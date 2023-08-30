Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

"The addition of the assets from the Yamana transaction has resulted in a significant increase in Pan American's reserve and resource base," said Christopher Emerson, Pan American's Vice President of Exploration and Geology. "Our exploration and geology teams are currently designing the drill programs across the combined portfolio with an emphasis on near site exploration and further resource conversion. Pan American plans to complete over 480,000 metres of drilling in 2023."
Consolidated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, as at June 30, 2023 (1,2,3)
Segment
Category
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (Moz)
Silver Segment (4)
Proven Reserves
18.1
260
150.7
0.69
0.18
Probable Reserves
34.3
281
310.1
0.53
0.46
Proven and Probable Reserves
52.3
274
460.8
0.57
0.64
Gold Segment (5)
Proven Reserves
450.6
5
57.5
0.49
7.17
Probable Reserves
379.0
5
58.3
0.42
5.13
Proven and Probable Reserves
829.6
5
115.8
0.46
12.30
Total Segments (6,7)
Proven Reserves
468.7
16
208.2
0.50
7.35
Probable Reserves
413.2
31
368.5
0.43
5.60
Proven and Probable Reserves
881.9
23
576.6
0.47
12.94
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) Please refer to the mineral reserve and resource tables by operation at the end of this news release for more information.
(3) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(4) Silver Segment comprised of Huaron, Morococha, La Colorada, San Vicente, Escobal and Cerro Moro.
(5) Gold Segment comprised of La Arena, Shahuindo, Dolores, Timmins, Minera Florida, El Peñon, Jacobina, MARA and Jeronimo.
(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(7) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
Consolidated Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2023 (1,2,3,4)
Segment
Category
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (Moz)
Silver Segment (5)
Measured Resources
21.8
157
110.2
0.62
0.07
Indicated Resources
257.2
96
796.4
0.49
0.30
M&I Resources
279.1
101
906.6
0.51
0.37
Gold Segment (6)
Measured Resources
380.2
9
16.4
0.56
6.82
Indicated Resources
823.4
8
36.2
0.39
10.27
M&I Resources
1,203.6
8
52.6
0.44
17.09
Total Segments (7,8)
Measured Resources
402.0
52
126.6
0.56
6.89
Indicated Resources
1,080.6
64
832.5
0.39
10.56
M&I Resources
1,482.7
62
959.1
0.44
17.46
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) Please refer to the mineral reserve and resource tables by operation at the end of this news release for more information.
(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(5) Silver Segment comprised of Huaron, Morococha, La Colorada, San Vicente, Escobal and Cerro Moro.
(6) Gold Segment comprised of La Arena, Shahuindo, Dolores, Timmins, Minera Florida, El Peñon, Jacobina, MARA and Jeronimo.
(7) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(8) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources, as at June 30, 2023 (1,2,3,4)
Segment
Category
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (Moz)
Silver Segment (5)
Inferred Resources
224.3
58
417.7
0.63
0.36
Gold Segment (6)
Inferred Resources
649.6
4
61.6
0.42
8.88
Total Segments (7,8)
Inferred Resources
873.9
22
479.4
0.43
9.24
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) Please refer to the mineral reserve and resource tables by operation at the end of this news release for more information.
(4) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(5) Silver Segment comprised of Huaron, Morococha, La Colorada, San Vicente, Escobal and Cerro Moro.
(6) Gold Segment comprised of La Arena, Shahuindo, Dolores, Timmins, Minera Florida, El Peñon, Jacobina, MARA and Jeronimo.
(7) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
(8) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
Mineral resource estimate for the La Colorada Skarn, as at September 13, 2022, and previously reported:
Classification
Cut-off Value
(US$/tonne)
Tonnes (Mt)
Zinc %
Lead %
Silver (g/t)
Indicated
45
95.9
2.77
1.28
31
Inferred
45
147.8
2.29
1.04
28
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) See news release dated September 14, 2022 for further information.
Pan American plans to provide an update for the La Colorada Skarn mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Skarn project, as part of an updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Property to be released late 2023.
Consolidated reserve and resource highlights for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023:
- Silver mineral reserves increased from 515 million ounces to 577 million ounces, net of mining depletion. Gold mineral reserves increased from 3.6 million ounces to 12.9 million ounces.
- M&I mineral resources exclusive of proven and probable mineral reserves increased from 839 million ounces to 959 million ounces for silver and from 8.1 million ounces to 17.5 million ounces for gold.
- The marked increase in year-over-year mineral reserves and M&I mineral resources reflects the inclusion of the mineral resource and mineral reserves for the assets acquired through the Yamana transaction.
- Inferred silver mineral resource decreased from 508 million ounces to 479 million ounces, which reflects the removal of the inferred mineral resource for the Shahuindo sulphides following metallurgical test work that indicated that the resource would not have a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction, as described in the technical report for Shahuindo dated November 30, 2022.
