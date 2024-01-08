- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Key Project
Wolfsberg Lithium Project
The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is a high-grade lithium project located in Carinthia in Austria. The project is 20 kilometers east of the town of Wolfsberg which is an industrial town with established infrastructure and sources of energy in place. European Lithium has a total of 54 exploration licenses, covering its two identified zones and mining licenses that may be permanently issued if conditions are met. The company recently secured additional mining licenses and extensions that grow the Wolfsberg project area to a total of 20 licenses over two mining fields, the original Andreas and new Barbara mining fields.
The property is an existing, developed exploration mine with substantial exploration and development work completed by previous owners. These projects were backed by the Austrian government and included extensive metallurgical testing, geological mapping, mining, and pre-feasibility studies in the 1980s.
The company completed its own positive PFS as well as an extensive assessment. The property features a high-grade lithium resource with an average of one percent lithium hydroxide. Additionally, it features a total measured, indicated, inferred and JORC-compliant resource of 12.88 million tonnes of lithium hydroxide in zone one only.
In 2023, European Lithium released the results of its definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project, demonstrating potential high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market which is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
DFS highlights:
- Battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) production is ~8,800 tpa for 14.6 years;
- LHM opex (after byproducts) is US$17,016/t LHM on average compared to reported spot prices for LHM in February 2023 of US$79,500 DDP Antwerp;
- LHM prices modelled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum;
- Estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion @ weighted average cost of capital (WACC) 6 percent (WACC is determined by the split of debt and equity related to the BMW offtake agreement);
- Acceleration of decarbonization and energy transition in Europe combined with the rapid adoption of electric vehicles provides further upside.
Positive drill results from the 2018 drilling program confirm that zone two on the property could mirror zone one, which would double the project resource. Drilling on the property also revealed grades as high as 2.49 percent of lithium hydroxide.
European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:SZZL), a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell-down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp. European Lithium will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in Critical Metals, equivalent to approximately 80 percent of the ordinary shares in Critical Metals.
Once the business combination is completed, European Lithium will focus its activities on its existing portfolio of projects and investments, including the newly acquired Austrian Lithium Projects, consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 square kilometers located approximately 70 kilometers north of the company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98 percent lithium oxide.
The following summarizes the company’s interest in projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the transaction.
- Listed investments – The company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing 11.5 percent interest) in Cyclone Metals (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100 percent of the Block 103 magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada.
- 15 million shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF).
- Unlisted investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5-percent equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Exploration assets – European Lithium has an interest in:
- Austrian Lithium Project –100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 square kilometers in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
- Ukraine Projects - On 28 February 2023, the company announced that it had renegotiated the terms under which EUR will acquire European Lithium Ukraine LLC (European Lithium Ukraine), a Ukraine-incorporated company applying (through either court proceedings, public auction and/or production sharing agreement with the Ukraine Government) for 20-year special permits for the extraction and production of lithium at the Shevchenkivske Project and Dobra Project in Ukraine. On 28 February 2023, the company announced the end date to complete the acquisition has been extended to 2 November 2025.
In addition to the above, the company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Management Team
Dietrich Wanke - Chief Executive Officer
Dietrich Wanke has more than 30 years of experience in management at the operational level for underground and open-cut mines. Wanke has held statutory positions as registered manager under the applicable mining acts in several countries and commodities, most notably gold, silver, nickel, diamonds, coal, and iron. He has lived and served professionally for mining operations in Germany, Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Sierra Leone. Wanke has managed mining operations through all phases, starting from greenfield exploration to full-scale production, as well as the extension of existing mines. Wanke currently holds a position as general manager for Marampa Iron Ore in Sierra Leone. He’s worked in the past as general manager for Tolukuma Gold Mines in Papua New Guinea, mine manager for Atlas Iron in Western Australia, technical services manager for Thiess in Indonesia. Wanke served as mine manager for Kimberley Diamonds in Western Australia, technical services manager for Lightning Nickel in Western Australia, technical director for LMV, an engineering and surveying service provider for coal mines in Germany, technical services manager, and licensed surveyor for Laubag in Germany. Wanke holds a mine engineering/mine surveying degree from Technical University Bergakademie Freiberg, a licensed mine surveyor’s certificate in Germany and first class mine manager's certificates in Western Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Melissa Chapman - CFO and Company Secretary
Melissa Chapman is a certified practicing accountant with over 14 years of experience in the mining industry. She has worked extensively in Australia and the United Kingdom, including five years as group financial controller for the Beny Steinmetz Group. Chapman has a bachelor of accounting from Murdoch University and has been a member of CPA Australia since 2000. Chapman has completed a graduate diploma in corporate governance with Chartered Secretaries of Australia.
Tony Sage - Chairman
Tony Sage has more than 35 years of experience in corporate advisory services, funds management, and capital raising, predominantly within the resource sector. Sage is based in Western Australia and has been involved in the management and financing of listed mining companies for the last 22 years. Sage has operated in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Romania, Russia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, South Africa, Indonesia, China, and Australia. He currently holds the positions of executive chairman of ASX-listed Fe and executive director of ASX-listed Cyclone Metals.
Malcolm Day - Director
Malcolm Day holds a Bachelor’s of applied science degree in surveying and mapping. Day commenced his career working in the civil construction industry for 10 years, six of which were spent in senior management as a licensed surveyor and then later as a civil engineer. Whilst working as a surveyor, Day spent three years conducting mining and exploration surveys in remote Western Australia. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Day is the managing director of Delecta (ASX:DLC).
Michael Carter - Non-executive Director
Michael Carter graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1998 with a bachelor of commerce degree, majoring in accounting and finance. Carter also completed a graduate diploma in applied finance and investment at Finsia in 2002. He is experienced in structuring corporate transactions, focusing on junior resource companies, and has also worked in ongoing corporate advisory roles with numerous ASX-listed entities over the last 18 years. Carter has been employed as a stockbroker since 1999, previously served as a director of Indian Ocean Capita’ and is currently an associate director of CPS Capital.
Black Mountain Drilling Update
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 1 Drilling Program halted for year-end holiday period
- Six (6) diamond drill holes completed totalling 652m
- Phase 1 Drilling Program will restart in early January 2024
- Initial assay results expected in January 2024
However, weather conditions have moderated significantly since early December and the forecast is for an unseasonably mild winter by Wyoming, U.S.A. standards. The Company will restart drilling in early January 2024, weather permitting, which will continue until 1 March 2024 unless the Company is forced to cease drilling prior to that date due to adverse weather.
Early Winter Conditions in Wyoming
The early winter conditions in Wyoming were harsher than expected in late November to early December 2023, including high wind-speeds at the top of Black Mountain of up to 60 km per hour, temperatures as low as -15°C (with wind-chill factor) (the “Early Winter Conditions”). However, weather conditions moderated significantly over the remainder of December.
The Early Winter Conditions led to a series of challenges, including freezing of the water source for drilling operations, freezing of water and diesel lines, water truck breakdowns and blocked access roads from fresh snowfall and snow drifts.
Figure 1: Drill Rig in operation at Black Mountain
Exploration Activities Discussion
The Black Mountain phase 1 drilling program commenced on 10 November 2023 with a plan to drill 2,000 – 3,000m of oriented triple tube HQ sized core1 (“Phase 1 Drilling Program"). Major Drilling Group International Inc. (“Major Drilling”) has been contracted to drill using a Boart Longyear LF90 Surface Diamond Core Drill Rig (the “Drill Rig”).
To date, six (6) out of a planned 23 diamond drill holes have been completed resulting in the retrieval of 652m of drill core. The rate of progress of the Phase 1 Drilling Program has been impeded by the Early Winter Conditions.
The drilling and sampling programs have been conducted without incident.
Core Retrieval, Handling and Assaying Procedures
Chariot has established a core handling and storage facility in Jeffrey City, Wyoming where drill core is photographed, logged, and measured for density and recovery. The drill core is sawed in half and sampled on pre-determined intervals, typically between 0.5 and 1.5m based on geological criteria.
The first six feet (1.8m) of metamorphics adjacent to the margins of pegmatite dikes is also assayed to understand the geochemistry of the host rocks. A standard, then a blank then a duplicate assay is inserted on every tenth consecutive sample. Four separate standards are used varying between 0.2% and 1.25% lithium (Li).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
North Arrow Minerals
Overview
It's no secret the world is staring down a looming lithium deficit. By 2030, global demand is predicted to reach over 3 million metric tons. Even if every single lithium project currently in pre-production were to be made operational by 2030, there would still be at least a 10 percent supply gap that could hobble efforts to transition to net zero and embrace clean energy. Lithium is arguably one of the most important battery metals where sustainability is concerned. A key component in electric vehicle batteries, lithium is also a considerable limiting factor in their production.
Part of the problem is the current state of the global lithium supply chain. China currently controls roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite only supplying 13 percent of the world’s lithium. Challenging this dominance requires both domestic production and a domestic supply chain for lithium. More importantly, it requires the capacity to swiftly bring large quantities of spodumene lithium to market.Having recognized this long-term demand opportunity, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) has the goal of leveraging its decades of experience and knowledge exploring for resources in Northern Canada to bring to production, as quickly as possible, several promising spodumene pegmatite deposits located near infrastructure in that region.
