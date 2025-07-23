Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) has entered the final stages of the environmental authorization process for its flagship Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, with a government decision expected by late 2025.



“(An environmental analysis) report should be submitted to the minister in the next few months, and the final decision has to be done by decree,” said Luc Lessard, president and CEO of Falco Resources, in an interview with Investingnews.com. The company is hoping the decision will come sometime late in 2025, Lessard added.

Located in the prolific Abitibi region, the Horne 5 project is central to Falco’s strategy to support Quebec’s ambition to lead the energy and technological transition. Lessard emphasized that the project’s mineral profile, particularly its zinc and copper content, makes it well-positioned to align with Quebec’s broader critical and strategic minerals development plan.

The chief executive also noted the Horne 5 project leverages several environmental innovations, including a set of measures to protect waterways and drinking water intake, the Implementation of a dust collection system to reduce metal emissions from mine ventilation by 98.64 percent, and the use of already disturbed sites unlikely to be rehabilitated without the mining project.

Falco is also looking to the future with significant exploration potential for the Horne 5 project, beyond its current deposit.

Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land package in the Abitibi, Lessard noted. “That gives us the possibility to increase additional resources closer to the surface, add some feed to the central mill of the Horne 5 project, and that will increase the life of mine.”

Watch the full interview with Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard above.