- Inferred gold mineral resource increased from 5.7 million ounces to 9.2 million ounces, largely through the inclusion of the inferred mineral resources of the assets acquired through the Yamana transaction.
A detailed summary of the silver and gold mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023 is provided in the following tables.
Consolidated Pan American Mineral Reserves as at June 30, 2023 (1,2)
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (koz)
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Proven
6.0
174
33.4
--
--
Probable
3.3
166
17.5
--
--
Morococha (92.3%) (3,4)
Peru
Proven
3.3
156
16.6
--
--
Probable
3.3
158
16.6
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Proven
5.0
296
47.2
0.21
33.8
Probable
4.2
292
39.1
0.19
25.3
San Vicente (95%) (3)
Bolivia
Proven
0.7
341
8.2
--
--
Probable
0.7
278
6.4
--
--
Escobal
Guatemala
Proven
2.5
486
39.5
0.42
34.2
Probable
22.1
316
225.0
0.34
243.8
Cerro Moro
Argentina
Proven
0.5
330
5.7
6.33
109.7
Probable
0.7
237
5.6
8.18
192.2
Total Silver Segment (5)
52.3
274
460.8
0.57
639.1
Gold Segment
La Arena
Peru
Proven
15.1
--
--
0.38
183.4
Probable
17.5
--
--
0.28
159.7
Shahuindo
Peru
Proven
58.8
8
15.1
0.51
967.8
Probable
33.6
6
6.8
0.40
436.8
Dolores
Mexico
Proven
6.3
17
3.4
0.53
108.6
Probable
1.3
24
1.0
0.53
22.1
Timmins
Canada
Proven
5.0
--
--
2.93
473.5
Probable
4.7
--
--
2.80
419.4
Minera Florida
Chile
Proven
0.9
26
0.7
3.25
89.6
Probable
2.0
20
1.3
3.28
210.6
El Peñon
Chile
Proven
0.9
213
6.2
5.35
155.6
Probable
5.2
148
24.6
4.21
699.5
Jacobina
Brazil
Proven
27.0
--
--
2.00
1,737.8
Probable
21.3
--
--
2.06
1,404.8
MARA (56.25%) (4)
Argentina
Proven
330.3
3
32.1
0.25
2,654.8
Probable
291.2
3
24.6
0.16
1,497.7
Jeronimo (57.0%) (4)
Chile
Proven
6.4
--
--
3.91
798.3
Probable
2.3
--
--
3.79
284.1
Total Gold Segment (5)
829.6
5
115.8
0.46
12,304.2
Total Gold and Silver Segments (5)
Proven + Probable
881.9
23
576.6
0.47
12,943.3
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(3) This information represents the portion of mineral reserves attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(4) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
(5) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
Pan American Silver Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023 (1,2,3)
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (koz)
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Measured
1.4
180
8.2
--
--
Indicated
1.8
173
10.2
--
--
Morococha (92.3%) (4,5)
Peru
Measured
0.6
130
2.7
--
--
Indicated
0.7
124
3.0
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Measured
0.7
153
3.6
0.13
3.0
Indicated
2.5
182
14.6
0.19
15.0
San Vicente (95%) (4)
Bolivia
Measured
0.8
200
5.1
--
--
Indicated
0.3
213
1.9
--
--
Manantial Espejo
Argentina
Measured
0.3
164
1.7
2.40
24.7
Indicated
1.0
149
4.9
2.79
91.5
Joaquin
Argentina
Measured
0.1
360
1.5
0.28
1.2
Indicated
0.4
351
4.2
0.28
3.4
Escobal
Guatemala
Measured
2.3
251
18.6
0.23
16.7
Indicated
14.2
201
91.6
0.20
93.0
La Colorada Skarn
Mexico
Indicated
95.9
31
94.4
--
--
Navidad
Argentina
Measured
15.4
137
67.8
--
--
Indicated
139.8
126
564.5
--
--
Cerro Moro
Argentina
Measured
0.1
287
1.1
7.09
26.5
Indicated
0.6
349
7.1
4.57
93.0
Total Silver Segment (6)
279.1
101
906.6
0.51
368.0
Gold Segment
La Arena
Peru
Measured
1.2
--
--
0.25
9.5
Indicated
2.1
--
--
0.16
11.1
Shahuindo
Peru
Measured
5.4
6
1.1
0.31
53.6
Indicated
7.1
5
1.2
0.33
75.8
Dolores
Mexico
Measured
5.5
23
4.0
0.33
57.7
Indicated
0.7
70
