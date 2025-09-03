Electric Royalties Reports Increase in Copper Royalty Revenues from Punitaqui and Provides Updates on Other Key Royalties

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 03, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its royalty portfolio.
Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of approximately C$210,000 in revenues since our December 2024 royalty acquisition on the Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile, with the operator executing its plan to increase production in the coming months. As a result, we expect to see an increased pace of revenues from Punitaqui in the coming quarters.
"Additionally, substantive progress has been made on nine additional royalty assets within our portfolio, all of which are located within favorable jurisdictions. Notably, rubidium resources have been added at the Seymour Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, which has received additional mining leases and is currently undergoing a Feasibility Study.
"Meanwhile, product qualification activities at the Eric Sprott-backed Battery Hill Manganese Project in New Brunswick continue to advance, achieving an 80% increase in manganese mill feed grade through improved ore sorting methods as it begins a Pre-Feasibility Study in Q3 2025.
"Extensive geological assessments have been conducted at the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, alongside efforts to secure year-round site access. At the Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project in Quebec, an infill drilling program is underway in advance of a Feasibility Study scheduled for release in Q1 2026.
"Northern Graphite, operator of the Bissett Creek Graphite Project in Ontario, has secured financing from the Canadian government and continues to develop its battery manufacturing facility, and the Graphite Bull Graphite Project in Western Australia reported a 345% increase in resources and ongoing success in product qualification. Further, the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona may transition to a new operator focused on commencing production.
"We look forward to updating our shareholders on continued progress across our portfolio of 43 royalties in the coming months."
Highlights since the Company's previous update (see Electric Royalties' news release dated April 16, 2025) include:
Punitaqui Copper Mine (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On June 30, 2025, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV:BMR) ("BMR") announced that during the period from January 1 to June 24, 2025, it shipped a total of 7,533 dry metric tonnes ("DMT") of copper concentrates, all produced at the Punitaqui flotation plant in Chile. The concentrates averaged 22.6% copper, amounting to approximately 3,753,273 pounds of contained copper.
6,700 DMT were sourced directly from BMR's Punitaqui mines, processed at BMR's Los Mantos mill, then trucked to Terminal Portuario de Coquimbo. The remaining 833 DMT originated from copper-smelting slags supplied by Anglo American Sur S.A. ("Anglo") under an offtake agreement. These concentrates were delivered to Anglo's Chagres smelter in Catemu, Chile.
According to BMR, it continues to make steady progress on increasing mine production and the availability of the Los Mantos mill. BMR management has implemented several initiatives to improve the performance of underground mining equipment and increase ore extraction rates, as well as improving mill performance through maintenance programs.
BMR's near-term goal is to increase production from the Punitaqui mines to approximately 2,000 DMT of copper concentrates per month, and to reach a production rate of approximately 2,500 to 2,700 DMT of copper concentrates per month by the end of 2025.
On July 28, 2025, BMR announced that Minera BMR SpA, its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, has received unanimous approval by all relevant environmental authorities of the Environmental Impact Statement that enables operations to continue for up to an additional ten years at the Los Mantos Copper Plant.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by BMR.
Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) -On July 24, 2025, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced the discovery of significant rubidium mineralization at the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. This follows a detailed review of historical exploration data and metallurgical test work, culminating in the establishment of an inaugural Rubidium Mineral Resource under JORC standards at the North Aubry deposit1.
According to Green Technology Metals, this resource positions Seymour Lake among the most significant rubidium projects globally, distinguished by its scale, grade, and classification confidence relative to other reported rubidium resources.
Rubidium, a critical mineral in the United States, is vital for defense, quantum technologies, and advanced electronics supply chains.
On August 7, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced that it has successfully produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the Seymour Lake Project's spodumene bulk sample. This outcome - achieved with its partner EcoPro Innovation, a Korean battery materials producer - meets benchmarked end-user specifications. The results will be utilized in the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the proposed lithium conversion facility in Ontario.
