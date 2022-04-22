Base MetalsInvesting News

Malibu, CA, United States - Group Ten Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton ...
Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) (FRA:5D32) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Michael Rowley has over 25 years executive experience in the exploration, mineral testing, and mine environmental industries, including capital markets and operations. One of Group Ten's founding shareholders and Directors, Mr. Rowley is active in additional publicly-traded companies, including fellow Metallic Group member, Granite Creek Copper.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.:

Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.



Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from four drill holes in a second tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates, with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling at three deposit areas that span seven kilometers of the 12-kilometer core project area (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all deposit areas.

Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

Group Ten to Present 2022 Outlook and 2021 Summary in Metallic Group Webinar January 13th

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Group Ten, Granite Creek Copper, and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals

To register for the webinar, click here or on the graphic below.

cobalt on periodic table

Cobalt Market Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous cobalt market update.

Battery metals have been making news headlines in the past years, as interest in electric vehicles continues to surge.

The first quarter of the year saw strong demand for cobalt, which supported higher prices, with cobalt stocks also seeing year-to-date gains.

Read on to learn what happened in the cobalt market in Q1, including the main supply and demand dynamics and what market participants are expecting for the rest of the year.

Electra Provides Corporate Update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on its Battery Materials Park project along with leadership changes, including the departure of Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snyder . Mr. Snyder has accepted a new opportunity with a senior precious metals producer and will be leaving Electra at the end of April.

"We are fortunate to have had someone of Ryan's calibre at Electra over the past several years, as we were building our business. As we approach commercial production from Phase 1 of our Battery Materials Park, I am truly disappointed to see him leave but I fully respect his decision to pursue a new challenge with a global miner. On behalf of the Board and the senior leadership team, I thank Ryan for his immeasurable contributions to Electra and wish him well in his next endeavour," said Mr. Trent Mell , Chief Executive Officer.

Fortune Minerals Confirms New Zone At NICO Project

Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta's Industustrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton to process metal concentrates into value added products. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") contain 33.1 million metric tonnes containing 37.3 million kilograms of cobalt, 1.1 million Troy ounces of gold, 46.3 million kilograms of bismuth, and 12.3 million kilograms of copper. Drilling was caried out at the end of 2021 in order to test four prospects that had been identified in earlier geophysical surveys and a 1997 drill program. The recent drilling succesfully confirmed continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth and local copper mineralization in the Peanut Lake Zone, located 800 metres southeast of the NICO Deposit and also identified a potential east strike extension of the deposit.

Noble Closes Transactions with Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has closed the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction with Canada Nickel Company Inc. which were approved at the shareholders' meeting held on March 14, 2022. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021, February 24, 2022, and March 15, 2022.

Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Noble") (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed the debt settlement that was announced on April 14, 2022, having received approval of board its Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.  436,262 common shares of Noble were issued in that transaction in settlement of f $61,076.70 of debt at $0.14 per share.  The shares issued are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring August 19, 2022

Canada Silver Cobalt Identifies a Major Geophysical Conductor Using FL-TDEM Survey at Graal Battery Metals Property in Northern Quebec

The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long (NS) by 850 meters wide (EW) characterized by high conductance.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