1.5
1.35
28.7
Timmins
Canada
Measured
2.6
--
--
2.77
233.0
Indicated
2.3
--
--
2.48
185.4
La Bolsa
Mexico
Measured
10.8
10
3.5
0.70
242.8
Indicated
10.6
8
2.7
0.54
184.3
Pico Machay
Peru
Measured
4.7
--
--
0.91
137.5
Indicated
5.9
--
--
0.67
127.1
La Arena II
Peru
Measured
154.1
--
--
0.25
1,255.4
Indicated
554.6
--
--
0.23
4,044.9
Whitney (82.8%) (4)
Canada
Measured
0.8
--
--
7.02
180.7
Indicated
1.9
--
--
6.77
406.3
Gold River
Canada
Indicated
0.7
--
--
5.29
117.4
Marlhill
Canada
Indicated
0.4
--
--
4.52
57.4
Vogel
Canada
Indicated
2.2
--
--
1.75
125.0
Minera Florida
Chile
Measured
1.7
18
1.0
3.21
172.6
Indicated
4.5
18
2.6
3.32
481.3
El Peñon
Chile
Measured
1.1
146
5.2
4.10
145.2
Indicated
6.7
99
21.3
3.04
650.2
Jacobina
Brazil
Measured
49.1
--
--
1.61
2,541.3
Indicated
45.3
--
--
1.48
2,162.4
MARA Agua Rica (56.25%) (5)
Argentina
Measured
30.2
2
1.5
0.13
126.0
Indicated
116.0
2
6.9
0.11
410.4
MARA Alumbrera (56.25%) (5)
Argentina
Measured
65.3
--
--
0.31
650.8
Indicated
5.2
--
--
0.29
48.1
Jeronimo (57.0%) (5)
Chile
Measured
0.8
--
--
3.77
93.6
Indicated
0.4
--
--
3.69
45.7
La Pepa (80.0%)
Chile
Measured
47.1
--
--
0.61
922.8
Indicated
52.3
--
--
0.49
824.3
Lavra Velha
Brazil
Indicated
4.5
--
--
1.96
282.1
Total Gold Segment (6)
1,203.6
8
52.6
0.44
17,090.1
Total Gold and Silver Segments (6)
Measured + Indicated
1,482.7
62
959.1
0.44
17,458.1
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(4) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(5) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
Pan American Inferred Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023 (1,2,3)
Property
Location
Classification
Tonnes (Mt)
Ag (g/t)
Contained Ag (Moz)
Au (g/t)
Contained Au (koz)
Silver Segment
Huaron
Peru
Inferred
5.9
164
31.2
--
--
Morococha (92.3%) (4,5)
Peru
Inferred
5.2
143
24.0
--
--
La Colorada
Mexico
Inferred
14.7
174
82.2
0.20
93.0
San Vicente (95%) (4)
Bolivia
Inferred
1.5
188
9.2
--
--
Manantial Espejo
Argentina
Inferred
0.5
106
1.8
1.49
25.2
Joaquin
Argentina
Inferred
0.2
280
1.4
0.25
1.2
Escobal
Guatemala
Inferred
1.9
180
10.7
0.90
53.7
La Colorada Skarn
Mexico
Inferred
147.8
28
132.9
--
--
Navidad
Argentina
Inferred
45.9
81
119.4
--
--
Cerro Moro
Argentina
Inferred
0.7
220
4.9
8.66
191.6
Total Silver Segment (6)
224.3
58
417.7
0.63
364.8
Gold Segment
La Arena
Peru
Inferred
5.8
--
--
0.23
43.4
Shahuindo
Peru
Inferred
10.1
8
2.4
0.38
124.4
Dolores
Mexico
Inferred
1.3
40
1.7
1.18
50.3
Timmins
Canada
Inferred
3.8
--
--
3.11
383.5
La Bolsa
Mexico
Inferred
13.7
8
3.3
0.51
224.6
Pico Machay
Peru
Inferred
23.9
--
--
0.58
445.7
La Arena II
Peru
Inferred
68.2
--
--
0.21
454.6
Whitney (82.8 %) (4)
Canada
Inferred
0.8
--
--
5.34
141.4
Gold River
Canada
Inferred
5.3
--
--
6.06
1,027.4
Vogel
Canada
Inferred
1.5
--
--
3.60
168.8
Minera Florida
Chile
Inferred
4.9
15
2.4
2.93
461.1
El Peñon
Chile
Inferred
18.5
51
30.0
1.36
804.5
Jacobina
Brazil
Inferred
40.1
--
--
1.56
2,014.7
MARA Agua Rica (56.25%) (5)
Argentina
Inferred
417.9
2
21.8
0.09
1,209.2
MARA Alumbrera (56.25%) (5)
Argentina
Inferred
1.7
--
--
0.23
12.6
Jeronimo (57.0%) (5)
Chile
Inferred
1.1
--
--
4.49
161.4
La Pepa (80.0%)
Chile
Inferred
20.0
--
--
0.46
296.1
Lavra Velha
Brazil
Inferred
4.7
--
--
1.56
238.0
Arco Sul
Brazil
Inferred
6.2
--
--
3.08
614.2
Total Gold Segment (6)
649.6
4
61.6
0.42
8,875.9
Total Gold and Silver Segments (6)
Inferred
873.9
22
479.4
0.43
9,240.7
(1) See table below entitled "Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023".
