November 30, 2025
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-Barkly
31 August
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
2h
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer to figure 2*). Key Highlights - 183km2 of new tenure secured, expanding Basin's district-scale... Keep Reading...
23 November
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"), located in Saskatchewan, Canada. Key Highlights - Basin to sell 100% of Marshall Uranium Project to... Keep Reading...
11 November
Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 November
Orano Condemns Illegal Uranium Transfer from Niger Mine
French nuclear group Orano said that it “strongly condemns” the removal of uranium from the SOMAÏR mine in northern Niger.The company called the transfer illegal and a direct breach of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes’ (ICSID) September ruling, which prohibits the... Keep Reading...
25 November
Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze
Canada is preparing to unveil a multibillion-dollar uranium export agreement with India, marking the strongest sign yet that the two countries are rebuilding ties after a two-year diplomatic freeze. Two people familiar with the negotiations revealed that the deal, valued at roughly US$2.8... Keep Reading...
19 November
Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma
Hydrogeological testing has commenced at AMU’s flagship Lo Herma ISR Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to validate aquifer performance concurrent with Phase 1 drilling which aims expand the 8.57Mlb resource at Lo Herma.
American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU, OTC:AMUIF) (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) is pleased to advise that hydrogeological testing at its Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin has commenced. Testing is being undertaken by Petrotek Corporation, a leading injection well... Keep Reading...
