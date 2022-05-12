First quarter results exceed expectations. Endeavour Silver reported first quarter net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.5 million, or $ per share during the prior year period. We had forecast net income of $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million compared to $8.3 million during the prior year period and our estimate ...

EDR:CA,EXK