On August 12, 2025, Green Technology Metals announced that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has granted two additional 21-year mining leases for the Seymour Lake Project, bringing the total number of required mining leases to three, which provides full coverage over the proposed lithium mine and concentrator infrastructure area. For a full update on the project permitting process, see Green Technology Metals' August 12, 2025 news release.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate and metallurgical results.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On May 14, 2025, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV:MN) ("Manganese X") announced positive preliminary test results from Phase 2 testing of its high-purity, battery-grade manganese material as part of a three-phase supply chain qualification program with U.S.-based battery innovation company Charge CCCV. The test samples were produced from the Battery Hill Project in New Brunswick, Canada. According to Manganese X, the strong results from Phase 1 and continued positive performance in Phase 2 reinforces its confidence in the potential of its high-purity manganese product's use in electric vehicle batteries.
On August 12, 2025, Manganese X announced positive Phase 2 ore-sorting results, demonstrating an 80% increase in mill feed grade in its large-scale Battery Hill pilot program, managed by ABH Engineering. According to Manganese X, the 80% increase means that, after ore-sorting, the material sent to the mill contains 80% more manganese per tonne than the original mined material. The study was conducted in preparation for the Battery Hill PFS, scheduled to commence in Q3 2025. Manganese X is having ongoing discussions with lead consultants regarding the integration of ore-sorting into the Battery Hill PFS program.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Manganese X and is unable to verify the test results.
Surge Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On May 22, 2025, Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV:EXPLR) ("Xplore") announced the completion of an airborne magnetic survey at the Surge Project in Ontario, Canada. According to Xplore, the survey results show linear magnetic highs extending from Green Technology Metals' Root Bay lithium deposit through the Surge Project. The trend extends for over 17 km on the Surge Project and is interpreted by Xplore as iron formation and greenstone dismembered with abrupt magnetic breaks. According to Xplore, these breaks match spatially with known pegmatites drilled by Green Technology Metals and may represent pegmatite intrusions, defining new high-priority targets for follow-up exploration. Field crews are scheduled to begin mapping and prospecting these new targets in May.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Xplore and is unable to verify the survey results.
Kenbridge Nickel Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 22, 2025, Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN) ("Tartisan") announced the completion of an operational, restricted-access road to the Kenbridge Project in Ontario, Canada.The road improves logistics for the project which was previously only accessible by floatplane or ATV.
On May 1, 2025, Tartisan announced the initiation of a comprehensive airborne geophysics program and a greenfields exploration program at Kenbridge. The geophysics program aims to enhance the understanding of the subsurface geology including identifying potential extensions of the Kenbridge deposit, and will assist in the identification of areas for prospecting, sampling and drilling within the 4,273-hectare Kenbridge land package. The four-week Greenfields exploration program will focus on under-explored areas within the property, which will include the Kenbridge patents, mining claims and leases leveraging previous exploration data to delineate and define potential base metal and precious metal mineralization.
On June 19, 2025, Tartisan announced the completion of Phase 2 of the Kenbridge Nickel Project access corridor and that it has made significant improvements to the operational access road. Phase 2 prioritized establishing reliable year-round pickup access to the Kenbridge site and core shack. The Company also received approval for Phase 3, a result of close collaboration with Indigenous communities and with the Minister of Natural Resources staff in Kenora, Ontario. Phase 3 will allow Tartisan to ultimately float large equipment including the delivery of fuel to site.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Tartisan.
Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Vanadium Royalty) - On May 1, 2025, and August 21, 2025, Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") provided updates on the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, in its news releases discussing quarterly financial results. Work continued to advance at the project with several workstreams related to permitting, social license and the initiation of the Feasibility Study which is targeted to be completed during Q1 2026.
On July 17, 2025, Cerrado announced that it has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories to support the ongoing Feasibility Study, with assay results pending.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Cerrado.
Bissett Creek Graphite Project (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 16, 2025, Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV:NGC) ("Northern Graphite") announced its partnership with real estate and infrastructure development company The BMI Group to evaluate the feasibility of establishing a Battery Anode Material facility at a former paper mill in Baie-Comeau, Quebec.
On April 23, 2025, Northern Graphite announced the receipt of a letter of support from the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port and a strategic hub for critical raw materials, for the planned Baie-Comeau facility. The port has identified Northern Graphite's facility as a potential anchor development in a new transatlantic graphite supply chain that aligns with an agreement between the Dutch and Quebec governments to cooperate on critical raw materials.
Once built, Northern Graphite anticipates the facility to be one of the first large-scale facilities outside of Asia to deliver graphite anode material to electric vehicle markets in North America and Europe, and is expected to process concentrates from Northern Graphite's mines (and potentially concentrates from the Bissett Creek Project in Ontario, Canada).