North Arrow, after all, has an advantage over other junior mining companies looking to capitalize on the lithium market. The company has had an extensive presence in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories for many years now. Its leadership is more than familiar with the many challenges of mining in the north.
More importantly, North Arrow's leadership has established and maintained strong relationships with both provincial governments and community leaders. When the company needs to survey a site or visit a project, it doesn't send consultants. It ensures its own people have boots on the ground.
That's one of the reasons North Arrow is a two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award. These community connections alongside North Arrow's expertise have already served it well. It has, in one year, established three permitted and drill-ready projects close to infrastructure in the Northwest Territories – DeStaffany, LDG and MacKay.
Of these, DeStaffany was the first lithium project the company acquired and could be a spodumene resource with the greatest potential to get to market first.. Successfully acquired at a significantly lower cost (only the staking costs) than most other companies exploring the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, the project hosts four pegmatites. Two of these deposits, Moose 1 and Moose 2 have demonstrated significant lithium mineralization in surface sampling. The property also has the benefit of being located on the shoreline of Great Slave Lake, ensuring easy shipping access via barge to the railhead in Hay River.
Company Highlights
- Lithium demand is rapidly outpacing supply, with a supply shortfall predicted as early as 2027.
- There are many exploration companies in the lithium sector; those with projects close to infrastructure that can get a spodumene concentrate to market quicker will be rewarded.
- North Arrow Minerals is a junior mining and exploration company focused on developing hard-rock lithium projects located in Canada’s Northwest Territories (NWT) and Nunavut (NU).
- Three permitted and drill-ready, 100 percent owned hard-rock lithium projects close to infrastructure in the Northwest Territories – DeStaffany, LDG and MacKay.
- All three projects have spodumene pegmatite deposits at the delineation drilling stage.
- Management and directors with a successful track record of resource discovery and development in Canada’s North; two discoveries have gone on to become successful mines (the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Nechalacho Rare Earth Mine).
- Through these decades of northern exploration experience, management has developed strong relationships with businesses, leadership and communities in the NWT and NU.
- Two-time winner of the Nunavut Mining Symposium Corporate Award, recognizing its contribution to the economic and social development of Nunavut, particularly the community of Naujaat.
- Maintains a strategic partnership with Panarc Resources, the goal of which is to identify additional lithium properties in the NWT and Nunavut.
- Maintains a portfolio of four diamond projects in the NWT, NU and Saskatchewan and one legacy gold project that borders Agnico Eagle’s Doris Mine property in NU.
Key Projects
DeStaffany Project
An advanced-stage lithium project in the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, DeStaffany spans roughly 1,800 hectares on the shores of the Great Slave Lake. North Arrow maintains 100 percent ownership over the project, which boasts the same geologic setting as Li-FT Power's highly successful Yellowknife Lithium project and a handful of other Canadian and Australian junior companies.
DeStaffany is home to four spodumene pegmatites, two of which, Moose 1 and 2, are to be drilled in 2024. Though both deposits are noted in historical records documenting the existence of the DeStaffany Mine, only Moose 2 was ever actually mined. In the 1940s and 1950s Moose Two was test-mined for tantalum, niobium and tin. Neither deposit was ever evaluated or targeted for lithium.
North Arrow conducted a preliminary exploration program in June 2023, collecting 68 rock sawn channel samples from 20 channels testing Moose 1 and 2 as well as Moose 3 and 4, which were discovered during the program.
Project Highlights:
- DeStaffany contains four lithium-tantalum-niobium bearing pegmatites Moose 1, 2, 3 and 4; Moose 1, 2 and 3 have demonstrated significant lithium oxide assays and warrant further assessment through drilling.
- Moose 1 - 370 meters exposed strike length, averaging 4.5 to 6 meters in width; max width ~11 meters; spodumene mineralization returned 1.5 percent lithium oxide over 7.5 meters from 2009 channel sample; never drilled;
- Moose 2 - 450 meters strike length; up to 30 meters wide; bulk sampled for tantalum and niobium in the 40s and 50s; elevated lithium analyses of up to 2.73 percent lithium oxide returned from samples along at least a 250-meter strike length of the body; never drilled for lithium.
- Moose 3 - discovered in June 2023 returned lithium oxide grades of 1.2 percent over 2 meters.
