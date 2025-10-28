Evercore ISI Ranked No. 1 in Extel All-America Research Survey for 4th Straight Year

Team also holds top-analyst ranking for 3rd year running
Evercore ISI has been ranked No. 1 among all firms for top-ranked analysts on a weighted basis in the 2025 Extel (previously Institutional Investor ) All-America Equity Research survey, marking its fourth consecutive year at the top. This overall firm ranking reflects the highest weighted score, emphasizing analysts' top scores within each category.
A total of 44 Evercore ISI analysts were recognized as Top 3 or Runner-Up in their respective sectors, including 14 analysts that earned the No. 1 position the most of any firm. Stephen Kim was inducted into the Extel Hall of Fame, which recognizes analysts who have achieved a No. 1 ranking for at least 10 years, a distinguished milestone. According to Extel, the 2025 All-America Research Team results reflect the feedback of over 4,400 investment professionals from more than 1,700 asset management firms and institutions.
In addition to individual analyst recognition, Evercore ISI saw significant improvements across its team rankings. Eleven teams improved their positions year over year, contributing to Evercore ISI achieving the No. 2 firm overall ranking by team – also weighted by the highest ranks within each category. The firm's macro teams once again demonstrated exceptional performance – Economics and Technical Analysis maintained their No. 1 positions, while Washington Research advanced to No. 1 and Portfolio Strategy moved from unranked to Runner-Up.
"This recognition reflects the dedication and excellence of every member of our team," said Ed Hyman, chairman of Evercore ISI. "We remain committed to delivering research perspective and alpha generating insights to our clients and are deeply grateful for their partnership and support."
"Evercore's sustained success is driven by our focus on quality, collaboration and trust," said Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI. "Being recognized again as a leader in research underscores the strength of our brand and the synergy across our research, sales, and trading teams. I am proud of our team and the differentiated value we deliver to our clients every day."
Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, "In a constantly evolving market, our focus has always been on providing clarity, depth and actionable insight. This continued recognition highlights the caliber of our research team; we remain committed to advancing thought leadership and setting new standards of quality."
First Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Amit Daryanani
|
IT Hardware & Electronics Manufacturing Services
|
Davis Motemaden
|
Insurance Nonlife
|
David Palmer
|
Restaurants
|
David Raso
|
Machinery, Engineering & Construction
|
Elizabeth Anderson
|
Health Care Technology & Distribution
|
John Pancari
|
Banks Midcap
|
Jonathan Chappell
|
Shipping
|
Krishna Guha
|
Washington Research
|
Rich Ross
|
Technical Analysis
|
Stephen Kim
|
Homebuilders & Building Products
|
Steve Sakwa
|
REITs
|
Thomas Gallagher
|
Insurance Life
|
Umer Raffat
|
Biotechnology Largecap
|
Umer Raffat
|
Pharmaceuticals Specialty
|
Second Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Amit Daryanani
|
Telecom & Networking Equipment
|
Duane Pfennigwerth
|
Airlines
|
Julian Emanuel
|
Equity-Linked Strategies
|
Oscar Sloterbeck
|
Economics
|
Sarah Bianchi
|
Washington Research
|
Stephen Richardson
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
Umer Raffat
|
Pharmaceuticals Major
|
Third Team
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Glenn Schorr
|
Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges
|
Greg Melich
|
Retailing Broadlines & Hardlines
|
Mark Mahaney
|
Internet Small & Midcap
|
Oscar Sloterbeck
|
Thematic Research
|
Vijay Kumar
|
Life Science & Diagnostic Tools
|
Runners-Up
|
Analyst
|
Sector
|
Chris McNally
|Autos & Auto Parts
|
Cory Kasimov
|Biotechnology Small & Midcap
|
David Palmer
|Food Producers
|
Gavin Clark-Gartner
|Biotechnology Small & Midcap
|
Glenn Schorr
|Banks Largecap
|
John Pancari
|Consumer Finance
|
Jonathan Chappell
|Airfreight & Surface Transportation
|
Julian Emanuel
|Portfolio Strategy
|
Kirk Materne
|Software Largecap
|
Mark Lipacis
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor Capital Equipment
|
Mark Mahaney
|Internet Largecap
|
Michael Binetti
|Retailing Department Stores & Specialty Softlines
|
Michael Montani
|Food Retailers
|
Mike DiFiore
|Pharmaceuticals Specialty
|
Robert Ottenstein
|Beverages, Household & Personal Care Products
|
Stephen Richardson
|Integrated Oil