On August 26, 2025, Northern Graphite announced that the Canadian government has agreed to provide a repayable contribution of up to approximately C$6 million to support extending the life of its Lac des Îles mine in Quebec - North America's only operating graphite mine.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Northern Graphite. Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Northern Graphite's Bissett Creek Project and is providing the update on the Lac des Îles mine, on which it doesn't hold a royalty interest, for informational purposes only.
Graphite Bull Graphite Project (0.75% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On February 16, 2025, Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) ("Buxton") announced an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") under JORC standards for the Graphite Bull Project in Western Australia, that increases contained graphite by 345% to 2.25 million tonnes at 7% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") cut-off. The mineral resource includes 7.61 million tonnes at 11.6% TGC in the indicated category and 13.1 million tonnes at 10.4% TGC in the inferred category, at a 7% TGC cut-off2. Buxton CEO Marty Moloney stated: "This updated MRE improves the tonnage, thickness, strike extent and geological confidence of the Graphite Bull Project, with numerous shallow drill targets remaining as exploration upside."
As announced by Buxton on March 31, 2025, downstream qualification test work on Graphite Bull material is well underway with results expected in July 2025. The test work results, along with Buxton's updated MRE, will guide its plans for further work at Graphite Bull.
On July 9, 2025, Buxton announced that BTR New Material Group ("BTR"), the world's largest anode manufacturer, successfully qualified ore from Graphite Bull for BTR's entire ore-to-anode production process. BTR confirmed this material meets its proprietary specifications for flake concentrate produced from ore via simple flotation, coated purified spheronized graphite ("CPSG"), compatibility with BTR's anode production methods and electrochemical performance standards, and that batteries fabricated using Graphite Bull CPSG meet BTR's customer requirements. According to Buxton, this qualification is significant, given BTR's market leadership and supply to major battery companies like CATL and Samsung.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Buxton and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate and BTR test work results.
Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On April 14, 2025, Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) ("Metal Bank") announced receipt of a grant of AUD$275,000 for further exploration at the Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia. The grant forms part of the Queensland Government's current Collaborative Exploration Initiative program in support of the critical minerals industry, and follows the identification of significant graphite drill intersections in late 2024. The grant will aid in understanding of the scope, distribution and economic implications of graphite at Millennium that has now been traced over 2 km of strike.
Metal Bank plans to undertake additional work on both graphite potential and expansion of the existing resource while the drill rig is on site. Grant work is scheduled to commence in Q2 2025 with completion before late Q4 2025.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank.
Zonia Copper Oxide Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - Further to World Copper Ltd.'s (TSXV:WCU) ("World Copper") announcement on February 19, 2025 regarding a binding letter agreement to sell its interest in the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA, to an arm's length third-party, it announced on May 6, 2025 that it had terminated the agreement.
Subsequently, on July 23, 2025, World Copper and Plata Latina Minerals Corporation ("Plata") announced an arm's length definitive agreement for Plata to acquire the Zonia Project from World Copper by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. Plata Latina will be renamed Edge Copper Corporation upon closing of the transaction.
Plata's President and CEO, Letitia Wong, stated: "With Zonia located on private and patented lands, the permitting process is expected to be more efficient and streamlined, enhancing project development certainty. Under the leadership of our highly experienced project team -recognized for its success in advancing copper projects in Arizona - we look forward to moving Zonia toward construction in the near to medium term."
Closing is expected to occur in Q4 2025. For additional details on the transaction, see World Copper's news release dated July 23, 2025.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by World Copper.
Alan Roberts, a Certified Professional Geologist ("CPG") # 11260 by the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a qualified person, who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
1 Green Technology Metals news release dated July 24, 2025, titled "LARGE, HIGH GRADE RUBIDIUM RESOURCE IDENTIFIED AT THE SEYMOUR PROJECT", JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and/or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000/t SC6 optimized shell and above a 0.2% Li2O cut-off grade. The optimized open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% Product Recovery. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2 Buxton Resources news release dated February 17, 2025, titled "Graphite Bull Resource Expands 345%", JORC Code, 2012 Edition -Table 1. The MRE is reported above the 200 m RL, which is approximately at a depth of 200 m below topographic surface. This depth is considered to be a reasonable depth to which conventional open pit mining will reach, based on in-house mining studies, benchmarking and DCF modelling which indicates that strip ratios below 5:1 will be required to define economic mining scenarios. The MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7% TGC, which is recommended by Buxton and based upon analyses of commodity prices, other similar projects, cost estimates for mining and processing, and assumptions regarding a breakeven TGC grade. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic
viability.