(2) Mineral resources are reported exclusive of mineral reserves.
(3) This summary table does not include base metal grades or contents. Please refer to the Reserves & Resources page on Pan American's web site for a more complete table, including Zinc, Lead and Copper grades and contents.
(4) This information represents the portion of mineral resources attributable to Pan American based on its ownership interest in the operating entity as indicated.
(5) As announced on July 31, 2023, and subsequent to the effective date of the mineral reserve and mineral resource update as at June 30, 2023, Pan American had entered into binding agreements to divest Morococha, MARA and Jeronimo. The corresponding mineral reserves and mineral resources will be removed on completion of those transactions.
(6) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Total average grades of each metal are with respect to those mines that produce the metal.
Metal price assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023
Mine
Category
Ag US$/oz
Au US$/oz
Cu US$/t
Pb US$/t
Zn US$/t
Huaron
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
Morococha
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
La Colorada
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
La Colorada Skarn
Resource
22.00
2,200
2,800
Dolores
Reserves
19.00
1,600
Resources
22.00
1,700
La Bolsa
All categories
14.00
825
Manantial Espejo
Resources
22.00
1,700
San Vicente
All categories
19.00
1,300
7,000
2,000
2,600
Navidad
All categories
12.52
1,100
Pico Machay
All categories
700
Joaquin
Resources
22.00
1,700
Escobal
All categories
20.00
1,300
2,204
2,424
Shahuindo
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
La Arena
Reserves
19.00
1,500
Resources
22.00
1,700
La Arena II
All categories
1,500
8,816
Bell Creek
All categories
19.00
1,500
Timmins
All categories
19.00
1,500
Whitney
Resources
1,200
Gold River
Resources
1,200
Marlhill
Resources
1,125
Vogel
Inside pit
1,150
Below pit
1,150
Jacobina
Reserves
1,500
Resources
1,700
Cerro Moro
Reserves
19.00
1,600
Resources
22.00
1,700
El Peñon
Reserves
18.00
1,250
Resources
18.00
1,250
Minera
Florida
Reserves
19.00
1,500
2,600
Resources
22.00
1,700
2,800
Jeronimo
Reserves
900
Resources
900
MARA
Agua Rica
Reserves
18.00
1,250
6,613
Resources
24.00
1,600
8,818
MARA Alumbrera
Resources
1,300
6,239
Arco Sul
Resources
1,250
La Pepa
Resources
1,650
Lavra Velha
Resources
1,650
General Notes with Respect to Technical Information
All mineral reserves and mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101. Mineral resources are reported exclusives of mineral reserves.
Pan American does not expect these mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates to be materially affected by metallurgical, environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-economic, political, and marketing or other relevant issues.
The Company has undertaken a verification process with respect to the data disclosed in this news release. The mineral resource and mineral reserves databases comprising drilling and, in some cases, surface and underground sampling, have been compiled at each of the Pan American mine sites by the qualified staff. All the assay data used in the resource evaluation provided by each of the mines has been subjected to the industry standard quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. The results are reviewed monthly by management. The results of the QA/QC samples submitted for the resource databases demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision. The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of this mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.
For additional information regarding Pan American's material mineral properties prior to the completion of the acquisition of Yamana, including detailed information concerning associated QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods (collectively, the "Assumptions and Methods") used by Pan American to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Pan American's business and the potential development of the Pan American's mineral reserves and mineral resources, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2023, filed at www.sedarplus.ca , or Pan American's most recent Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
For further information about the material mineral projects acquired pursuant to the acquisition of Yamana, including detailed information concerning associated Assumptions and Methods, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral reserves and mineral resources, please refer to Yamana's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, filed at www.sedarplus.ca , or Yamana's most recent Form 40-F filed with the SEC.
Quantities and grades of contained metal are shown before metallurgical recoveries. There may be non-material changes to the Assumptions and Methods between the date of the most recent Annual Information Forms filed for each of Pan American and Yamana and this date of this news release.
Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Sébastien Bernier P. Geo., Senior Director, Reserves and Resources, Christopher Emerson, FAusIMM., Vice President of Exploration and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, who are each Qualified Persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Pan American Silver Corp. is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.
About Pan American
Pan American Silver is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for nearly three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS". Learn more at panamericansilver.com .
