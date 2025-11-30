Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Download the PDF here.

basin energybsn:auasx:bsnaustralia investinguranium investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer to figure 2*). Key Highlights - 183km2 of new tenure secured, expanding Basin's district-scale... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"), located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Key Highlights - Basin to sell 100% of Marshall Uranium Project to... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Map highlighting France and Niger with their flags placed on top.

Orano Condemns Illegal Uranium Transfer from Niger Mine

French nuclear group Orano said that it “strongly condemns” the removal of uranium from the SOMAÏR mine in northern Niger.The company called the transfer illegal and a direct breach of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes’ (ICSID) September ruling, which prohibits the... Keep Reading...
Chessboard with Indian and Canadian flags in the background.

Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze

Canada is preparing to unveil a multibillion-dollar uranium export agreement with India, marking the strongest sign yet that the two countries are rebuilding ties after a two-year diplomatic freeze. Two people familiar with the negotiations revealed that the deal, valued at roughly US$2.8... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources

Keep Reading...
Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Hydrogeological testing has commenced at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to validate aquifer performance concurrent with Phase 1 drilling which aims expand the 8.57Mlb resource at Lo Herma.

American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that hydrogeological testing at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin has commenced. Testing is being undertaken by Petrotek Corporation, a leading injection well... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND)

Standard Uranium: Advancing An Extensive Uranium Portfolio in the Athabasca Basin

Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium

Standard Uranium: Fuel the Future!

Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

graphite investing

Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

diamond investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mountain Province Diamonds Shines with 114 percent Gain

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$56 to New All-time High on Comex Disruption