About Electric Royalties Ltd
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
Click here to connect with Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) to receive an Investor Presentation
cobalt investinggraphite investinglithium investingmanganese investingnickel investingtantalum investingtin investingzinc investingvanadium investingtsxv:electsxv stockscopper investingCopper Investing
ELEC:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Electric Royalties Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
03 September
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 43 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 43 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 17 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR; OTCQB:BTRMF), on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
In July 2025, Battery Mineral Resources reported that its Chilean subsidiary, Minera BMR SpA, had received unanimous approval of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Los Mantos Copper Plant in Punitaqui, Chile. This extends the facility’s operational life by up to ten years and supports hundreds of jobs in the Punitaqui and Ovalle communities.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
The Authier lithium royalty is expected to be integrated into the producing North American Lithium (NAL) mine operated by Sayona Mining, which is set to merge with Piedmont Lithium. According to NAL’s Feasibility Study, the integration of Authier has the potential to contribute to Electric Royalties’ cash flow in the near term.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – CanadaThe Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold, with Electric Royalties holding a 1 percent vanadium GMR. Acquired when the project only had a resource estimate, Mont Sorcier has since advanced through additional metallurgical testing in partnership with Glencore and is now progressing through feasibility and permitting, with a Feasibility Study targeted for Q1 2026. As a large iron-vanadium deposit, the project has the potential to supply vanadium for both steel production and the growing vanadium redox flow battery sector, positioning it as a strategically important long-term asset.
Zonia Copper Project – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
The Zonia copper royalty, one of the leading copper oxide projects in North America, is being acquired by Plata Latina Minerals Corporation with plans to move toward construction in the near to medium term following closing of the transaction. World Copper reported last fall that the resource at Zonia nearly doubled.
Seymour Lake - Canada
The Seymour Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, is subject to a 1.5 percent NSR royalty held by the company. Acquired in an all-share transaction valued at C$1 million, the project has advanced significantly under operator Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1), which has raised more than C$70 million and secured a C$100 million LOI with the Canadian government. Since acquisition, Seymour Lake has progressed from a historical resource to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and resource upgrade. In February 2025, Green Technology Metals released an updated PEA assessing Seymour Lake on a standalone basis, following earlier combined development studies with the Root Project. A pre-feasibility study is underway.
Management Team
Craig Lindsay - Chairman of the Board
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, venture capital and public company management and is the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital. Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its merger with Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Brendan Yurik – Chief Executive Officer
Brendan Yurik is the founder and CEO of Evenor Investments, a financial advisory group to junior mining companies for alternative financing, debt, equity and M&A with experience in over $2 billion in mining financing transactions throughout his career. He has prior global experience as a research analyst as well as in business development and mining financial advisory roles with Endeavour Financial, Cambrian Mining Finance Ltd, Northern Vertex Mining Corp. and King & Bay West Management Corp.
Robert Scott – Chief Financial Officer
Robert Scott has more than 25 years’ experience in accounting, corporate finance, compliance and banking. Throughout his career, Scott has helped raise more than $200 million in equity financing and developed extensive experience in IPOs, reverse takeovers, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
Keep reading...Show less
Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd .
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/814165/electric-royalties-provides-update-on-five-royalties-in-portfolio
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801412/electric-royalties-completes-drawdowns-under-convertible-credit-facility
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799456/electric-royalties-signs-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-portfolio-of-126-lithium-properties-in-eastern-canada
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
1h
Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.
Highlights:
- Pitfield confirmed as the world's most significant new titanium discovery, with unparalled scale, consistency of high-grade and purity.
- Largest drilling campaign to date launched at the Thomas Prospect delivered outstanding results and identified a large high-grade near-surface core, averaging ~6% TiO₂ over a continuous 3.6km strike.
- Metallurgical testwork achieved a 99.25% TiO₂ product, demonstrating a highly efficient and potentially lower-cost processing route.
- Process development work has confirmed that Pitfield's weathered ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, differentiating it from ilmenite-based projects which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on track for release in the coming weeks.
- £4.5m raised in May 2025 to accelerate Pitfield development, with strong institutional support.