- Planning underway for drilling of Moose 1 and 2, and possibly Moose 3, in spring or summer of 2024; size potential of Moose 3 remains uncertain due to significant overburden cover limiting exposure.
MacKay Lithium Project
The MacKay Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories is immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. MacKay has two spodumene-bearing pegmatites of significant outcropping size and grade discovered thus far: MK1 and MK3.
Project Highlights:
- Two spodumene bearing pegmatites of significant outcropping size and grade discovered thus far: MK1 and MK3.
- MK1 consists of a series of irregular sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5 meters to >10 meters wide over a combined width of up to 150 meters and traced over an interpreted strike extent of greater than 400 meters; hand samples from four locations along a 120-meter strike have returned 2.45 percent, 2.51 percent, 2.76 percent and 3.74 percent lithium oxide; six of eight rock sawn channel samples have returned 1.16 percent, 1.34 percent, 1.87 percent, 1.90 percent, 1.93 percent and 2.30 percent lithium oxide.
- MK3 (located ~4.5 kilometers east northeast of MK 1) is a prominent 15- to 20-meter wide, white pegmatite exposure traced near continuously along strike for approximately 130 meters; visually identified 2 to 30-centimeter long spodumene crystals are present throughout the exposure; 14 of 17 samples collected from the pegmatite have returned over 1 percent lithium oxide, including five representative grab samples returning 5.25 percent, 4.08 percent, 2.71 percent, 1.92 percent and 1.10 percent lithium oxide; a composite rock sawn channel sample from MK3 returned 2.10 percent lithium oxide over 4 meters; two additional composite 4-metre channel samples from MK3 have returned 1.49 percent lithium oxide and 1.43 percent lithium oxide.
Lac de Gras Lithium Project
The LDG Project consists of 149,000 hectares of mineral leases and claims. The latest owner of the Ekati Mine, Burgundy Diamond Mines, received the LDG JV interest as part of their 2023 Ekati purchase but elected to focus solely on mining and not to continue participating in the JV. North Arrow announced the acquisition of the 100 percent interest in LDG on June 29, 2023, and in October 2023, mapping of new spodumene pegmatite mineralization was completed in the SD2 area at the LDG Project.
Project Highlights:
- Spodumene-bearing muscovite-tourmaline pegmatite showings were re-'discovered' on an archived Geological Survey of Canada paper map covering NAR's LDG Diamond property area originally mapped in the 1940s.
- Acquired 100 percent interest in the project from Arctic Canadian Diamond Corporation (now owned by Burgundy Diamond Mines) on June 29, 2023; new LDG Lithium Project has camp in place and comes already permitted for drilling and sampling.
- Two short field work programs conducted in July and September 2023 located, sampled and expanded on the showings.
- Current focus is on SD2 and SD4 lithium pegmatites and their surrounding areas; SD2 and SD4 are interpreted as steeply dipping (75 to 80 degrees) feldspar-quartz-muscovite-spodumene pegmatites, estimated at 10 to 20 meters wide and over 400 meters in strike length.
- July 2023 grab sampling from the SD4 spodumene pegmatite returned from 1.10 percent lithium oxide to 2.17 percent lithium oxide; seven of eight rock sawn channel samples from the SD2 spodumene pegmatite have returned from 0.40 percent lithium oxide to 1.70 percent lithium oxide.
- September 2023 program included ground magnetic, high-resolution drone imagery and bedrock mapping surveys in the areas of the SD2 (see image below) and SD4 pegmatites; aided interpretation and modelling, including planning for exploration drilling in 2024.
Bathurst Inlet Lithium
The Bathurst Inlet Lithium project encompasses both mapped and interpreted pegmatite intrusives all located within 9 kilometers of tidewater at Bathurst Inlet. The project's southernmost mineral claim is within 12 kilometers of Sabina Gold and Silver's Port Facility, while North Arrow's Oro Hope Bay Gold Property is roughly 80 kilometers to the northeast.
North Arrow acquired a 100-percent interest in the Bathurst Inlet Property in February 2023 and has yet to assess the project for spodumene and related lithium mineralization.
Baffin IslandBaffin Island's staked targets are located within 12 kilometers of tidewater. They are also in an area where granite pegmatites with widths in the tens of meters have been mapped by government geologists. North Arrow has not yet announced its plans for the project.
Other Projects: Gold and Diamond
Oro (Hope Bay)
North Arrow's Hope Bay is a 100-percent owned, 4,130-hectare gold project located just three kilometers north of Agnico Eagle's renowned Doris Mine. North Arrow has confirmed near-surface gold mineralization over a strike of 300 meters, with plans for further drilling.
Naujaat
0.31-carat fancy color, rectangular radiant-cut diamond.
