Nomi Prins, mine site. play icon
Gold Investing

Dr. Nomi Prins: Gold, Silver, Uranium and More — I'm Focusing on What's Real

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 16, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Dr. Nomi Prins of Prinsights Global discusses the real asset uprising and how to invest.

"The uprising actually means that real assets don't have value just for what they are in terms of price — they have value for their positioning in the geopolitical power battle," she explained.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rich Checkan, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Rich Checkan: Gold, Silver Still "Dirt Cheap" — Best Time to Buy Was Yesterday

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 15, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, sees plenty of room for gold and silver prices to run, and he encouraged investors to consider the different ways the precious metals can provide portfolio support.

In his view, gold is key for wealth insurance, while silver offers profit potential.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Dana Samuelson, silver bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Dana Samuelson: Gold Heading to US$4,000, but Silver Still Best Opportunity

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 15, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, sees gold approaching or reaching US$4,000 per ounce this year, but encouraged investors to consider branching out.

He sees opportunity in silver, and believes palladium could stage a catch up.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Mari-Len De Guzman

Mari-Len De Guzman

Editor

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
Falco Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Falco Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News