Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business
FS confirms expansion to provide secure, sustainable and economic supply of nickel for Blackstone to produce NCM Precursor for the Lithium-ion battery industry
Under the PFS, the TKNP has been optimised to generate maximum value for the Company’s overall development strategy. As such, the outcomes of the TKNP PFS have been integrated into Blackstone’s overall business development plan to produce Nickel: Cobalt: Manganese (NCM) 811 Precursor products. (refer Table 1). The TKNP and Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) are collectively referred to as the Ta Khoa Project.
The Ta Khoa Project represents an innovative and globally significant vertically integrated business strategy to deliver battery grade NCM Precursor products into the burgeoning lithium-ion battery industry. It has the potential to transform Vietnam’s role in the movement towards the electrification of transportation and will generate significant socio-economic benefits for the communities in which we operate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Minerals
Overview
As the world moves closer to a sustainable net-zero future, the need for battery metals continues to mount and nickel may soon be among the metals to see a supply crunch. Though its roots are in the stainless steel sector, it's also a critical component of lithium-ion batteries.
Given that many nations are aiming to replace combustion vehicles with electric cars by 2030, the metal is already experiencing a massive spike in demand. Benchmark Minerals expects the need for battery-grade nickel will increase about 950 percent by 2040.It's imperative to ramp up global nickel production but the resource sector, for its part, must do so with a much-reduced carbon footprint to influence the sustainability of the entire value chain. Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX, OTC:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) recognizes this. As a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel, the company aims to become a leading source of low CO2 emission nickel sulphide. Its flagship Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam is representative of that goal.
With over 20 active mines and a burgeoning technology sector, Vietnam is on the road to becoming a hub of electric vehicle production and innovation, with low labor costs and regulated electricity pricing further driving its growth. Steadily increasing foreign direct investment in the region is indicative of this as the country seeks to attract $50 billion in new foreign investment by 2030.
Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this, thanks to two factors. US President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which came into force in August 2022, represents the largest investment into climate action in United States history. A similar initiative is rolling out in the European Union (EU), which maintains a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam — something multiple partners of the company have expressed interest in.
Blackstone's Ta Khoa Project consists of two streams, the Ta Khoa Nickel Mine and the Ta Khoa Refinery. Recent milestones point to Blackstone’s commitment to advancing this game-changing project.
These milestones include a memorandum of understanding with Cavico Laos Mining to collaborate in a number of areas associated with CLM’s nickel mine in Lao People's Democratic Republic and supply of nickel products for Blackstone’s Ta Khoa Refinery in Vietnam. Blackstone also partnered with Arca Climate Technologies to further investigate the carbon capture potential at the Ta Khoa Project through carbon mineralisation, and explore opportunities to utilise Arca’s carbon capture technologies within the project.
In a bid to collaborate on the supply of renewable wind energy to the Ta Khoa Project, Blackstone signed a direct power purchase agreement with Limes Renewables Energy.
Blackstone received AU$2.8 million as an advance from a research & development (R&D) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance and Fiftyone Capital. The advanced payment reflects the significant investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (pCAM).
In addition to Ta Khoa, the company also maintains the Gold Bridge cobalt and gold project near Vancouver, Canada.In December 2023, Blackstone entered into an option agreement with CaNickel Mining to acquire the Wabowden nickel project located in the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba, Canada.
Company Highlights
- The global nickel market is currently entering a structural deficit, with demand expected to grow 950 percent by 2040.
- Blackstone Minerals is well-positioned to address this deficit as a vertically integrated producer of low-cost, low-carbon nickel.
- Blackstone's flagship project Ta Khoa is a brownfield project situated in Vietnam, one of the lowest capital cost countries in the world and an emerging hub for the electric vehicle market with vast reserves of nickel.
- Vietnam is an increasingly attractive region for investment with direct foreign investments that grew from $1.3 billion in 2000 to $15.6 billion in 2020.
- The Ta Khoa project also has infrastructure advantages, via the existing Ban Phuc mine, and processing facilities, access to low-cost and underutilized hydroelectricity, a trained labor force and support from the local government.
- Blackstone Minerals’ downstream pre-feasibility study confirms a technically and economically robust hydrometallurgical refining process to upgrade nickel sulphide concentrate to produce battery-grade nickel
- Blackstone’s key nickel and cobalt feedstocks for the Ta Khoa Refinery Pilot program were delivered to the metallurgical laboratory in Western Australia as of April 2022.
