Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM, FSE 7YS0, OTC:ELMGF) a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development, announces it has uplisted the trading of shares of its common stock from the OTC ® Pink Market to the OTCQB ® Venture Market (OTCQB), effective as of  August 23, 2024

Following this uplisting, the Company's common shares start trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "ELMGF" as of the opening of the market on August 26, 2024. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ELEM" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "7YS0".

"We are thrilled to announce the uplisting to the OTCQB in line with our strategic growth objectives.  This move is a direct result of our commitment to transparency and achieves our team's goal to enhance our visibility with the investment community, and to all investors, through listing our shares on a larger, more accessible exchange. The OTCQB market has increased compliance and quality standards, broadens access and may improve liquidity for shareholders.  We are confident this step will expand Element79's visibility and attract a wider range of investors," said James Tworek Chief Executive Officer and Director.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold's focus is on exploring developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in the near term.

The Company holds a portfolio of five properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, and the projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development.  The Company is currently reviewing the Battle Mountain portfolio for exploration and development or sale.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit its new website: www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

in particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB, including greater capital markets visibility and awareness. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will remain listed on the OTCQB and that it will recognize the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB, including that the Company's securities will receive greater visibility and awareness amongst investor communities. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that the Company de-lists from the OTCQB or otherwise does not realize the anticipated benefits from its listing on the OTCQB, including that shareholders do not experience increased liquidity in the common shares of the Company as a result of its uplisting on the OTCQB. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp


