Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Endeavour Silver Closes Sale of Cozamin Royalty to Gold Royalty Corp

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Minera Plata Adelante SA de CV ("MPA") has closed the royalty sale (the "Royalty Transaction") with Gold Royalty Corp. As previously announced on July 31, 2023, MPA agreed to sell its interest in the 1% Cozamin royalty ("Royalty") for total consideration of US$7,500,000, payable in cash. The Royalty applies to two concessions (Calicanto and Vicochea) on Capstone's Cozamin copper-silver mine, located 3.6 kilometres north-northwest of Zacatecas City in state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The sale transaction includes an option granted to Gold Royalty Corp to purchase any additional royalties which may be granted on the five remaining concessions under the 2017 concession division agreement.

The Company obtained the Royalty through a concession division agreement signed in 2017 on seven wholly owned concessions which were acquired for US$445,000 The Cozamin Mine, a copper-silver mine owned and operated by Capstone Copper in Zacatecas, Mexico, is located on two of the seven Concessions.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP of Investor Relations
Tel: (604)640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK
The Conversation (0)

Pan American Silver Reports Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as at June 30, 2023

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reports its estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources as at June 30, 2023, inclusive of the assets acquired through the Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") transaction. Please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2023, announcing the completion of the Yamana transaction for further information. Proven and probable mineral reserves are estimated to contain approximately 576.6 million ounces of silver and 12.9 million ounces of gold. Measured and indicated ("M&I") mineral resources (excluding proven and probable reserves) are estimated to total approximately 959.1 million ounces of silver and 17.5 million ounces of gold. Inferred mineral resources total 479.4 million ounces of silver and 9.2 million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals


Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of La Parrilla

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. ("Golden Tag") (TSXV: GOG) following the receipt of approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) and the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 143,673,684 common shares of Golden Tag at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per common share for an approximate value of CDN$27.0 million or US$20.0 million (the "Consideration Shares"). First Majestic will also receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)(TSX:EDR), a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico, according to the company's website (see here: https:edrsilver.com

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Endeavor Silver Discusses Estimated Time to Production on the Terronera Project and Growth Drivers

Endeavour Silver will also be presenting at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders. For more information about Endeavour Silver, please visit: https://edrsilver.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

CONTACT:

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Endeavour Silver Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773956/Endeavour-Silver-Discusses-Estimated-Time-to-Production-on-the-Terronera-Project-and-Growth-Drivers-in-New-CEO-Video-Interview-on-Planet-MicroCap

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $12.4 MILLION, $0.07 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATION OF $28.9 MILLION FOR Q1 FISCAL 2024

Trading Symbol:
TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q1 Fiscal 2024"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Mydecine Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

Blockmate Announces Board Changes

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy Announces Corporate Update: Leadership Changes and Bliss Lake Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Announces Planned Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Update From North American Helium's Fifth Farmout Well

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Plans Work Program for Clearwater West Property, Saskatchewan

Resource Investing

Multiple Targets Identified at James Bay Lithium Projects

Lithium Investing

On The Road To Canadian Lithium Production

Lithium Investing

Key Appointments to Advance Project Development at Mavis Lake Lithium Project

×