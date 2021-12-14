VIDEO — Expert: Crypto Volatility is Here to Stay
An executive from an ETF firm in Toronto highlights key developments in the cryptocurrency investment landscape for 2021.
Som Seif: Crypto Outlook Strong, Volatility Still a Factor youtu.be
Cryptocurrencies offer investors an exciting arena with increasingly large potential.
In 2021, this growing industry saw its position strengthen thanks to increased adoption and visibility, setting the stage for 2022 to be a worthwhile year for market participants.
The Investing News Network (INN) talked with Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, about the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and how traditional investors are beginning to grasp the opportunity ahead.
The Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) market has reflected the increasing cryptocurrency enthusiasm thanks to a bevy of new funds designed to offer exposure to the coins investors want to be engaged with.
Purpose Investments is among the ETF providers participating in this space, and has launched several crypto funds throughout 2021. “I think it’s been a year that you could say for certain ... this is now here to stay,” Seif told INN.
Seif stressed that investors evaluating cryptocurrencies have to be cautious and study up to stay ahead of scams. “This year education was a very important principle,” the executive said.
When asked about concerns surrounding the volatility of digital coins, Seif said that, despite the progress seen, this market is still a nascent industry with investors slowly warming up to it. “It’s still betting on the future,” he told INN.
As for his expectations for what’s ahead, Seif explained that his long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies is on the positive side. But when it comes to 2022, he didn’t shy away from indicating there could continue to be volatility.
Watch the full interview above for the rest of Seif’s comments about the biggest trends in the cryptocurrency space and what could be next. You can also click here to watch the rest of the videos on our YouTube channel.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.