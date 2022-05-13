Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Group Ten Metals . The company is pleased to announce the addition to the team of Dr. Danie Grobler as Vice-President Exploration and Albie Brits as Senior Geologist to Advance the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA. Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of ...

PGE:CC