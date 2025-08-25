Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt



BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


A diversified developer of battery-grade nickel and copper-gold assets in Southeast Asia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

High Grade Cu-Au at Surface Delivers New Targets at Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced High Grade Cu-Au at Surface Delivers New Targets at Mankayan

Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Private Placement to Raise $510.8K

Copper ore in foreground, with world map showing countries in copper on black background.

Top 5 Copper Reserves by Country

Copper has become a hot topic due to its role in the green energy transition and its necessity for urbanization. However, the lack of incoming supply in the long term has experts concerned.

Due to its importance in construction, energy transmission and new technologies, copper is a critical metal needed to power the future of our society. However, mined supply has not kept pace with demand, with few new operations coming online, and older mines facing decreasing grades and lower outputs.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), more than 700 million metric tons of copper have been mined throughout history, and current economic global copper reserves stand at 980 million metric tons.

BWR Exploration (TSXV:BWR)

BWR Exploration Inc. Enters into an Amalgamation Agreement with Electro Metals and Mining Inc.

Judge's gavel on an American flag background.

Trump, Rio Tinto Push for Copper as Court Halts Arizona Mine Transfer

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 19) blasted a federal appeals court for halting a land transfer crucial to the development of the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling on Monday (August 18) which temporarily blocked federal officials from transferring land to Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO,OTC:RTPPF) and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP,OTC:BHPLF).

Copper globe with grid pattern on reflective, patterned surface.

Glencore Pursues Argentina Incentives for US$13.5 Billion Copper Projects

Commodities giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) has submitted applications to place two of its flagship copper projects in Argentina under a new investment regime.

The Switzerland-based firm is seeking to include the El Pachón deposit in San Juan and the Agua Rica deposit in Catamarca under Argentina’s recently introduced Incentive Regime for Large Investments (RIGI).

Together, the two projects represent a planned capital investment of about US$13.5 billion over the next decade — US$9.5 billion for El Pachón and US$4 billion for Agua Rica.

Matt Geiger, tractor at mine site.

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Matt Geiger, managing partner at MJG Capital Fund, shares his thoughts on the resource sector, honing in on the health of the junior miners.

In his view, after a decade of hit-or-miss performances, the best is yet to come.

Blackstone Minerals
Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Reward Gold Mine Production Update

