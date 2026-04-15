Evercore to Host 3rd Annual Private Markets Forum, May 11-12, 2026

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its third annual Private Markets Forum in New York City on May 11-12, 2026.

This year's forum will bring together senior leaders and industry specialists from about 20 leading private markets asset management firms, alongside a distinguished group of investment professionals from across the sector. Glenn Schorr, senior research analyst, said, "We are at a pivotal moment for asset management. As capital formation increasingly shifts toward private markets, the industry is evolving in ways we have not seen before."

Marc Harris, director of global macro and fundamental research at Evercore, said, "At a time when private markets are at the center of some of the most active debates in investing, this forum provides a timely and important setting for both investors and companies to engage directly on the issues that matter. It is an opportunity to examine how private markets are evolving, to challenge prevailing assumptions, and to make the case for where long-term value creation can persist. We look forward to a candid exchange with industry leaders on the structural shifts underway, the risks and opportunities ahead, and how capital formation is adapting amid a rapidly changing environment."

Participating companies represent a diverse cross-section of the alternative asset industry and will include CEOs, CFOs, CIOs and senior strategy officers from the following firms:

  • Andrew W. Mellon Foundation
  • Apollo Global Management
  • Ares Management
  • BlackRock GIP
  • Blackstone
  • Blue Owl Capital
  • Brookfield Asset Management
  • Carlyle Group
  • Coller Capital
  • Dawson Partners
  • DFO Management
  • GCM Grosvenor
  • ICONIQ
  • KKR & Co.
  • Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
  • Patria
  • Ridgepost Capital
  • Royalty Pharma
  • TPG

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore salesperson for additional details.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact: Marc Harris
Director of Global Macro & Fundamental Research
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact: Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@evercore.com

Investor Contact: Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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