The original rough carat weight was 0.85 carats and the diamond was recovered from the 2021 bulk sample of the Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat Project.
The Naujaat project houses the largest diamondiferous kimberlite pipe in the Eastern Canadian Arctic along with a rare population of yellow to orange diamonds. Thus far, North Arrow has identified a total of eight kimberlite pipes and associated dykes.
Pikoo
Located in east-central Saskatchewan, the Pikoo claims were first staked in 2011 based on the results of regional diamond exploration programs. Pikoo's most significant discovery to date, Kimberlite PK150, is roughly 10 to 15 meters wide with a 150-meter strike length traceable to 199 meters.
Loki
Situated close to Canada's first two diamond mines, Loki covers 13,898 hectares. North Arrow has identified multiple unsourced indicator trains in the property's north and south, including the historic South Coppermine indicator train.
Management Team
Ken Armstrong - President, CEO and Director
Ken Armstrong brings over 27 years of experience in the exploration industry. Through this period, Armstrong has been involved in diamond, lithium, gold and nickel exploration in North America. From 2008 to 2010 he was involved in North Arrow’s lithium spodumene exploration in North Carolina and northern Canada.
Armstrong also serves as a director of Cornish Metals and a director and current past-president of the Northwest Territories & Nunavut Chamber of Mines. He is a registered professional geoscientist in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Province of Ontario. Armstrong directs North Arrow's diamond exploration programs, reviewing all information of a scientific or technical nature related to the company's projects before publication.
Wayne Johnstone - Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Johnstone graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1977 with a Bachelor of Commerce (finance) and in 1979 earned his chartered accountant designation. He has over 30 years of financial experience with public and private companies. During the past 25 years, Johnstone has focused on mineral exploration and development stage public companies throughout North and South America. More recently, he was the CFO of New Dimension Resources and of Creston Moly.
Brenda Nowak - Corporate Secretary
Brenda Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the securities legal industry. In addition to her role with North Arrow, she is also the corporate secretary for Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration) and NGEx Minerals. In the past, she held this same position for Filo Mining, International Northair Mines, New Dimension Resources, Troon Ventures, Stornoway Diamond, Capstone Mining, Creston Moly, Kaminak Gold, Bluestone Resources, Kivalliq Energy and West Melville Metals.
Prior to her career as a corporate secretary in the junior resource sector, Nowak was a paralegal with DuMoulin Black LLP and held positions with Nexus Venture Capital Lawyers and Aber Diamond Corporation.
Eira Thomas - Advisor
Eira Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including 16 years with Aber Diamond Corporation following their discovery of the Diavik diamond mine where she served in ever-increasing roles from initial discovery as a geologist to vice-president exploration and ultimately, director of the board. She was co-founder of Stornoway Diamond, serving first as CEO and then as executive chairman. There, she led the acquisition of the Renard diamond deposit which subsequently became Quebec's first diamond mine.
In 2007, Thomas founded Lucara with partners Lukas Lundin and Catherine McLeod Seltzer and in February 2018, adding to her directorship, became the president and CEO of the company. Before this, Thomas served as CEO of Kaminak Gold, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016 for $520 Million. She is also a director of Suncor Energy.
Allison Rippin-Armstrong - Advisor
Allison Rippin-Armstrong has over 20 years of experience in corporate social responsibility and environmental compliance, having worked for and advised resource companies, Indigenous and Territorial governments and non-government organizations. Rippin-Armstrong has been involved with projects throughout northern Canada including Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan.
Rippin-Armstrong was also responsible for the environmental, permitting and community relations programs at Kaminak Gold before its acquisition by Goldcorp in July 2016. She is currently self-employed at ARA Environmental Consulting Services Ltd.
Robin Hopkins - Advisor
Robin Hopkins is a professional geologist with more than 20 years of exploration experience throughout Canada, Greenland and southern Africa. Hopkins served as vice-president of exploration for Stornoway Diamond Corporation from 2006 to 2019, previously serving as the chief technical officer of Stornoway’s predecessor company, Stornoway Ventures, from 2003 until 2006.
Between 2000 and 2004, Hopkins was vice-president of exploration for Navigator Exploration, and before that a key member of Aber Resources’ exploration team that discovered the Diavik Diamond Project pipes in the Northwest Territories in 1994. He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo (H.B.A.Sc. Earth sciences) and a qualified person under NI 43-101.
D. Grenville Thomas - Chairman
Grenville Thomas has over 50 years of experience in the mining industry, during which time he has built an impressive track record of discovery, most notably the world-class Diavik Diamond Mine and the Thor Lake rare metals deposit, both in the Northwest Territories.
