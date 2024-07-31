- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
The Board of European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report and Appendix 5B for the three months ending 30 June 2024.
SUMMARY OF KEY UPDATES
- Critical Metals Corp. Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC
- Critical Metals Corp receives funds of US$15million from BMW
- Critical Metals Corp completes the acquisition of a 42% equity stake in the Tanbreez Project
- CRML closing price on 29 July 2024 was $US10.15 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$688,052,087 (A$1,032,078,131)
- Preparation for exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Projects is ongoing, additional targets identified
- EUR announces the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of LRH Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Technology Metals plc, a UK based company, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland for CRML share consideration.
- E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.
EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
Critical Metals Corp
Austria
On 1 March 2024, the Company announced the completion of the business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a US special purpose acquisition company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:SZZL) (Sizzle), pursuant to which EUR combined its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) with Sizzle via a newly-formed, lithium exploration and development company named “Critical Metals Corp” (Critical Metals or CRML) which is listed on the NASDAQ (Transaction). Critical Metals commenced trading on the NASDAQ on 28 February 2024. On 23 May 2024, the Company announced that the registration statement on Form F-1 of Critical Metals was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 22 May 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report - June 2024.
Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America
- Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America
- Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain
- LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
- Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
Application for 22.5 Mw Green Power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Lithium Universe application for 22.5 MW of green power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Hydroelectricity has significant cost effective advantage
- Strategy to produce greener battery grade lithium carbonate
- Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate
Lithium Universe Completes Two Environmental Field Studies at Bécancour Site
- No significant biological issues reported by environmental team
- Wetlands identified are of low ecological value
- Further environmental surveys planned
Lithium Universe Board Visits Operating Refineries in China
- LU7 Board and CEO travel to China to meet with existing lithium refineries
- Team validates existing design process improvements with existing operators
- Jiangsu Refinery built by Galaxy maintains benchmark LU7 construction philosophy of Jiangsu-style refinery reinforced
- Chinese converter expansions focussed on lithium carbonate
Bécancour Lithium Refinery Design Proving to Handle Various Spodumene Types
- Testwork conducted to Linyi University Lithium Research Centre
- Second batch completed and meets stringent battery grade specs
- Not often achievement of battery grade on first pass programs
- Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
- Able to process spodumene from any part of the world
Procurement Strategy for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Procurement strategy for Bécancour Lithium Project
- “Same equipment, same supplier” strategy
- Board visit to Hatch's Shanghai procurement office
- Proven equipment and same suppliers fast tracks engineering
- Jiangsu used 70% of Chinese top quality suppliers
Bécancour Lithium Refinery 3D Layout Completed
- DFS Engineering work producing significant progress
- 3D model and plot plan layout completed
- Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilisation
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.
- Core assay results from the maiden drilling campaign have further delineated the structure of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite system
- Hard rock lithium exploration recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
- Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing underway to further refine drill targets
- Chariot group holds approximately A$3.04 million of cash as at 30 June 2024
Black Mountain Project
Phase 1 Drilling Program
On 3 May 2024, the Company announced the full set of assay results from the Phase 1 Drilling Program, consisting of nine (9) drill holes for a total of 1,132m. The first three (3) holes all intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation confirming the potential of the Black Mountain lithium-caesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite swarms. Although the last six (6) holes yielded lower lithiumgrades, these holes were nevertheless encouraging in terms of the anomalous lithium values and, more particularly, the level of fractionation as identified through the geochemistry. The high-Li pegmatites and, more significantly, the low-Li pegmatites were highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be petrogenetically linked to the spodumene pegmatites as the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).
- First production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate (>99.5%) from test work completed at Hazen Research Inc. in collaboration with Fluor - lead engineer for the PFS underway at the McDermitt Lithium Project
- Production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate marks a major milestone with all steps of the McDermitt flowsheet now validated
- Flowsheet for McDermitt is very similar to Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project currently under construction 30km to the south of McDermitt
- Results will support the PFS, due for release in Q4 CY 2024
Fig 1 – McDermitt Lithium Carbonate
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:
"The successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from McDermitt ore is a major milestone for Jindalee. This achievement substantially de-risks our processing flowsheet and demonstrates the potential for McDermitt to supply high-quality lithium chemicals to the expanding US battery value chain.
We have been greatly encouraged by the exceptional results we have achieved since commencing the PFS metallurgical test work program with Fluor and Hazen in mid-2023 and anticipate that these results will meaningfully support the outcomes of the McDermitt Lithium Project PFS which is now due for release in Q4 CY 2024.”