Key Projects
Ta Khoa
Blackstone holds a 90 percent interest in the Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-PGE Project, located 160 kilometers west of Hanoi in the Son La Province of Vietnam. It includes an existing modern nickel mine built to Australian Standards, which is currently under care and maintenance. The Ban Phuc nickel mine successfully operated as a mechanized underground nickel mine from 2013 to 2016.
Blackstone intends to complement the existing mine through the installation of a large concentrator, refinery and precursor facility, supporting integrated on-site production of nickel, cobalt and manganese precursor products for the Asia-Pacific market. One of Blackstone's key Research and Development objectives with Ta Khoa is to develop a flowsheet that will support this production.
To fulfill this goal, Blackstone is focusing on a partnership model, collaborating with groups committed to sustainable mining. It is also working to minimize its carbon footprint and implement a vertically integrated supply chain.
In addition to the early development of the King Snake and Ban Chang Massive Sulphide deposits, Blackstone plans to produce crystal nickel and cobalt sulphide intermediate products. Staged development of the refinery, meanwhile, predicts an initial train capacity of 200,000 tonnes annually in the first year, with a planned expansion to 400,000 by the second.
The mine is expected to begin production in 2025 and then ramp up to 8 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of nickel sulphide by 2027. Pilot Plant testing and definitive feasibility studies are also underway. Five groups visited the project in 2022 as part of the partnership due diligence process, accompanied by meetings with government representatives, Austrade, Australian department of foreign affairs and trade, financial institutions and other important stakeholders
Project Highlights:
- Multiple Massive Sulphide Deposits: The Ta Khoa project features several incredibly promising deposits including King Snake (up to 4.3 percent nickel and 18.2 grams per ton (g/t) PGE), Sui Phong (2.95 meters @ 2.42 percent nickel, 0.52 percent copper, 0.06 percent cobalt and 0.05 g/t PGE), and Ban Chang. The project is also the site of the Ban Phuc nickel mine, which was operated from 2013 to 2016 by Asia Mineral Resources, along with several exploration targets that have yet to be tested.
- Experienced Leadership: Internally, Blackstone’s owners’ team brings over 50 years of experience in leadership roles at major nickel mines and refineries globally. This experience has been complemented by ALS Group, Wood, Future Battery Industries CRC, Curtin University and the Electric Mining Consortium.
- Large Reserve and Mining Inventory: The entirety of Ta Khoa is estimated to contain probable reserves of 48.7 Mt at 0.43 percent nickel for 210 kilotons (kt) of nickel and a mining inventory of 64.5 Mt at 0.41 percent nickel for 265 kt nickel. This excludes Ban Khoa and other developing prospects.
- A Long-lived Project: The Ta Khoa mine is expected to produce a yearly average of 18 kt of annual nickel concentrate over its ten-year lifespan. Blackstone believes the refinery can potentially extend its life past ten years.
- An Established Mining Operation: Existing infrastructure onsite includes a 450 ktpa Mill and mining camp. The mine will also benefit from a highly supportive community and favorable government legislation — Blackstone is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders in the project's development.
- Feed Flexibility: Ta Khoa's refinery will offer multiple feed options, including nickel concentrate, mixed hydroxide precipitate, nickel matte and black mass. This flexibility greatly improves the security and greatly reduces the risk of the project overall.
- Valued Partnerships: Blackstone is collaborating with multiple industry leaders and groups in the development of Ta Khoa
- Compelling Pre-feasibility Study: The financial outcomes of a base case pre-feasibility study on the project are promising. Based on a conservative NCM811 precursor price forecast, Ta Khoa displays an exceptional internal return rate on capital invested.
- Integrated Vertical Strategy: Blackstone is constructing both the Ta Khoa mine and refinery against a highly supportive ESG, macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. This along with Ta Khoa's low capital intensity gives the company a significant advantage over competitors. Said low intensity is the result of multiple factors, including competitive labor costs, favorable regulations and low-cost renewable hydroelectric power.
- A Leader in Low Emissions: Independent assessments from Digbee, Minviro and Circulor, alongside an audit from the Nickel Institute, have confirmed that Ta Khoa will be the lowest-emitting flowsheet in the industry, at 9.8 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of precursor with opportunities for even further reduction.