He was the founder (and held positions of chairman, president and director) of Aber Resources (now Arctic Canadian Diamond Co.) and is currently a director of Cornish Metals and chairman and director of Westhaven Gold Corp.
Thomas's discoveries have earned him many honors, including "PDAC Prospector of the Year" for 1999 and "Man of the Year" by The Northern Miner newspaper (2001). In January 2009, Thomas was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame located at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada.
Christopher Jennings - Director
Dr. Christopher Jennings brings to the board extensive experience in diamond, gold and base metal exploration and development throughout the world. Jennings was the founder of SouthernEra Diamonds Inc., served as a consultant to Aber Resources and has held positions with numerous companies including International Corona, BP Minerals (Canada) and Falconbridge.
Blair Murdoch - Director
Blair Murdoch has 30 years’ experience in senior management in both private and public companies, with expertise encompassing sales, marketing and finance. He is the chairman of Option-NFA, a company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and he holds a BSc. (mathematics) from the University of British Columbia
Torrie Chartier - Director
Torrie Chartier has over 20 years of experience as a diamond exploration geologist. In the 1980 and 90s, Chartier worked as an independent consultant and diamond geologist in exploration projects for various junior companies and was directly involved in the discovery of kimberlites in Michigan, NWT, Nunavut, and Greenland. She presently serves as CFO and a director of Uravan Minerals, a Calgary-based junior uranium explorer.
In March 2022, Elbow River Helicopters, the company she formed with her partner, Bruce Holloway, was sold to Blackcomb Helicopters. She has remained on as regional manager of business development.
New Lithium Target Zones Identified at Solonópole
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the final results from the phase one scout RC drilling campaign at its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, which was successful in intercepting multiple thick pegmatites containing some anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades at shallow depth.
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Last nine RC drill hole assay results from shallow scout drilling campaign confirm new Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite targets for deeper drilling in un-weathered zones at Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados.
- All assay results received from 30 shallow scout RC drill holes (~2,000m) and validated by internal QAQC.
- Anomalous Lithium grades (up to 0.95% Li2O) and Tantalum grades (up to 380ppm) returned from seven drill holes (NGR-RC-002, NGR-RC-009, NGR-RC-014, SOL-RC-001, SOL-RC-002, SOL-RC-005 and SOL-RC-008), confirming their LCT nature.
- Best intercepts were from SOL-RC-008 at Zilcar II, with maximum value over 1m of 0.95% Li2O and Lithium mineralised zone from 46m to 53m (7m not true width) averaging 0.49% Li2O, including 3m at 0.69% Li2O.
- Over 8,300 soil samples collected from Solonópole and analysed by XRF for LCT pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples have also been analysed by SGS laboratory for Lithium.
- New data from geophysics and soil geochemistry anomalies indicates several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction, showing more than one Lithium bearing pegmatite at the BJdB Pit; BJdB Central; Tin Mine; Zilcar II; and Rolados targets.
- RC results and other field data are being interpreted to support the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign.
Napperby Lithium Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Completion of field work for soil geochemistry infill program with 107 sample points along ~30km of sample lines to better define and understand the anomalies highlighted by 2022 soil sampling program.
Oceana’s Senior Geologist and Competent Person James Abson said: “The scout drilling program has returned anomalous Lithium and Tantalum grades on five (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, Tin Mine, Zilcar II and Rolados) of the seven targets tested so far. Oceana is now planning additional exploration activities including a Diamond Drilling campaign at Solonópole, which is now supported by more robust geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.”
Solonópole Lithium Project, Brazil
As announced by Oceana on 7 August 2023 and 3 November 2023, the shallow scout RC holes (NGR-RC-001 to NGR-RC-022) completed at Bom Jesus de Baixo (“BJdB”) Prospect confirmed the presence of thick pegmatites in five different outcropping areas (BJdB Pit, BJdB Central, BJdB East, “Tin Mine” and “Lidiane”) on Permit 800306 (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Map showing completed RC scout drill holes at Bom Jesus de Baixo Prospect
Best scout drilling final results from the prospect include anomalous Lithium grades in three drill holes (NGR- RC-002, NGR-RC-009 and NGR-RC-014):
- BJdB Pit Area: NGR-RC-002, with maximum value over 1m of 0.83% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 23m to 38m (15m not true width) averaging 0.34% Li2O, including 6m at 0.50% Li2O. This hole is proximal to where spodumene was previously identified in the BJdB pit.
