Expressions of Interest Submitted

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes with Multiple Brine Horizon Targets - Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cleantech Lithium

Expressions of Interest Submitted

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, confirms Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") for a total of five lithium projects have been submitted for the Chilean Government to review. This is part of the process the Company must follow to be awarded a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to produce lithium. In addition, the Company would like to announce that it has renamed its second flagship project Francisco Basin to Viento Andino.

Highlights:

  • The Company's subsidiaries, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA, CLS Chile SpA and CleanTech Antofagasta SpA, have submitted RFIs to the Chilean Government in-line with the updated CEOL application procedure, part of the National Lithium Strategy.
  • It is expected that the Chilean Government will release an update on the RFIs process on or around 9th July 2024, where the Government will elaborate on how projects are expected to move forward with the process leading to the award of a CEOL, a key contract required to becoming a new lithium producer in Chile subject to environmental impact assessments and possibly further consultation with local communities.
  • RFIs have been submitted for CTL's two most advanced projects; Laguna Verde and Viento Andino (previously known as Francisco Basin) and three additional RFIs have been submitted for projects in partnership with other parties which are subject to confidentiality.
  • The RFIs highlight the advanced progress CTL has made developing its projects based on using Direct Lithium Extraction, early and groundbreaking community engagement, and full alignment with Chile´s National Lithium Strategy.
  • The name of the Company´s Francisco Basin project has been changed to Viento Andino, in line with the RFI submission, to highlight the project area is outside the area of a national park of similar name located in the basin.
  • The award in due course of CEOLs will help CTL secure investment for the construction of the Projects thus contributing to the future supply of sustainable lithium from Chile.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said: "We are very pleased to confirm the Expressions of Interest have been submitted to the Chilean government ahead of the deadline set by the Ministry of Mining. Submissions were made in respect of our two advanced wholly owned projects and three new prospective projects as joint ventures. We have highlighted the significant investment we have already made across our lithium projects, the positive progress with DLE and our established engagement with local communities. These submissions are a required step in the process to be awarded a CEOL by the Government, and the granting of a CEOL is key to becoming a lithium producer, subject to environmental impact assessments which are already underway. We expect to hear from the Government in July how the process towards the award of CEOLs for our two advanced projects will move forward following the announcement of results of the RFI process on or around 9th July."

Expressions of Interest Submitted

CleanTech Lithium submitted the Laguna Verde and Viento Andino Expressions of Interest ahead of the deadline of 17th June 2024 set by the Chilean government. The RFI process is for the Government to collate interest from all companies and review the suitability of developing a lithium project on all the salars in Chile that were identified as open for development. The Government will consider if consultation with local communities is needed before proceeding with the process to award a CEOL. CTL has maintained open dialogue with local communities since inception of its projects and signed a collaboration agreement with key local communities in December 2023, receiving their strong support for the development of CTL's sustainable lithium projects.


A third RFI submitted relates to the exploration licences CTL holds in the basin of the Salar de Atacama, which are significantly outside the salar margin, and the area designated as strategic under the National Lithium Strategy. This has been designated as the ´Arenas Blancas´ project. The Company has submitted a joint venture RFI with a private Chilean company with the combined licence area of the two companies having good prospectivity. The submission provides a compelling alternative for a sustainable lithium project in the region with a DLE based extraction-reinjection model that protects the hydrogeological balance of the subsurface aquifer and provides for innovative ways to work with the local community.

Two further RFIs have been submitted in joint venture with another party over salars that have been declared by the Government as open for lithium development. Details of these submissions remain, at this stage, confidential but if CEOLs are awarded for these an appropriate announcement will be made.

Project Name Change; Francisco Basin to Viento Andino

Francisco Basin has been CTL´s second priority project after the more advanced Laguna Verde project. The project is located in the vicinity of the Nevada Tres Cruces national park, which extends from the southern part of the Maricunga basin to the northern part of the Laguna del Negro Francisco basin, otherwise referred to as Francisco Basin. In March 2024, as part of the National Lithium Strategy, the Chilean Government further clarified that national parks would be protected from lithium development.
The Company has made the decision to change the name of the Francisco Basin Project to Viento Andino to remove any doubt as to which area the project covers and underlining that all previous exploration programmes and planned works are undertaken outside of the protected area and additionally applying a buffer zone.

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

Daniel Fox-Davies

daniel@fox-davies.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investingLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, following a meeting with representatives of Chile´s Mining Ministry last week, will be resubmitting the applications for Special Lithium Operating Contracts (CEOLs) for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin updating them in line with the latest requirements. The resubmission process has no impact on the expected project timeline. This follows the recent announcement made by the Chilean Government which outlined the new approach for private companies to "express interest" in non-strategic salars.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company")

Pilot Plant Commences Operation with First Lithium Chloride Eluate Produced


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Visit CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL) (OTCQX: CTLHF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About CleanTech Lithium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment of Shuttered Gold Mines – Central Queensland

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: BMM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (‘BMM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BMM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 27 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Further MOU Extension with Aleees and NT Government

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Ltd (“Aleees”) and the Northern Territory (“NT”) Government has agreed to further extend and amend the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) initially executed in September 20221 and extended in July 20232.
Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Prospectus

Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect

Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Don't miss the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Wide Open Ingredients

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX: RAD) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

Don't miss the 2024 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Ingredients

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

graphite investing

Quebec Flake-Graphite Development Project Update

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

Resource Investing

Airborne EM over Multiple Targets on Ti-Tree Project

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Receives A$1 Million R&D Refund Advance

×