- Further strengthening of board and technicial team with appointment of Phil Brumit as Non-Executive Director, Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist.
- Commenced US trading on the OTCQX in the US, broadening international investor access.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, commented:"The first half of 2025 has been a period of remarkable activity and momentum for Empire. Pitfield is no longer just a discovery story - it is fast becoming recognised as a project of global importance, with results that continue to exceed expectations. Our drilling campaigns have delivered some of the highest TiO₂ grades we've seen to date, confirming not only the exceptional quality of the deposit but also its scale consistency and simplicity.
"Metallurgical testwork has shown that we can achieve a product of extraordinary purity using straightforward, conventional processing methods.This rare combination of scale, grade and simplicity underpins our confidence that Pitfield can emerge as one of the world's leading titanium projects, capable of supplying high-value sectors such as aerospace and defence for decades to come.
"From an operational standpoint, we are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which we believe will firmly establish Pitfield among the world's leading titanium assets. Beyond that, the pathway is clear: complete our expanded testwork, progress to pilot-scale operations, and begin engaging directly with end-users - particularly in high-value markets such as aerospace and defence, where titanium's strategic importance is growing rapidly.
"It is also encouraging to see the strength of market support for what we are building and I am confident that Empire can bring this once-in-a-lifetime discovery to commercial fruition in an expedient manner. With a world-class asset, a strengthened technical team, and strong financial backing, we are exceptionally well positioned for the next phase of growth."
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
The progress we have made during 2025 at our flagship Pitfield Project in Western Australia has been nothing short of transformational, positioning the Company at the forefront of what we believe is the most significant titanium discovery globally. This represents a generational opportunity rapidly moving from exploration success toward commercial reality.
Over the past six months, our team has demonstrated not only technical excellence but also the ability to deliver results that have redefined the perception of the Company in the market. We have moved from exploration to successfully establishing Pitfield's potential to support long-term, large-scale, and high-value titanium supply. This achievement is reflected in the strong support we continue to receive from institutional investors, with £4.5 million raised in May 2025, and in the remarkable performance of our share price, which has risen more than 500% since the beginning of the year in response to a series of consequential milestone achievements.
What sets Pitfield apart is not just its extraordinary scale, but the exceptional quality of its titanium mineralisation. Unlike many other titanium projects around the world, Pitfield benefits from high-grade mineralisation from surface which has been proven to be of exceptional purity, being very low in deleterious contaminants but also amenable to simple, conventional mining methods due to its unique geological profile. Equally important, our metallurgical work has confirmed that simple, conventional processing can deliver an exceptionally pure titanium dioxide product, grading 99.25% TiO₂.
This combination of scale, grade, purity, and processing simplicity puts Pitfield in a league of its own. The Project is also located in Western Australia - a Tier One mining jurisdiction with world-class infrastructure, stable governance, a skilled workforce and a deeply rooted mining culture. Together, these advantages create a foundation for Pitfield to become a globally significant source of titanium supply.
During the first half of 2025, we advanced Pitfield across multiple fronts. A major drilling campaign was launched in February that provided not only the bulk metallurgical samples that enabled a significant scale-up of our metallurgical test work programme during the period, but also represented the next step towards defining a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for Pitfield.
A further drill campaign was launched in June 2025, the largest at Pitfield to date. The programme covered more than 11 square kilometres and targeted high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering the MRE. This programme delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide grades recorded to date, with selected intercepts including: 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM159); 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m (AC25TOM130); 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM118); 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM062); and 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM068). A large, high-grade central core was identified from this drilling which averaged ~6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length. In addition, nearly two thirds of all drillholes averaged > 4% TiO2, with over 90% exceeding a 2% TiO2 cut-off grade.
We are now on the cusp of delivering our maiden MRE, which is expected in the coming weeks. Based on the results to date, we expect the MRE to be world-class and to serve as a foundation for the next phase of project development including mine scoping studies.
Following the process development breakthrough announced post period end in August 2025, we are progressing through the bench-scale and large-scale batch metallurgical testwork programme, which we expect to complete by early 2026. This work will feed into the design of a continuous pilot plant, enabling us to refine the commercial flowsheet and to produce bulk samples for evaluation by prospective end-users.