- Promising Pilots: With the support of ALS and process engineering partner Wood, Blackstone recently completed a 12-month programme of work that developed a scaled version of its concentrate to sulphate flowsheet. The refinery, which processed more than 9 tonnes of concentrate and MHP, successfully achieved battery-grade nickel sulphate of 99.95 percent, with a nickel recovery rate of 97 percent.
- Current Roadmap: Blackstone's next priority is to complete a series of definitive feasibility studies. Once those are complete, it will focus on fully integrating the mine into the electric vehicle consumer supply chain and finalizing its refining partnership structure.
Gold Bridge
The Gold Bridge Project is located approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver, BC. It comprises 365 square kilometers of 100 percent Blackstone-owned mining claims located in the Cordilleran Terranes of BC. It includes several, high-grade hydrothermal gold, cobalt, nickel and copper deposits and targets the historic Little Gem and Jewel mines.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Potential: Blackstone's geological model for the Jewel mine suggests it may have a similar geological setting to the world-class Bou-Azzer primary cobalt district in Morocco. There is potential for multiple similar deposits throughout the project.
- Favorably Located Anomalies: Having completed an extensive maiden exploration program, Blackstone has identified multiple large-scale IP anomalies at Little Gem, Erebor, Jewel and Roxey.
- A Nascent Venture: Blackstone is currently actively seeking joint venture partners for the Gold Bridge project.
Management Team
Hamish Halliday - Non-executive Chairman
Hamish Halliday is a geologist with over 20 years of corporate and technical experience. He is also the founder of Adamus Resources Limited, an AU$3 million float that became a multimillion-ounce emerging gold producer.
Scott Williamson - Managing Director
Scott Williamson is a mining engineer with a commerce degree from the West Australian School of Mines and Curtin University. He has over 10 years of experience in technical and corporate roles in the mining and finance sectors.
Dr. Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of technical and corporate experience, focusing on grassroots to mine-stage mineral exploration, target generation, project management and oversight, due diligence studies, mineral prospectivity analysis, metallogenic framework studies and mineral resources market and investment analysis.
Alison Gaines - Non-executive Director
Alison Gaines has over 20 years of experience as a director in Australia and internationally. She has experience in the roles of board chair and board committee chair, particularly remuneration and nomination and governance committees. She is also the managing director of Gaines Advisory P/L and was recently global CEO of international search and board consulting firm Gerard Daniels, with a significant mining and energy practice.
Gaines has a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts (hons) from the University of Western Australia, a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Australian National University and an honorary doctorate of the University and Master of Arts (Public Policy) from Murdoch University. She is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds the INSEAD certificate in corporate governance. She is currently the governor of the College of Law Ltd, and non-executive director of Tura New Music.
Dan Lougher - Non-executive Director
Daniel Lougher’s career spans more than 40 years involving a range of exploration, feasibility, development, operations and corporate roles with Australian and international mining companies including a period of eighteen years spent in Africa with BHP Billiton, Impala Plats, Anglo American and Genmin. He was the managing director and chief executive officer of the successful Australian nickel miner Western Areas Ltd until its takeover by Independence Group.
Lougher also holds a first class mine manager’s certificate of competency (WA) and is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Lougher is the chair of the company’s technical committee and nomination committee.
Jamie Byrde - CFO and Company Secretary
Jamie Byrde has over 16 year's experience in corporate advisory, public and private company management since commencing his career with big four and mid-tier chartered accounting firms positions. Byrde specializes in financial management, ASX and ASIC compliance and corporate governance of mineral and resource focused public companies. He is also currently company secretary for Venture Minerals Limited.
Dr. Stuart Owen - Executive
Dr. Stuart Owen holds a Bsc and PhD in geology with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration. He was senior geologist in the team that discovered the Paulsens Mine (+1Moz) and as an exploration manager at Adamus discovered the Southern Ashanti Gold deposits (+2Moz). Finally, at Venture, he discovered the Mt Lindsay Tin-Tungsten-Magnetite deposits.
Tessa Kutscher - Executive
Tessa Kutscher is an executive with more than 20 years of experience in working with C-Level executive teams in the fields of business strategy, business planning/optimisation and change management. After starting her career in Germany, she has worked internationally across different industries, such as mining, finance, tourism and tertiary education.
Kutscher holds a master’s degree in literature, linguistics and political science from the University of Bonn, Germany and a master’s degree in teaching from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.
Andrew Strickland - Executive
Andrew Strickland is an experienced study and project manager, a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, University of WA MBA graduate, with undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and extractive metallurgy from Curtin and WASM.
