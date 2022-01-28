Precious Metals Investing News
Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

The Property is located in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Following the Core Shack, on Wednesday February 2 and Thursday, February 3, the Company will then be exhibiting at the Project Generators' Hub and featuring the Company's 100% owned drill-stage Elephant Mountain Gold Project, Alaska and, 100% owned Bandito Rare- Earth Niobium Property, Yukon, as well as re-exhibiting some highlights from the Property.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Robert T. Boyd

Please review prior press releases and presentations for sampling procedures and cautionary statements. The 2020 and 2021 work programs were supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold's Report of 15.7 g/t Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 26.96 g/t over 4.1 Metres at its Reliance Gold Property in Southern British Columbia - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Reports Surface Samples Between 7.01 GPT & 21.2 GPT Gold From Eagle South Doubling the Surface Extent of The Eagle Zone to 400 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging results of chip and grab samples from newly exposed outcrops at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

As reported on October 28, 2021, construction of a new drill access road exposed quartz-stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite breccias and oxidized shearing within an area of structural deformation associated with the 300 metres ("m") long Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly ("Eagle South"). Gold-pathfinder elements were identified in outcrop using a hand-portable XRF unit and a subset of samples were submitted for gold assay analysis. Assay results are reported herein where all five samples collected from Eagle South returned high-grade gold ranging from 7.01 grams per tonne ("gpt") to 21.20 gpt gold.

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Endurance Reports Diamond Drill Assays from The Imperial Zone

Endurance Reports Diamond Drill Assays from The Imperial Zone

16.27 GPT Gold over 10.5 Metres Within 8.47 GPT Gold over 24.9 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further assay results from the 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares: Advancing Two Top-notch Properties in Ontario

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) provided an update on its Dona Lake and Ogden gold projects in Ontario.

Metals Creek Resources CEO Alexander Stares shared, “We've been hitting some really nice stuff at Ogden. We just finished SGH soil sampling and we're in the process of doing deep-section IP. We're going to put all this data together, and we should be able to generate some really good drill targets. In about three weeks, we'll be back in Timmins drilling again. In my opinion, these are two top-notch properties. What more could an investor ask for?”

Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of 2021 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022 (the "Record Date"). This is a 6.7% increase from the previous US$0.30 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 15 th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 10.7% yield on their cost base. The Board of Directors has determined to move its annual dividend reviews earlier in the year than prior practice starting with 2022. The dividend policy will now be reviewed at the beginning of the fiscal year so that any increases to the dividend will be effective for the full fiscal year rather than commencing in Q2 as in prior years. The dividend has been declared in U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily average rate posted by the Bank of Canada on the Record Date. Under Canadian tax legislation, Canadian resident individuals who receive "eligible dividends" are entitled to an enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit on such dividends.

The Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). Participation in the DRIP is optional. The Company will issue additional common shares through treasury at a 3% discount to the Average Market Price, as defined in the DRIP. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate the discount applicable to treasury acquisitions or direct that such common shares be purchased in market acquisitions at the prevailing market price, any of which would be publicly announced. The DRIP and enrollment forms are available on the Company's website at www.franco-nevada.com . Canadian and U.S. registered shareholders may also enroll in the DRIP online through the plan agent's self-service web portal at www.investorcentre.com/franco-nevada . Canadian and U.S. beneficial shareholders should contact their financial intermediary to arrange enrollment. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders may potentially participate in the DRIP, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Non-Canadian and non-U.S. shareholders should contact the Company to determine whether they satisfy the necessary conditions to participate in the DRIP.

Quadro Resources

Quadro Announces Remaining 2021 Assay Results from Staghorn, Central Newfoundland Gold District

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from its 2021 Staghorn gold project, Newfoundland. Further to its November 18, 2021, news release, in which the Company announced the discovery of a new gold zone intersected from the inaugural exploration drill program at its Long Lake property, in Central Newfoundland, Quadro's assays results from four drill holes at Staghorn remained overdue due to assay lab-related delays. After completing the Long Lake drilling, the drill was mobilized to Quadro's Staghorn property where an additional 891 meters were completed in four holes at the southwest end of the Marks Pond zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5339/111824_4ef3ac86740229f4_002.jpg

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Aben Resources Provides Update on Pringle North Project in Ontario

Aben Resources Provides Update on Pringle North Project in Ontario

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Pringle North Project located 55 kilometers north of the prolific Red Lake Gold Camp in Ontario. The Pringle North Property straddles the interpreted northern extension of the deep-seated geologic structures that host many of the gold deposits within the Red Lake Gold Camp. The newly termed ‘Red Lake Extension' is a crustal-scale extensional feature identified by seismic reflection surveys and has been described by the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines as similar in nature and significance to the structures that host the Red Lake Gold Belt.

Aben geologic personnel have been compiling and interpreting geophysical and geologic data from several sources from across the Red Lake Gold Belt, including the finalized results from a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey completed over the Pringle North Property in the Fall of 2021. The magnetic geophysical maps illustrate several apparent convergent structural breaks and extensional features that are common to all gold deposits in the Belt. The structural complexity illustrated by the magnetic survey offers strong evidence of wide-spread shearing, folding and faulting, structural controls that can provide fluid pathways and traps for gold mineralizing fluids in potentially economic concentrations.

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press release dated January 17, 2022). The new claims cover 3,897 hectares (39.0 km 2 ) and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares (130.3 km 2 ).

The new claims cover potential mineralized extensions of Cu-Ni-PGE targets within the existing W2 land package. The targets described below are located 10-30 km east of the PGE horizon area of W2 where historical exploration work and drilling focused. These new targets are highly prospective and have never been drill tested.

