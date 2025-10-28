Evercore ISI Ranked No. 1 in Extel All-America Research Survey for 4th Straight Year

Team also holds top-analyst ranking for 3rd year running

Evercore ISI has been ranked No. 1 among all firms for top-ranked analysts on a weighted basis in the 2025 Extel (previously Institutional Investor ) All-America Equity Research survey, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. This overall firm ranking reflects the highest weighted score, emphasizing analysts' top scores within each category.

A total of 44 Evercore ISI analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner-Up in their respective sectors, including 14 analysts that earned the No. 1 position the most of any firm. Stephen Kim was inducted into the Extel Hall of Fame, which recognizes analysts who have achieved a No. 1 ranking for at least 10 years, a distinguished milestone. According to Extel, the 2025 All-America Research Team results reflect the feedback of over 4,400 investment professionals from more than 1,700 asset management firms and institutions.

In addition to individual analyst recognition, Evercore ISI saw significant improvements across its team rankings. Eleven teams improved their positions year over year, contributing to Evercore ISI achieving the No. 2 firm overall ranking by team – also weighted by the highest ranks within each category. The firm's macro teams once again demonstrated exceptional performance – Economics and Technical Analysis maintained their No. 1 positions, while Washington Research advanced to No. 1 and Portfolio Strategy moved from unranked to Runner-Up.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and excellence of every member of our team," said Ed Hyman, chairman of Evercore ISI. "We remain committed to delivering research perspective and alpha generating insights to our clients and are deeply grateful for their partnership and support."

"Evercore's sustained success is driven by our focus on quality, collaboration and trust," said Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI. "Being recognized again as a leader in research underscores the strength of our brand and the synergy across our research, sales, and trading teams. I am proud of our team and the differentiated value we deliver to our clients every day."

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, "In a constantly evolving market, our focus has always been on providing clarity, depth and actionable insight. This continued recognition highlights the caliber of our research team; we remain committed to advancing thought leadership and setting new standards of quality."

First Team

Analyst

Sector

Amit Daryanani

IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services

Davis Motemaden

Insurance Nonlife

David Palmer

Restaurants

David Raso

Machinery, Engineering & Construction

Elizabeth Anderson

Health Care Technology & Distribution

John Pancari

Banks Midcap

Jonathan Chappell

Shipping

Krishna Guha

Washington Research

Rich Ross

Technical Analysis

Stephen Kim

Homebuilders & Building Products

Steve Sakwa

REITs

Thomas Gallagher

Insurance Life

Umer Raffat

Biotechnology Largecap

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

Second Team

Analyst

Sector

Amit Daryanani

Telecom & Networking Equipment

Duane Pfennigwerth

Airlines

Julian Emanuel

Equity-Linked Strategies

Oscar Sloterbeck

Economics

Sarah Bianchi

Washington Research

Stephen Richardson

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Umer Raffat

Pharmaceuticals Major

Third Team

Analyst

Sector

Glenn Schorr

Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges

Greg Melich

Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines

Mark Mahaney

Internet Small & Midcap

Oscar Sloterbeck

Thematic Research

Vijay Kumar

Life Science & Diagnostic Tools

Runners-Up

Analyst

Sector

Chris McNally

Autos & Auto Parts

Cory Kasimov

Biotechnology Small & Midcap

David Palmer

Food Producers

Gavin Clark-Gartner

Biotechnology Small & Midcap

Glenn Schorr

Banks Largecap

John Pancari

Consumer Finance

Jonathan Chappell

Airfreight & Surface Transportation

Julian Emanuel

Portfolio Strategy

Kirk Materne

Software Largecap

Mark Lipacis

Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Mark Mahaney

Internet Largecap

Michael Binetti

Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines

Michael Montani

Food Retailers

Mike DiFiore

Pharmaceuticals Specialty

Robert Ottenstein

Beverages, Household & Personal Care Products

Stephen Richardson

Integrated Oil

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:

Marc Harris
Evercore ISI Director of Research
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Dukas Linden Public Relations
Evercore@DLPR.com

Investor Contact:

Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