- BJdB Central Area: NGR-RC-009, with maximum value over 1m of 0.42% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 7m to 17m (10m not true width) averaging 0.20% Li2O, including 3m at 0.31% Li2O.
- Tin Mine Area: NGR-RC-014, with maximum value over 1m of 0.45% Li2O. A Lithium mineralised zone exists from 4m to 7m (3m not true width) averaging 0.32% Li2O.
Although neither spodumene nor lepidolite was visually identified in the very fine RC chips, the geochemical assay signatures (low P, and low Rb and Cs) indicate that the Lithium bearing mineral is spodumene, which is known to be present at surface in a weathered state. XRD analysis will be undertaken to confirm this observation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 61 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
In March 2023, Beyond Lithium bolstered its lithium exploration play with the acquisition of 57 greenfield lithium properties totaling 125,751 hectares. In April 2023, the company announced an expansion of the company’s McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking, forming one contiguous property and adding a further 14,163 hectares to Beyond Lithium's land package.
Beyond Lithium further acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares, which significantly expanded three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North, and added a new property, named Sydere, to the company's portfolio.
These milestone developments bring the company’s current total portfolio to 63 properties covering more than 198,000 hectares. The new Ontario lithium projects include eight significant assets for near-term exploration that, coupled with its existing projects – North Trout Lake and Peggy Group – create tremendous growth opportunities for the company.Following the new acquisitions, Bounty Gold and Last Resort Resources, two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in Ontario, have begun conducting an assessment of currently available data and carrying out grassroots exploration fieldwork on the newly acquired Ontario properties.
Through a recent $1.38-million flow-through financing, Beyond Lithium’s 2023 exploration program is now fully funded, and underway. Phase 1 of the program will assess mapped pegmatite outcrops and identify new ones in all 63 lithium properties, and Phase 2 will focus on delineating potential drill targets and gathering additional geological insights to support potential joint ventures. A total of 18 projects have been advanced to Phase 2 exploration as of November 2023.
Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries in the same district. The first one is in the Victory Property which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company will carry out a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites on the Victory Project and will apply for a stripping and trenching permit and a drilling permit with Ontario's Ministry of Mines.
The second spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls property covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. The company started its stripping and drilling program at the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for a more extensive drilling program.
In 2023, Beyond Lithium acquired a 100-percent undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares expanding three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham and Superb Lake North. It also acquired a new property named Sydere.
The company also unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite intrusive stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. The discovery of the AG Pluton at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with experience throughout capital markets leads the company toward its goals, including Frame, who brings 40 years of experience throughout the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The 2023 exploration season is fully funded and is currently underway.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects, and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major LCT pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry and capital markets leads the company toward improving shareholder value by exploring its significant portfolio.
Key Projects
New Ontario Lithium Projects
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium or lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. Phase 1 of the 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Projects below are the focus of Beyond Lithium's exploration plans
Projects:
- Frontier Lithium District: Several individual properties within this district are located 27 to 50 kilometers southeast of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) Pak/Spark LCT pegmatites. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- Georgia Lake District: Properties in this district collectively cover 13,217 hectares in an LCT pegmatite field. Every property is within 3 kilometers of known spodumene-bearing pegmatites, which are indicative of lithium deposits.
- Case Lake District: Case Lake North and Case Lake South comprise this district, covering 10,187 hectares. The region is in a similar geological setting as Power Metals’ (TSXV:PWM) LCT pegmatite swarm. As a result, several target areas have been identified for rare-element pegmatites. The area also includes the 1,630-hectare Stimson property, where historic drill core logs indicate possible spodumene may have been encountered within a “granitic complex” intersected between 60 and 99.8 meters downhole.
- Wisa Lake District: This district covers a large surrounding project operated by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1), which yielded grab samples of up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake District’s boundary.
- Dryden Mavis Lake District: This area includes the Temple Bay and Laval properties located between 15 and 40 kilometers of Critical Resources’ (ASX:CRR) flagship Mavis Lake project. At Temple Bay, more than 50 individual pegmatites have been mapped, with the largest currently known being up to 75 meters wide and at least 600 meters long, while a white pegmatite measuring up to 100 meters wide has been traced along strike for 2.5 kilometers at the Laval property.
- Eastern English River District: This district includes the Sollas Lake, Tennant Lake, Maytham and Superb North properties that together comprise approximately 19,500 hectares with significant known pegmatites from past explorations.
- Mountainry and Hilltop District: 133 pegmatites have been mapped and historical reports indicate up to 1,000 to 1,500 feet in length.
- Hearst District: This district includes numerous pegmatites up to 25 meters wide and over 200 meters long.
