BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced BSX Secures JV Partner & Funding for Ta Khoa Nickel Project

Download the PDF here.

blackstone mineralsbsx:auasx:bsxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
BSX:AU
Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

A diversified developer of battery-grade nickel and copper-gold assets in Southeast Asia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Secures New Diamond Drill Rig to Advance Mankayan

Download the PDF here.

Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Blackstone Completes Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Download the PDF here.

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Heritage Survey Underway

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $20 Million

Silver47 Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $20 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has entered into an amendment agreement with Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the size of its previously announced brokered private placement offering to up to 28,572,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,400 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced South Oko Geochemistry Confirms Oko West Look-Alike Target

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Announces $14 Million Brokered LIFE Financing

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation, to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc., in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Blackstone Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Blackstone Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Appendix 4E and Annual Report

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

lithium investing

CRML signs LOI Offtake Agreement with UCORE (DOD Funded)

uranium investing

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Energy Investing

Strong Start to Maiden Drill Program at Oasis

Precious Metals Investing

Pre Feasibility Study

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

×