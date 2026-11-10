Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced strategic equity investment by DISA Uranium Corporation ("DISA Uranium"), pursuant to which PUR issued 9,326,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") to DISA Uranium at C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price") for aggregate proceeds of US$5,000,000 (C$6,994,500) (the "Equity Investment"). Upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts, DISA Uranium is expected to hold an approximately 8.88% ownership interest in PUR. The Offering Price represents a 41.5% premium to the closing price of PUR's common shares (the "PUR Shares") on September 14, 2026, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Equity Investment.
The Company is also pleased to announce that IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy"), a founding and strategic shareholder of PUR, has agreed to acquire the position held by Sachem Cove Opportunity Fund LP ("Sachem Cove"), comprising 13,642,775 PUR Shares (the "IsoEnergy Acquisition"). As consideration, IsoEnergy issued 387,491 of its common shares to Sachem Cove. Following completion of the IsoEnergy Acquisition, IsoEnergy will hold 21,136,376 PUR Shares, representing approximately 22.1% of the outstanding PUR Shares on a non-diluted basis, and warrants to acquire an additional 3,060,127 PUR Shares. Following completion of the IsoEnergy Acquisition, Sachem Cove will no longer hold any securities of PUR. PUR did not issue any securities or receive any proceeds in connection with this transaction.
Colin Healey, CEO of PUR, commented, "We appreciate the continued confidence and support of DISA Uranium and IsoEnergy. DISA Uranium's US$5 million strategic investment, priced at a 41.5% premium to PUR's closing share price immediately before its announcement, alongside IsoEnergy's increased ownership, represents a strong endorsement of our assets, team and strategy. Their support strengthens our position as we advance our U.S. uranium development and ISR exploration portfolio."
Mr. Healey continued, "We also thank Sachem Cove for its instrumental role in establishing PUR and building the foundation we have today. Its original vision was to build a meaningful U.S. uranium platform and attract strategic partners to support its growth. The transfer of its position to IsoEnergy is consistent with Sachem Cove's broader macro-focused investment approach, while strengthening the commitment of a founding strategic shareholder as PUR enters its next phase of growth."
DISA Uranium Strategic Equity Investment
Each Subscription Receipt entitles DISA Uranium to automatically receive, upon satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), one PUR Share.
The Escrow Release Conditions include the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the completion of the previously announced transaction pursuant to which the Company has agreed to sell all of its rights, title and interest in and to the Outlaw Mesa, Atkinson Mesa, Monogram Mesa and Slick Rock Projects located in Colorado to DISA Uranium (the "Transaction"). The proceeds of the Equity Investment are being held in escrow and will not be released to PUR until the Escrow Release Conditions are satisfied or waived, as applicable. If the Escrow Release Conditions have not been satisfied or waived, as applicable, on or prior to June 13, 2027, the aggregate Offering Price of the Subscription Receipts (plus any interest earned thereon) will be returned to DISA Uranium, and the Subscription Receipts will be automatically cancelled and be of no further force and effect.
Following the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of the Escrow Release Conditions, the proceeds of the Equity Investment are expected to be used by the Company to fund proposed exploration and development programs for PUR's projects as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Completion of the Equity Investment is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Subscription Receipts and the PUR Shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a hold period expiring on March 10, 2027.
Related Party Disclosure
An insider of the Company, IsoEnergy is also an insider of DISA Uranium, and therefore the Equity Investment constitutes a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Equity Investment under MI 61-101 in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 due to the fair market value of the Equity Investment being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101. The Transaction and the Equity Investment have been approved by the board of directors of the Company with Marty Tunney, a director of the Company and officer of IsoEnergy, having disclosed his interest and abstaining from voting thereon. The Company has not received, nor has it requested a valuation of its securities or the subject matter of the Equity Investment in the 24 months prior to the date hereof.
About Premier American Uranium Inc.
Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.
Backed by strategic partners including IsoEnergy, DISA Uranium Corporation and Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.
For More Information, Please Contact:
Premier American Uranium Inc.
Colin Healey, CEO
info@premierur.com
Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673
Twitter: @PremierAUranium
www.premierur.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions; the completion of the Transaction; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Equity Investment; the anticipated ownership interest of DISA Uranium in PUR following the conversion of Subscription Receipts; the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Equity Investment; completion of the IsoEnergy Acquisition; the anticipated ownership interest of IsoEnergy in PUR following completion of the IsoEnergy Acquisition; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to the completion of the Transaction, the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Equity Investment, the conversion of Subscription Receipts in accordance with their terms, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues; limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in the public disclosure documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.