Discussion
After investigating various alternatives, in March 2023 acid leaching with beneficiation (see Figure 2) was selected as the preferred flowsheet for the Project2. This decision followed a review of prior test work and high-level benchmarking of five comparator lithium projects by the global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor), which indicated that acid leaching with beneficiation was expected to produce the best economic outcome for the Project. The resultant McDermitt flowsheet (Figure 2) is very similar to that utilised and extensively validated by Lithium Americas Corporation (TSX: LAC) at its Thacker Pass project, which is currently under construction and is also located in the McDermitt Caldera (~30km south of the McDermitt Lithium Project).
Fluor was subsequently appointed as lead engineer for the McDermitt PFS in June 20233, including managing an extensive bench scale metallurgical test work program at Hazen Research Inc. in Colorado, USA, aimed at validating the preferred flowsheet and providing data to inform the PFS (PFS Test Work). To date Jindalee has announced exceptional results from the McDermitt PFS Test Work including results from beneficiation test work in November 20234 and acid leaching in January 20245. Respective highlights include:
- Beneficiation: Beneficiation of a composite sample of McDermitt ore using attrition scrubbing (250μm cut-size), recorded 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection, demonstrating the excellent potential to remove acid consuming material and increase the Lithium grade of leach feed4.
- Acid Leaching: Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates were achieved from sulphuric acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore. Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250μm) and 94% (75μm) using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed5.
Subsequent to the acid leaching test work described above, an additional 300 kg composite sample (250 µm, comprising Units 4, 6, 8, and 10) was leached, yielding lithium in solution (leachate) for downstream test work (post-leach process steps – see Figure 2). The purification of the lithium-rich solution was successfully completed, resulting in the first production of battery-grade lithium carbonate, assaying 99.8% Li₂CO₃ with acceptable levels of deleterious elements in accordance with a typical third-party contract specification. This achievement significantly de-risks the Project by demonstrating the effectiveness of all process steps of the flowsheet at bench scale. Reaching this milestone provides strong validation of the flowsheet developed for McDermitt.
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology
- Avenira Limited( ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
- The Strategic Investment comprises:
- A$4.5 million 2-tranche Placement at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share, with Tranche 2 subject to shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals.
- Pending shareholder approval for Tranche 2 Hebang will provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 proceeds.
- Funds from the Placement will be used for progressing the Yellow Phosphate study work, Lithium Ferro Phosphate study work and for general working capital.
- As part of the investment, Hebang has the right to appoint an Executive Chairman and two directors to the Board, as well as a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to the management team.
Strategic Investment
- Tranche 1 Placement: Tranche 1 will raise A$1.7 million through the issue of 285,000,000 shares, at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share. These shares will be issued on or around 2 August under the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 (223 million shares) and 7.1A (62 million shares) placement capacity (“Tranche 1”).
- Tranche 2 Placement: Tranche 2 will raise A$2.79 million through the issue of 465,000,000 shares at the same price as Tranche 1 (“Tranche 2”). As the issue of the Tranche 2 shares will mean Hebang has an interest in the issued capital of the Company of greater than 20%, shareholder approval pursuant to Item 7 of Section 611 of the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 will be required for the issue of shares under Tranche 2. Tranche 2 is also subject to any other required regulatory approvals
- Unsecured loan: Hebang will also provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 placement proceeds pending shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals for the Tranche 2 placement. The terms of the loan are:
- Principal - $2.79 million;
- Repayment – Repayment of principal and interest upon the earlier of either the completion of Tranche 2 placement or 12 months
- Interest – 12% pa capitalised and payable on repayment of principal The unsecured loan will be repaid from funds received from the Tranche 2 placement.
If the Shareholders Approval or any other regulatory approval required for Tranche 2 is not obtained by 31 October 2024, given the company’s history of raising capital to date, the directors are confident of the company’s ability to raise additional funds through a placement, rights issue, SPP, convertible note or other capital raising method previously utilized by the Company, when the unsecured loan is due for repayment, on or around September 2025.
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance
You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.
China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.
Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.
Having access to facilities undertaking this process is just as important as having access to lithium mines. Many countries understand this and endeavour to improve their lithium supply chains. The goal is to establish facilities where geopolitical wrangling is not a concern, that are closer to home and take environmental values into account — hard-rock lithium conversion can be environmentally intense, especially in jurisdictions with looser environmental controls. Concerns range from water use to consumption of electricity in jurisdictions where fossil fuels power the electricity grid.
On top of that, many nations seek to ensure the price of lithium stays stable, as so much of the green economy is reliant on it.
The market overall is worth developing and protecting: lithium demand has tripled since 2017 and is set to grow tenfold by 2050.