North Trout Lake Lithium Property
North Trout Lake Lithium has 179 contiguous mining claims covering 3,490 hectares. The project is near encouraging deposits and hosts a significant strike length that creates blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
Project Highlights:
- 12-kilometer Strike Length: The project contains 12 kilometers of strike length of granodiorite sil. This granodiorite sill is reported to contain numerous pegmatite dikes with significant potential for future discoveries.
- Near Promising Deposits: North Trout Lake is 37 kilometers north of Frontier Lithium’s (TSXV:FL) PAK and Spark deposits and approximately 15 km north of Frontier Lithium’s spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Pennock Lake. The Pak deposit has a combined resource estimate of 9.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 2.06 percent lithium oxide.
Peggy Group Lithium Property
The 100-percent owned 7,386-hectare Peggy Group asset is 80 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout in Ontario.
Project Highlights:
- Close Proximity to Rich Deposits: The project is close to the McCombe-Root Lithium project operated by Green Technology Metals, which has a historical resource estimate of 2.2 million tonnes at 1.3 percent lithium oxide.
- Year-round Access: The property is accessible year-round via a well-maintained highway and logging roads.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the senior geologist of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).
Highlights
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.
Figure 1: Location map depicting Apollo Project, Otish Camp location and notable peers within the region.
Figure 2: Laurentia Exploration field team with Bell 212 Helicopter at Otish Camp, James Bay, Quebec.
Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign
A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on high- potential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:
- Late-stage, large granite intrusions;
- Greenstone metamorphic rocks;
- Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective
Critical Metals Corp. announces effectiveness of registration statement for proposed business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp.
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Form F-4 Registration Statement of Critical Metals (F-4 Registration Statement or F-4) in relation to the proposed merger transaction has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Critical Metals Corp. (Critical Metals or CRML) F-4 declared effective by SEC;
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals to be held on or around 23 January 2024; and
- Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, Critical Metals is expected to be a leading lithium mining company and intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol “CRML.”
European Lithium shareholders approved the Transaction on 20 January 2023. A Special Meeting of Sizzle stockholders to approve the Transaction is scheduled be held in virtual format on or around 23 January 2024.
Following completion of the Transaction, EUR will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML.
Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR, said, “The Company is excited to announce the SEC has declared the F-4 effective. We look forward to the completion of the Transaction and the proposed listing on the NASDAQ that offers increased access to US capital markets as the Critical Metals team works to successfully commercialise Wolfsberg. The listing on NASDAQ is also expected to create a significant increase in shareholder value.”
ASX EUR Development Plan
The Company has previously advised that it will shortly commence the initial work program at its Austrian Lithium Projects (refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023), consisting of 245 exploration licenses covering a total area of 114.6 km² located approximately 70km north of the Company’s Wolfsberg Project. The licenses cover ground that is considered prospective for lithium occurrences and initial surface sampling showing 3.98% Li2O.
For full details of the Austrian Lithium Project, please refer to EUR announcement dated 21 June 2023, “European Lithium Acquires Austrian Lithium Projects after DD Sampling Shows 3.98% Li2O”. The exploration results and geology have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012). The Competent Person’s Statement(s) are found in the section of this ASX release titled “Competent Person. European Lithium confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that release. All material technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that ASX release continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Company will also advance its key Ukrainian lithium assets as political events allow. These assets will be the key focus of the company going forward.
European Lithium Post NASDAQ Listing
Following completion of the Transaction, the Company will have an interest in the following projects and investments:
- CRML – As outlined above, the Company will be issued US$750 million worth of ordinary shares in CRML upon closing of the Transaction.
- Listed Investments – The Company holds:
- 1,180,256,849 shares (representing a 11.3% interest) in Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX: CLE). CLE has recently acquired 100% of the Iron Bear magnetite iron ore project located in the Labrador trough region of Canada. In its latest ASX release dated 14 December 2023 CLE announced a concentrate produced by metallurgical test work of 70.65% Fe with a silica level of only 1.2%.
- 15,000,000 shares in Cufe Ltd (ASX: CUF). CUF currently exports iron ore from its Wiluna deposit and has Copper Lithium and Niobium tenements in various stages of exploration.
- Unlisted Investments – European Lithium holds a 7.5% equity interest in Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S, which holds an exploitation permit for rare earths in Greenland.
- Austrian Lithium Exploration Assets – 100% of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein- Lachtal, Klementkogel and Wildbachgraben projects covering an area of 114.6 km² in total, which are prospective for lithium in Austria.
In addition to the above, the Company continues to review project opportunities in the mineral exploration area as part of its growth strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
