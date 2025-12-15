Evercore to Host 12th Annual Leading the Charge: Power & Utility Conference, Jan. 8-9, 2026

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its 12th annual Leading the Charge: Power & Utility Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jan. 8-9, 2026.
Evercore's annual Leading the Charge Power & Utility Conference will bring together 28 of the leading companies driving the AI revolution across the United States. The power and utilities sector has become an increasingly important focal point in the AI landscape, as the availability and speed of power now play a critical role in both the national security and economic prosperity of the United States.
Marc Harris, director of research at Evercore's equities business, said, "Artificial intelligence is reshaping the U.S. economy, accelerating innovation and redefining entire industries. AI's energy demands make utilities essential, with expanded power generation becoming a cornerstone of future growth. We are excited to host this event and bring together leading companies and investors to discuss what comes next."
"The AI race has seemingly shifted to a race to power which will require an ‘all-of-the-above approach' in addressing the insatiable power appetite from AI, industrial automation and the electrification of everything," said Nick Amicucci, Evercore's head of power, utility and clean energy research. "Meeting rising power needs now requires providers to ensure affordability and reliability, prompting coordinated investment across generation, transmission and distribution. Sustained federal support will be critical to delivering the dependable power necessary for continued AI growth in the U.S."
Ted Michaels, senior managing director and one of the leaders of Evercore's energy transition investment banking group, said, "The scale of new demand is reshaping the entire energy ecosystem. This event showcases the breakthroughs and coordination required to build the power system that will support America's AI future."
Crystal Simpson, senior managing director leading Evercore's energy equity capital markets, said, "Capital markets are mobilizing behind the massive investment needed to meet AI-driven power demands. This conference highlights how essential reliable, scalable energy infrastructure has become to the country's economic and technological trajectory."
Participating companies:
- AES Corp.
- American Electric Power Company Inc.
- American Water Works Company Inc.
- BKV Corp.
- California Water Service Group
- Capital Power Corp.
- Centrus Energy Corp.
- Consolidated Edison Inc.
- Edison International
- Entergy Corp.
- Essential Utilities Inc.
- Evergy Inc.
- Eversource Energy
- Fermi Inc.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
- Mirion Technologies Inc.
- National Grid PLC
- NextEra Energy Inc.
- NiSource Inc.
- OGE Energy Corp.
- Portland General Electric Co.
- PPL Corp.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
- REV Renewables (Private) Inc.
- Sempra
- Talen Energy Corp.
- WEC Energy Group Inc.
- Xcel Energy Inc.
This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact EVRISI_Events@evercoreisi.com .
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
