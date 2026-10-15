EMCOR Group, Inc. Sets Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, prior to the market open.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 10:30 am EDT.

The call will be hosted by Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Lucas Sullivan, Director, Financial Planning & Analysis.

The call can be accessed by all interested parties through a WEBCAST link on the Home Page of EMCOR's website at www.emcorgroup.com .

Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, investors can access a replay of the webcast through a REPLAY link two hours after the call on the Home Page of the Company's website. A replay of the call will be available through November 30, 2026.

About EMCOR

A Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500, EMCOR Group, Inc. is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com . EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors on the landing page of the Company's website and in the "Investor Relations" section of the website at www.emcorgroup.com/investor-relations . Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

Lucas Sullivan
Director
Financial Planning & Analysis
(203) 849-7938

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Investors: Blake Mueller
(718) 578-3706

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

EMENYSE:EMEenergy investing
EME
The Conversation (0)
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

Lahontan Gold Announces Updated Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment Featuring an Eleven-Year Mine Life and Post-Tax NPV5 of US$820 Million

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its flagship Santa Fe Mine gold-silver project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The PEA was prepared by Kappes,... Keep Reading...
Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

Pan Global Expands Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Discovery at Cármenes Project, Spain: Drillholes Return 7.29g/t Au Over 9 Meters and 1.53g/t Au Over 38 Meters

Drilling at the Providencia target confirms a rapidly expanding new gold discovery with wide and high-grade intercepts from only 19 drillholes completed to date Gold mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth More than two-dozen highly prospective targets highlight extensive... Keep Reading...
One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset and Provides Vumba Drilling Update

One Bullion Receives Final Maitengwe Airborne Geophysical Dataset and Provides Vumba Drilling Update

11,654 Line-km Survey at 50-m Spacing Advances Target Generation Beneath Kalahari Cover VUDD019 Tests the North Deep Corridor Before Drilling Returns to Vumba Central One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the "Company") (TSXV: OBUL), a gold exploration company holding complete ownership of three... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Samples New Vein Grading 195 g/t Gold, 4.11% Copper and 147 g/t Silver At Its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce that it has identified a new high-grade gold-copper-silver vein at the Golden Valley Target. This new target is located 17 kilometers south-southeast of its Trapper Gold Target and 24... Keep Reading...
JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

Large-Scale, Bulk-Tonnage, Near-Surface Potential Uranium-Vanadium Resource: 4.2 million lbs. of Indicated and 10.1 million lbs. of Inferred U₃O₈ 31.1 million lbs. of Indicated and 57.3 million lbs. of Inferred V₂O₅ Includes 21.1 Mt Indicated at 119 ppm U₃O₈ Eq¹. and 34.0 Mt Inferred at 170 ppm... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Successfully Acquires Four Blocks in Brazil's Open Acreage Bid Round

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) was awarded four blocks in the 6th Cycle of the Permanent Concession Offer of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (the ANP) in Brazil. The four blocks cover 462.4 square kilometres and are all located in the Tucano... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture ("Getty East" or the "Property") representing the first phase of drilling in 2026 at this... Keep Reading...
Premier American Uranium Reports 10 ft of 0.064% eU?O? in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Premier American Uranium Reports 10 ft of 0.064% eU?O? in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to report another positive update on mid-season results from the 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Kaycee Project ("Kaycee" or the "Project"),... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Initiates Partner Funded Surface Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project, Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of additional ground exploration on its Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement... Keep Reading...
Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Jaguar Uranium Reports Final Uranium Assay Result From Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project of 4.21% U?O?

Over-limit reanalysis of selective outcrop composite sample 4319 returned 4.21% U3O8 (equivalent to 3.57% U).1 Updated channel and rock chip sample assay results containing copper (up to 8.54%), uranium oxide (up to 4.21%), silver (up to 708 g/t) and vanadium oxide (up to 2.27%)2. Sampling of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

Lexaria Announces Results From Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Lexaria Announces Results from Animal Study GLP-1-A26-1

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

Related News

gold investing

OneGold Launches Card to Spend Gold, Silver Anywhere

oil and gas investing

Oil Hits US$104 After Aramco HQ Hit, Hormuz Ship Sunk

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Opens the Market

precious metals investing

Freegold drills 1.24 g/t Au over 213m including 21m of 5.77 g/t Au at Golden Summit

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Completes Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

base metals investing

CoTec and Battery Mineral Resources Enter Strategic Partnership to Unlock Additional Copper Production and Growth Opportunities at Punitaqui

precious metals investing

Tinka Launches PEA Update Evaluating Combined Colquipucro and Ayawilca Development Scenarios