The hard-rock situation
Hard-rock sources of lithium make up 60 percent of globally mined supply — that’s forecast to continue through to 2030 — while brine sources comprise the rest.
China controls 65 percent of hard-rock lithium processes, while Chile, at a distant second, takes care of 29 percent. While other countries are attempting to ramp up production, China is expected to more than triple its processing capacity in the coming years.
It’s already taken a firm hold of the raw resource market by investing heavily in the so-called Lithium Triangle made up of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, plus it’s made forays into Afghanistan. China uses off-take contracts, which guarantees a mine or processor a certain amount of product purchased at an agreed price, which helps fund its operations and cements a long-term relationship.
It also has a strong domestic supply chain while Chinese companies have bought up many key players in the industry, including lithium mines, around the world. It’s now investing heavily in mines in Africa — the continent is home to just one percent of world lithium production, but that is predicted to rise to 12 percent in the coming years.
China consequences
There are a number of concerns regarding China’s de facto monopoly on hard-rock lithium conversion. There are risks it could exert too much control over its partners, even lead to possibly bullying over prices and market access. It would dominate any negotiations around international policies related to lithium supply chains.
Meanwhile, other players in the market do not have much in the way of bargaining power in this uneven market, making it increasingly difficult for newcomers to gain a foothold — a situation that could worsen if China’s dominance were to grow further, causing a snowball effect.
International efforts
Concerns about the international lithium-processing market are well known, and many nations are making federal-level efforts to encourage a more diverse industry and to secure their own supply chains.
In 2021, the US released the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, declaring it would establish a stable supply chain for battery materials by 2030. A year later, it introduced the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax breaks for the domestic green energy sector worth tens of billions of dollars. Lithium producers gained access to production tax credits equalling 10 percent of their operating costs.
Similarly, in 2022 Canada created a 30 percent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit — it was set to expire in 2024 but has now been extended an additional year. The government estimates it will be worth C$65 million, offering a tax break to junior mineral exploration companies and for investors in the sector as well.
The European Union has introduced a host of acts to support lithium mining and processing, including the Critical Raw Materials Act, which lists lithium as one of 34 critical raw materials. The act urges member nations to begin mining 10 percent of the materials the EU needs, lithium included, and increase processing to 40 percent of the EU's needs by 2030. The Net-Zero Industry Act furthers these goals.
Collaborations between nations have also been underway to support new lithium opportunities. Chile has already secured tax breaks through the US Inflation Reduction Act, and the EU has tried to pen a similar arrangement.
As well, in 2023, a panel that took place in Mexico discussed the idea of creating an international organization to guide the production and exportation of lithium — the hope being such a group could encourage an environmentally responsible worldwide supply chain based on cooperation, no coercion.
Projects with promise
Currently, many countries who seek to become more self-sufficient in lithium production, in fact, have very little underway. Europe has one operational lithium mine in Portugal that produces low-grade ore while the US has Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine in Nevada.
New processing endeavours include Full Circle Lithium’s (TSXV:FCLI,OTCQB:FCLIF) lithium carbonate facility in Georgia, which just closed $1.5 million in private placement financing, and has completed a modular demonstration plant that will scale to full commercial production.
Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) is set to take advantage of lithium deposit in Thacker Pass in Nevada, and create battery-quality lithium carbonate in a continuous production process. The project has $650 million in backing from General Motors and is set to produce 40 kilotonnes of lithium carbonate in phase one.
With proven expertise having built spodumene mines and lithium refineries before, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is focused on closing the lithium conversion gap in North America. In line with this, the company is building the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada, which aims to serve the North American and European markets with battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Led by lithium mining pioneer Iggy Tan, the company has assembled a ‘dream team’ that is moving the company toward its goal of becoming a key player in the critical minerals and battery supply chain, a statement from Lithium Universe’s website says. The Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery is part of Lithium Universe’s Québec lithium processing hub strategy, which also includes a stand-alone spodumene concentrator.
In a similar model, Frontier Lithium (TSX:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) aims to mine and process a fully integrated lithium operation in Ontario, Canada. It’s a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) via an initial deal of acquiring 7.5 percent in the venture for C$25 million.
Lithium-rich Australia is now expanding some of its mining operations to include conversation capabilities. That includes the Kemerton plant, run by Albemarle, which is slated to produce 100,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide upon completion.
Investor takeaway
Lithium conversion facilities are becoming an attractive investment opportunity across the globe as nations vie to secure supply chains by offering incentives for projects and investors. With lithium-ion batteries a key component for a myriad of green products, this once underdeveloped industry — at least outside of China — is set to transform.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lithium Universein order to help investors learn more about the company. Lithium Universe is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lithium Universe and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.