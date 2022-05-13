Base MetalsInvesting News

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Group Ten Metals . The company is pleased to announce the addition to the team of Dr. Danie Grobler as Vice-President Exploration and Albie Brits as Senior Geologist to Advance the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA. Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of ...
Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF). The company is pleased to announce the addition to the team of Dr. Danie Grobler as Vice-President Exploration and Albie Brits as Senior Geologist to Advance the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA.

Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent within 401 meters of continuous mineralization from resource expansion drilling at the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110370/pge



About Group Ten Metals Inc.:

Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.



Source:
Group Ten Metals Inc.



Contact:
Michael Rowley
President CEO
Email: info@grouptenmetals.com
Phone: (604) 357 4790
Web: https://grouptenmetals.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Group Ten MetalsTSXV:PGECobalt Investing
PGE:CC
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

This Press Release Includes Images Not Included with the Earlier Publication

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a third tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent Within 401 Meters Continuous Mineralization from Resource Expansion Drilling at Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB: PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a third tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in the DR-Hybrid deposit area at Chrome Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, and March 7, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, that are in the 12-kilometer-long resource area within the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from four drill holes in a second tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates, with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling at three deposit areas that span seven kilometers of the 12-kilometer core project area (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all deposit areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Modified Dutch Auction to Purchase Secured Notes and Fixed Price Tender Offer to Purchase Junior Notes for Aggregate $50 Million

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Sherritt International Corporation (" Sherritt " or the " Corporation ") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, announced today the commencement of offers to purchase (i) its outstanding 8.50% senior second lien secured notes due 2026 (the " Secured Notes ") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction process (the " Secured Notes Dutch Auction ") and (ii) its outstanding 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (the " Junior Notes ", and collectively with the Secured Notes, the " Notes ") pursuant to a fixed price tender offer process (the " Junior Notes Fixed Price Tender Offer " and, together with the Secured Notes Dutch Auction, the " Offers " or the " Transaction ") for aggregate cash consideration of up to $50 million (the " Maximum Consideration Amount "), exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Secured Notes.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Higher Nickel and Cobalt Prices Drive Sherritt's Strong First Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Exploration at its Eby-Otto Gold Property Near Kirkland Lake

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Exploration at its Eby-Otto Gold Property Near Kirkland Lake

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trading Halt - BMR

IIROC Trading Halt - BMR

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Amendment of Option Exercise Price

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

9 May 2022 TheNewswire (Australia) Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that as set out the explanatory statement to the Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders in relation to the Annual General Meeting (" AGM "), and in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of the Australian Stock Exchange (" ASX ") to ensure fair and equitable treatment to option holders in the event of Rights Issues, the formula and methodology of outstanding options have been adjusted as per below.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Cobalt is an essential ingredient in long range electric vehicle batteries and the U.S. automotive industry is entirely reliant on foreign supplies of this critical mineral

  • Five of six exploration holes drilled in the most recent drill campaign intersected high grade cobalt mineralization, including:

    • 2.5 metres at 0.2% cobalt in hole IC21-04
    • 1.4 metres at 0.4% cobalt in hole IC21-05
    • 2.4 metres at 0.2% cobalt in hole IC21-05A
  • Cobalt mineralization remains open along strike in both directions and the final three holes to be reported intersected the mineralized stratigraphy over a depth extent of 400 meters to the east of the current resource

"As expected, drill results on the eastern side of the deposit confirm that the mineralized system has considerable growth potential along strike and at depth" said Dan Pace , Principal Geologist. "Additional drilling to the east of Iron Creek will target zones where the cobalt mineralization may thicken in structural traps. Drilling is also planned for the Ruby zone located 1.5 kilometers to the southeast, where cobalt mineralization can be traced for approximately 300 meters on surface, with 27 surface rock chip samples with assays of up to 0.9%."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×