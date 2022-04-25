Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia with the first drill rig arriving on April 20. A second rig is anticipated to commence in about five weeks. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2022 program consists of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling designed to expand the 2021 drill discovery at Eagle South which returned 15.70 grams per tonnes ("gpt") goldover 24.8 metres ("m") at shallow depth in DDH21-020 (reported January 12, 2022),and at the Eagle Zone which returned 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m from DDH21-006 (reported December 29, 2021). At the Eagle Zone, recent drilling results by the Company have defined a near-surface, shallow dipping zone of 250 m by 150 m in size with a weighted average grade of 5.13 gpt gold and average estimated true width of 11.2 m. The Eagle mineralized zones continue to be open to the southeast and to depth. Soil sampling, biogeochemical sampling, and surface grab samples of up to 21.2 gpt gold (reported January 5, 2022) indicate the potential to expand the combined Eagle mineralized zones to a minimum 400 m strike length. Channel sampling of these new surface prospects discovered in November 2021 will be completed in the next few weeks.

The 2022 RC drilling program is budgeted to complete about 40 holes, with a planned drilling depth of 70 m at each hole, over a six-week period. The diamond drilling program is budgeted for a minimum 8,000 m program. In addition to expanding the Eagle Zones, the 2022 program will drill test several targets along the Treasure Shear and the 2.0 km long Royal Shear. RC drilling has commenced at the Bona prospect on the Treasure Shear where channel sampling returned 4.43 gpt gold over 8.5 m (reported September 13, 2021).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corporation

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core is logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling is completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 cm diameter core. Diamond drill core is cut using a diamond drill saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals are typically 2 metre core length and intervals are shortened for lithology or alteration changes. For drilled and sampled intervals of poor average core recovery, the complete core is sampled and sent to the laboratory for assay analysis. RC samples are collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling is completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples are collected using a cyclone. Sample size are reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips are collected for reference material and stored.

All core and RC samples are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70%

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Reliance Property B.C. - RC22-001 - The Initial 2022 RC Drill Hole on the Treasure Structural trend

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (BE: 3EG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and the Companies shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States. The company's common shares trade on the OTC Pink under the ticker symbol ENDGF.

In addition, the Company was sponsored by a German financial institution and has been accepted for listing of its shares on the Berlin Open Market with the Company's common shares trading in Germany under the ticker symbol 3EG.

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 31, 2022 with about 50% participation by Evanachan Limited, a company controlled by Robert McEwen.

The Company intends to increase the non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") to up to 7,500,000 Units for increased gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit remains at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Other than the size of the Offering increase, all the terms remain the same as announced on January 31, 2022. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 4,329 metres of diamond drilling in 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones, with many of the drill intersections in the Eagle area near-surface and high-grade.

Today's results are for diamond drill hole DDH21-20, a new near-surface drill discovery on the Eagle South soil anomaly that tested a strongly altered and mineralized outcrop exposed during the October 2021 drill trail construction that was completed to access the Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly. The hole assayed 15.7 grams per tonne gold over 24.8 metres, including 26.96 grams per tonne gold over 4.1 metres, commencing at just 33.3 metres down hole. DDH21-20 was a significant step-out located 150 metre southeast of DH21-006 reported on December 29th , which intersected Eagle Zone gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres including 17.02 grams per tonne gold over 4.3 metres.

One soil sample with a gold-in-soil value of 2,000 parts per billion gold was located in this approximate area prior to drill trail construction. Additional results and drilling in the Eagle South area are required to provide confidence on the estimated true width of this drill intersection.

DDH21-020 is located 760 metres southeast of DH21-009 which tested the Imperial Zone and intersected gold mineralization of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres, including 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres, as reported on December 9th.

Assay results for the 7 of 16 holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported in November and December with intersections of 10.94 grams per tonne gold over 5.4 metres, 7.49 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 metres, 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres, 2.39 grams per tonne gold over 14.8 metres, and 2.08 grams per tonne gold over 16.9 metres. Assay results for 3 of 6 holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported in December with a highlight intersection of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres including a higher grade core of 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres.

Assay results for the remaining eleven holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones are expected to be reported through January and February.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.43. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Kinross announces sale of Chirano mine in Ghana

(All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

 Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a sale agreement with Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE; FSE: 1A9) ("Asante") to sell its 90% interest in the Chirano mine in Ghana for a total consideration of $225 million in cash and shares. The Ghanaian government has a 10% carried interest in Chirano.

hands on laptop with phone

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears US$2,000 Again, 2 Experts Share Stock Strategies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Nears US$2,000 Again, 2 Experts Share Stock Strategiesyoutu.be

The gold price kicked off the week with a bang, approaching the US$2,000 per ounce point once again on Monday (April 18) as safe-haven demand from investors intensified.

Market watchers have attributed the yellow metal's jump to factors like a ramp-up in the war between Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19 restrictions in China and of course ever-present inflation concerns.

Despite those upward drivers, it wasn't long before gold pulled back — by the time Friday (April 22) afternoon rolled around, the precious metal was just above US$1,930.

Newmont Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Newmont announces solid first quarter results; well-positioned to deliver a strong second half and long-term value from top-tier mining jurisdictions

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2022 results.

