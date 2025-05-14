Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

Element79 Gold Corp Completes OTCQB Uplisting

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to have its common shares uplisted from the OTC "Pink" market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The successful uplisting is effective May 14, 2025 and the company's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "ELEM" in Canada, "ELMGF" in the USA and "7YS0" in Frankfurt

Element79 Gold Corp believes the uplisting will boost visibility to a broader universe of investors and provide improved liquidity for its stock as the company advances its flagship Lucero project in Peru and completes the Plan of Arrangement spinout of its Dale property via its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for developing companies, including those in the medical technology sector.

James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp's Chief Executive Officer and Director commented, "Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for our company and reflects our commitment to improving corporate transparency, increasing share trading liquidity, and expanding the universe of potential investors."

The OTCQB is a trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies, and is considered by the SEC to be an "established public market". Companies listed on the OTCQB are current in their SEC financial reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification process. Additional information about the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the OTCQB can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver project, Lucero, located in Chachas, Arequipa, Peru. The Company is committed to advancing responsible mining practices and maintaining strong relationships with local communities to support sustainable development.

The Company also holds several exploration projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, a region renowned for prolific gold production, and these assets are under contract for sale in the first half of 2025.  Additionally, Element79 has transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., as part of a Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the timing and completion of the arrangement and the timing and completion of the amalgamation. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

With Forecasts Hitting $4,000 to $6,000, Gold Mining Sector Sees Renewed Investor Focus

Equity Insider   News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Element79 Gold