Before joining Blackstone, Strickland was a senior study manager for GR Engineering Services where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects. Over his career, he has held a variety of project development roles across both junior to mid-tier developers (including Straits Resources, Perseus Mining and Tiger Resources) and major multi-operation producers (South32).
Graham Rigo - Executive
Graham Rigo is an experienced study manager with over a decade of on-site production experience, holding undergraduate degrees in chemical engineering and finance from Curtin University, WA.
Before joining Blackstone, Rigo was a study manager for Ausenco where he was responsible for delivering a series of scoping, PFS and DFS studies for both Australian and international projects over a range of different commodities.
Rigo has over 11 years of site experience in nickel and cobalt hydromet production experience, in supervisory/superintendent level roles as well as process engineer experience.
Lon Taranaki - Executive
Lon Taranaki is an international mining professional with over 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of resources and mining, feasibility, development and operations. Taranaki is a qualified process engineer from the University of Queensland Australia. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Taranaki has established his career in Asia where he has successfully worked (and lived) across multiple jurisdictions and commodities ranging from technical, mine management and executive management roles.
Prior to joining Blackstone in February 2022, Taranaki was the chief executive officer of Minegenco, a renewable-energy-focused independent power producer. Preceding this, he was managing director of his private consultancy, AMG Mining Global, where he was providing services to the mining industry in Singapore, Guyana, Indonesia and Cambodia. Additionally, Taranaki has held various senior positions with Sakari Resources, PTT Asia Pacific Mining, Straits Resources, Sedgmans and BHP Coal.
Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).
Corazon has interests in nickel-copper-cobalt assets in Canada (Lynn Lake) and Australia (Mt Gilmore and Miriam). The Lynn Lake Project located north-west of Thompson in Manitoba, Canada (refer Figure 1), has historic mining and a current mineral resource of 168.0ktNi,81.7ktCuand7.9ktCo(referTable1). The Lynn Lake Project is 100% owned by Corazon and is a development ready underground mine in Manitoba, Canada. The tenure includes several advanced geophysical and geological targets beyond the A-Plug and EL mining centres (refer Figure 2).
Blackstone and Corazon have also entered a Memorandum of Understanding that will see collaboration on the production of upstream and downstream nickel and cobalt concentrates and chemical products, potential offtake and / or joint ventures to meet demand from the growing electric vehicle battery industry (MoU). The Equity Investment and MoU together represent the “Corazon Transaction.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals Gears Up for More Drilling at Horden Lake in 2024 Following Positive Assay Results
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) Managing Director Ivan Fairhall shared his company's plans for the Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec following the release of successful results from its 2024 diamond drilling program, which confirmed substantially thicker mineralisation.
Fairhall shared his thoughts on the early results, and explained there are still more to come, with results from 25 holes still pending. He is confident there is an opportunity to expand the project’s grade and resource.
“We already are thinking about and planning our next drill program. We've got targets to follow up on and we'll be continuing to advance that resource exploration drilling,” Fairhall said.
“We'll be sharing some more information about the opportunities outside of that resource area to make new discoveries, satellite-type discoveries, and you'll be able to start to look at the potential of the project itself to grow around the existing resource, plus proximal to it.”
Fairhall noted the value of advancing projects to get them to production quicker, by both de-risking it and expanding the resources.
“We know that's how to create a lot of value. We're focused on both sides — the exploration side to make it bigger, as well as the de-risking side to allow you to realise more of the value that you've discovered.”
Watch the full interview with Pivotal Metals managing director Ivan Fairhall above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pivotal Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pivotal Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pivotal Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Nordic Nickel
Investor Insight
Nordic Nickel presents investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the European Union’s critical minerals play, with its highly prospective nickel deposit at its flagship Pulju project in Northern Finland - a tier 1 jurisdiction with a long mining history.
Overview
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) is a nickel sulphide and battery minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy.
Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development.
The European Union Critical Raw Materials Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.
Nordic Nickel’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project already has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 418 million tons at 862,800 tons of nickel, 40,000 tons of cobalt and 22,100 tons of copper .
The Pulju project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel as well as high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel, copper, gold, Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Nickel has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified.
In 2023, Nordic Nickel secured an additional exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju project. The newly granted EL, known as Hotinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
Nordic Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara prospect which increased to 418 million tons (Mt) @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million (ppm) copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel, and inferred resource of 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel. The updated MRE effectively establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
Nordic Nickel’s second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset, comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues.
A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.
Company Highlights
- Nordic Nickel is an Australian listed exploration and development company focusing on its district-scale class 1 nickel and battery minerals assets in Northern Finland.
- The recently enacted European Union Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) includes nickel as a critical mineral importantly now requires 10 percent of all critical minerals to be sourced from Europe (when presently there is less than 3 percent produced). Additionally, there are only two nickel-producing mines in Europe, both of which are located in Northern Finland (near Nordic’s Pulju project), and exploration and development activities will benefit from future EU incentives.
- Nordic Nickel’s flagship Pulju project already has a near-surface JORC-compliant resource which was recently updated in March 2024 following an extensive diamond drilling campaign in 2023. This JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is contained within the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which covers just 2 percent of the company’s 240 km2 landholding at the Pulju project.
- The updated JORC MRE completed for the Hotinvaara prospect increased over three times from the 2023 drilling to 418 Mt @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel and inferred resource is 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel.
- The company’s second Maaninkajoki 3 project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses, and the company has the option to earn up to 75 percent.
- An experienced management team with a track record and deep expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company.
Key Projects
Pulju Nickel Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate with Expansion Potential: Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides.
- Promising Geology: The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- Significant Assay Results: Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. Assays have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Hotinvaara: Updated MRE for the newly granted Hotinvaara exploration licence comprises 418 Mt grading 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper.
Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) Nickel Project
Nordic Nickel’s MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.
Management Team
Todd Ross - Managing Director and CEO
Todd Ross has over 26 years of experience in finance, derivatives and corporate advisory within the natural resources sector. He is the former managing director and head of Western Australia for BNP Paribas. Ross is a specialist in project and acquisition financings across a range of commodities across multiple jurisdictions. His previous roles include senior positions at BNP Paribas, Westpac, Royal Bank of Canada, CBA and Oakvale Capital. Ross holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from FINSIA.
Marcello Cardaci - Non-executive Chairman
Marcello Cardaci is the former partner of Gilbert & Tobin’s Corporate Advisory Group. He has 26 years’ experience advising public and private equity fundraisings, M&A and divestment. Cardaci has extensive experience in capital raisings, takeovers, schemes of arrangements and joint ventures. His current directorships include ASX-listed Altamin Limited and Manhattan Corporation Ltd. Cardaci holds law degrees (BJuris, LLB) and commerce (BCom).
Robert Wrixon - Executive Director
Robert has over 22 years of experience in corporate strategy, mining M&A and mineral exploration. He is the director of Starboard Global Ltd, private equity and incubation of projects in the metals and mining sector. His current directorships include Rafaella Resources, Emmerson PLC. Wrixon holds a PhD in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
Juho Haverinen - Non-executive Director
Juho Haverinen has over ten years of experience in planning and overseeing mineral exploration in Finland and is currently head of exploration for Magnus Minerals Oy. He has significant experience in Finland with exploration joint ventures with major multinational mining companies and is a member of the board of the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin) and a board member of Magnus Minerals Oy. Haverinen holds BSc and MSc geology degrees from the University of Helsinki.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary and CFO
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with over 15 years of experience. He has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He was previously CFO of Highfield Resources Ltd and American Pacific Borates.
Vern Langdale - Country Manager, Finland
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across various roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia. Langdale has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold. Langdale worked as director of operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also mine manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the project manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national workforce for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Pekka Tuomela - Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland
Pekka Tuomela has a master of science in geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Tuomela has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, he advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study
Positive Feasibility Study Demonstrates Strong Economics And Clear Pathway To Develop A Sustainable, Long-Life And Low-Cost Nickel Sulphide Project In Northern Brazil
Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Feasibility Study (FS) for the development of its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, which highlights strong economics from an initial concentrate-only project delivering a long-life production profile at first quartile operating costs.
Forecast production averaging 18,700tpa of nickel over an initial 18-year open pit mine life for Post Tax operating cash flow of US$2.11 billion
Maiden Jaguar JORC Ore Reserve of 63Mt @ 0.73% Ni for 459,200 tonnes of contained nickel
First quartile life-of-mine C1 cash cost and AISC of US$2.30/lb and US$3.57/lb Ni respectively
Low capital intensity with pre-production capex of US$371 million (incl. pre-strip and contingency)
Post Tax NPV8 of A$997 million and IRR of 31% pa
The Jaguar Project represents a cornerstone asset for Centaurus that will underpin the Company’s ambition to build a diversified Brazilian critical minerals business with best-in-class ESG credentials.
