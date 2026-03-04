Evercore Wealth Management Promotes Sean Brady to Partner

Evercore Wealth Management today announced the promotion of Sean Brady to partner. Mr. Brady is a wealth & fiduciary advisor at Evercore Wealth Management and its affiliate, Evercore Trust Company.
"Sean is an experienced and thoughtful advisor," said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. "He is a strong contributor to our firm, able to manage complex planning challenges while always putting our clients first and working well within our unique team structure."
Mr. Brady works with senior executives, private equity principals and families, delivering integrated strategic wealth planning and fiduciary services. He joined Evercore in 2024 from Clarfeld Citizens Private Wealth, where he served for 14 years as a senior client advisor.
Mr. Brady earned a B.B.A. degree in finance and economics from Queens College and an MBA from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College. He also holds the CFP ® certification.
About Evercore Wealth Management
Evercore Wealth Management LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore Inc., serves high-net-worth families, foundations and endowments across the United States, delivering customized strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and custody services. The firm manages $15.5 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company N.A., a national trust bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company N.A. can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com .
