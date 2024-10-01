Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Golden Mile Resources

Exceptional Rock Chip Assays up to 930 g/t Ag, 10.05% Cu, and 8.09% Zn at First Pass Sampling at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce multi-element assays from rock chip samples taken for geochemical orientation over the Odyssey Prospect which is contained within the Company’s Pearl Copper Project (“Pearl”; “Pearl Project”; “the Project”).

HIGHLIGHTS

Recent rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect, part of the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, USA has returned exceptional assay results:

  • Silver assay highlights include: 930 g/t, 233 g/t, 274 g/t.
  • Copper assay highlights include: 10.05%, 4.23%, 4.13%.
  • Zinc assay highlights include: 8.09%, 7.21%, 6.33%.

Of the 14 first pass rock chip samples taken to test for mineralisation at Odyssey:

  • 10 samples assayed >30 g/t Silver,
  • 12 samples assayed >1.5% Copper,
  • 10 samples assayed > 1.0% Zinc.

Mineralisation at the Odyssey Prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins.

These veins contain visible copper minerals (malachite and chrysocolla) but the presence of silver and zinc mineralisation indicates much broader mineralisation potential.

The Odyssey prospect has never been drilled.

Figure 1: Odyssey Prospect hydrated copper carbonate and phyllosilicate mineralisation

Whilst initially viewed as an epithermal copper target, the significant, high-grade assays of not only copper but also silver and zinc have expanded the exceptional prospectivity of the Project for not only copper but also multi-element epithermal mineralisation.

Golden Mile’s Managing Director Damon Dormer commented: “These results – with exceptional high grades of copper, silver and zinc not only broadens the mineralisation potential of the Odyssey Prospect but also provides increased confidence for additional prospects within the Pearl Project area. By any measure these are exciting results and will provide numerous targets for our maiden drilling program.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investing
×