The outcomes of the Jaguar Feasibility Study demonstrate the potential for Jaguar to become a sustainable, long-term and low-cost producer of low-emission nickel for global markets, generating strong financial returns while also delivering significant social and economic benefits for the local communities where the Project is located. Jaguar is currently one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide projects globally and a highly strategic potential source of unencumbered nickel concentrate product, particularly for the EV battery supply chain.
The Feasibility Study only considers open pit nickel sulphide ore over an initial 18-year mine life, delivering nickel sulphide feed to a 3.5Mtpa conventional nickel flotation plant to produce approximately 18,700 tonnes of recovered nickel metal per year at a low life-of-mine (LOM) C1 operating cost of US$2.30/lb and AISC of US$3.57/lb, on a contained nickel basis.
KEY FEASIBILITY STUDY OUTCOMES & PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Production Base, Nickel Price & FID Timing
- Production of a high-quality nickel concentrate via a conventional 3.5Mtpa nickel flotation circuit.
- Forecast nickel production averaging 18,700 tonnes per annum (tpa) of contained nickel metal over the current initial 18-year open pit evaluation period.
- Life-of-Mine (LOM) nickel price assumption of US$19,800/tonne (US$8.98/lb) and 76% nickel payability.
- FID targeted for Q2 2025 based on the current environmental approvals and development timeline.
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 109.2Mt @ 0.87% Ni for 948,900 tonnes of contained nickel.
- Maiden JORC Proved and Probable open pit Ore Reserves of 63.0Mt @ 0.73% Ni for 459,200t of contained nickel.
- First production targeted for H2 2027 with LOM recovered nickel of 335,300 tonnes.
- Ideally positioned to meet forecast growth in demand for Class-1 nickel from the EV battery market.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Centaurus Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Surge in EV Market Drives Demand for High-density Battery Materials
The electric vehicle (EV) sector is growing, spurring the market for battery materials.
As lithium-ion batteries reach their capacity limit, demand is expanding for other raw materials to manufacture high-density batteries, particularly nickel. This metal boasts a wide range of physical properties that make it ideal for the green energy market — plus it’s an affordable component looked to for next-generation as well as existing products.
Demand for nickel for use in EVs is expected to increase tenfold from 2019 to 2030. Since nickel is also used to generate geothermal energy, hydrogen, hydro, wind and solar power, it’s emerging as a key component in green energy.
EVs driving upwards
As product offerings expand and charging infrastructure improves, consumers’ hesitation is waning and people are buying EVs in ever-increasing numbers. The first half of 2023 saw a 49 percent increase in global sales, reaching 6.2 million units. By 2030, global sales are expected to hit 40 million units.
Many jurisdictions support the move to EVs. In the U.S., for instance, a slate of federal legislation enables the growth of the industry, including tax credits. All new cars and vans sold in the EU must be zero emission as of 2035.
However, the current generation of lithium-ion batteries used for EVs — as well as mobile phones, laptops and just about every other commercial battery-driven product — have their limits. Research efforts across sectors are developing lighter, longer lasting and more efficient batteries.
Next-generation high-density batteries will require a larger array of raw materials, resulting in increased demand.
Why high density?
While lithium-ion batteries have proven themselves a workhorse for consumer products, batteries with a higher energy density can store more energy by weight. Researchers in academia and industry are trying to increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, and find alternative materials to make batteries that can contain more energy in smaller and lighter forms.
Currently, EVs weigh about 30 percent more than gas-powered cars — the battery itself weighs an average of 1,000 pounds — increasing the wear-and-tear on roads, bridges and parking garages, and making them more dangerous in collisions.
In the consumer device market, the size and weight of batteries limits the functionality of laptops and smartphones.
Industrial use of batteries, including the potential for battery-powered aircraft, will expand as the weight of batteries decreases.
Nickel’s potential
Once primarily used to make alloys, nickel is now a standard material in the sustainable energy sector.
The global nickel market was $14.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $44.59 billion in 2024.
As a battery material, nickel can deliver high energy density and storage capacity at a low cost. In fact, it has roughly twice the energy density of other materials, supporting higher voltages and storage capacities, but also offering stability. It’s already an ingredient in most lithium-ion batteries used in EVs.
