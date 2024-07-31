Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

European Lithium (ASX:EUR)

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.

SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES

    • Critical Metals Corp. Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC
    • Critical Metals Corp receives funds of US$15million from BMW
    • Critical Metals Corp completes the acquisition of a 42% equity stake in the Tanbreez Project
    • CRML closing price on 29 July 2024 was $US10.15 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$688,052,087 (A$1,032,078,131)
    • Preparation for exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Projects is ongoing, additional targets identified
    • EUR announces the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of LRH Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Technology Metals plc, a UK based company, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland for CRML share consideration.
    • E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.

    EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

    Critical Metals Corp

    Austria

    On 1 March 2024, the Company announced the completion of the business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR combined its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (Critical Metals or CRML) which is listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction). Critical Metals commenced trading on the NASDAQ on 28 February 2024. On 23 May 2024, the Company announced that the registration statement on Form F-1 of Critical Metals was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 22 May 2024.

    This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

    EUR:AU
    Lithium Universe

    Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

    Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024.

    Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

    Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

    Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.

    Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

    Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

    Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).

    Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

    Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

    Description

    The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.

    Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

    Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

    Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”)”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
    Lithium-ion battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car.

    Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance

    You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.

    China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.

    Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.