Because of its use in the sustainable energy sector, nickel’s price has seen increased demand and prices since 2017 — but price fluctuations are common. The average monthly price per tonne was US$18,465 in 2021 and US$25,834 in 2022.
It hit a nine month high of $21,615 per tonne in May 2024 and now sells for under $18,000 per tonne.
Nickel’s limitations
Nickel is mined in over 25 countries. In 2022, world reserves were estimated to be more than 102 million tonnes, with large known reserves in Indonesia, Australia and Brazil.
While there are ample worldwide reserves and nickel remains an affordable raw material, mining can involve challenges.
A handful of nations control the most plentiful nickel reserves, and that has spurred geopolitical wrangling. As the U.S. and China have endeavoured to secure supply lines for EV materials for themselves while warding off others, they have inked partnership around mining and processing with resource-rich nations.
That includes Indonesia, the largest producer of nickel in the world, which has threatened to ban the export of raw or refined nickel, requiring any finished product manufacturing to happen locally. Meanwhile, the country has fewer environmental rules, which can clash with regulations from importing nations and shareholders.
Other top producers include the Philippines, which has been partnering with the US, allegedly to prevent China from gaining access to its reserves. New Caledonia, a French island territory, is dealing with considerable civil unrest that has disrupted mining operations. Russia is also a major holder of nickel reserves.
Meanwhile, mining nickel ecan bnvironmentally intensive, with concerns around water pollution while smelting emits high amounts of greenhouse gases. Technological advances are helping lead to, for instance, cleaner extracting processes.
Promising reserves
Some nickel projects in development offer appealing investment opportunities in stable, democratic jurisdictions with strong environment controls.
Australia is a major player in the sector with 36 mines in operation and a number of promising new sites in development. That includes Australian Mines’ (ASX:AUZ,OTC Pink:AMSLF) Sconi cobalt-nickel scandium project, expected to be in commission in 2028, with 33.89 megatonnes of reserves. Nico Resources (ASX:NCI,OTC Pink:NICOF) is developing the Wingellina nickel-cobalt project, which has reserves of 2 megatonnes of nickel.
Canada is the sixth largest producer of nickel in the world with existing mines largely run by two major players, Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC:GLNCF). However, more of its in-development mines are run by a larger array of companies with appeal to investors.
The Baptiste nickel project in British Columbia, run by FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX,OTCQB:FPOCF) purports to be a low-carbon mine with a plan to mine 59,100 tonnes of nickel a year over 29 years.
Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) has three properties covering 40,000 hectares in Saskatchewan that are in exploration mode. Most notably, Rottenstone SW has an eye structure believed to be a major feeder chamber for the regional system that previously supported the Rottenstone Mine. The project’s geology bears striking similarities with the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine in Australia previously owned by Sirius Resources and was eventually sold for AU$1.8 billion. Partial results from the company’s winter geo sampling intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization, with more results pending.
Investor takeaway
While the price of nickel can fluctuate, the value should continue to climb over time. It’s a reliable ingredient in a wide array of green energy projects, and is a material still looked to for next-generation batteries and other products.
Projects in stable jurisdictions that have continued access to resources, plus follow environmental ethics that appeal to investors, should offer an appealing way to get involved in the sector.
By Diane Peters
Diane Peters is a freelance writer based in Ontario.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ramp Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Ramp Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ramp Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Blackstone Receives A$1 Million R&D Refund Advance
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$1 million as an advance from research & development (“R&D”) lending fund backed by Asymmetric Innovation Finance (“Asymmetric”) and Fiftyone Capital ("Fiftyone"), on Blackstone’s future 2024 refundable tax offset for R&D expenditure.
The advanced payment of A$1m received reflects the ongoing investment by Blackstone to develop the Ta Khoa Refinery process and Blackstone’s unique strategy to convert nickel concentrate blends into battery products in the form of precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”). The majority of Blackstone’s investment was directed to process development and piloting programs in Australia. The $1 million will be repaid following lodgement of the R&D claim under the R&D Tax Incentive Program.
The Company’s current cash position is ~$4.1 million following receipt of the advance, with further details of the end of June 2024 cash position to be included in the Quarterly Appendix 5B due prior to the end of July 2024.
Blackstone’s Managing Director Scott Williamson commented “the additional funding allows Blackstone to complete the Ta Khoa Refinery definitive feasibility study over the coming months and continue to progress the joint venture partnership process for the Ta Khoa Project in Vietnam”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