While most of the world's titanium feedstock is used to produce titanium dioxide for pigments in paints, coatings, and plastics, Pitfield's unique quality opens doors to higher-value markets. In particular, titanium sponge (for use in titanium metal production) stands out as a strategic growth opportunity. Titanium metal is essential in defence and aerospace applications due to its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to extreme conditions. These attributes make it critical for fighter jets, naval vessels, spacecraft, and next-generation technologies.
At a time when the geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, the security of titanium supply has never been more important. China has tripled its titanium sponge output since 2018 and now controls nearly 70% of global supply. The United States is 95% reliant on imports of titanium sponge and 86% reliant on imports of mineral concentrates. Similarly, the European Union is exposed to supply risks, with no meaningful domestic production. Pitfield therefore represents a unique opportunity for Empire to establish itself as a secure, Western-aligned generational supplier of titanium. This strategic positioning is already resonating strongly with investors and potential industry partners.
Corporate
As Pitfield advances toward development, we have made strategic additions to our team to ensure we have the right expertise in place. In January 2025, we were delighted to welcome Phil Brumit to the Board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of our Technical Committee. Phil brings more than 40 years of operational and project management experience across leading global mining companies, including Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining, and Newmont Corporation. His proven track record in overseeing large-scale projects from development through to production will continue to be invaluable as we pursue an expeditious development of Pitfield.
Following the period end, we further strengthened our technical leadership with the appointments of Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Pocholo Aviso as Hydrometallurgist. Alan brings nearly three decades of experience in project evaluation and development, and will play a central role in assessing mining and infrastructure scenarios, as well as overseeing key economic studies. Pocholo, with his background in the TiO₂ pigment industry and metallurgical expertise, will lead the product development programme, optimising process flowsheets and assessing market pathways. Together, these appointments significantly enhance our ability to quickly advance Pitfield toward feasibility study stage with confidence and precision.
Alongside our operational and corporate progress, we have also been proactive in broadening awareness of the Empire investment proposition to a wider international audience. A key part of this strategy was our decision to commence trading of our shares on the OTCQB Market in the United States in March 2025. We were particularly pleased to be upgraded to the OTCQX Market only a few months later, which is a significant step forward in providing US investors with greater visibility of, and access to, Empire.
Trading on OTCQX opens the Company to a deep and diverse pool of new shareholders, many of whom are actively seeking exposure to strategic metals. Titanium is formally recognised as a critical mineral in numerous jurisdictions, including the United States, and our marketing initiatives across North America have confirmed the strong appetite for high-quality investment opportunities in this sector. Empire is therefore exceptionally well positioned to capture growing international investor interest as Pitfield advances toward commercialisation.
Financial
As an exploration and development group which has no revenue, we are reporting a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2025 of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: loss of £1,389,318).
In May 2025, the Company announced that it had raised £4.5 million before expenses by way of a placing of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value to new and existing investors at 9.5p per share.
The Group's cash position as at 30 June 2025 was £6.3 million.
Outlook
The months ahead will be a busy and exciting time for Empire Metals. The maiden MRE will provide a foundation for detailed project evaluation, while ongoing metallurgical testwork will further optimise our flowsheet and advance our understanding of Pitfield's product potential. As we transition into the pilot testing phase, we will be engaging more closely with potential customers, including those in the titanium metal supply chain, to position Pitfield as a long-term, strategic source of secure supply.
At the same time, we will continue to strengthen our team and capabilities to match the scale of the opportunity before us. With a world-class asset, a highly experienced team, strong financial backing, and a supportive market, we are exceptionally well placed to deliver on the unprecendented opportunity Pitfield presents.
I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Empire. The progress we have made in such a short time has been extraordinary, and I firmly believe we are only at the beginning of a highly rewarding journey that will see Pitfield become established as one of the most important titanium projects globally.
With Pitfield, we are building the foundations of a secure, generational-scale titanium supply business that has the potential to reshape the global titanium industry. The coming months promise to be both exciting and defining, and I look forward to updating you on our continued progress.
Neil O'Brien
Non-Executive Chairman
3 September 2025
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
NOTES TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. General Information
The principal activity of Empire Metals Limited ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The Company's shares are quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company was incorporated on 10 February 2010 under the name Gold Mining Company Limited. On 10 October 2016 the Company changed its name from Noricum Gold Limited to Georgian Mining Corporation and subsequently on 10 February 2020 changed its name from Georgian Mining Corporation to Empire Metals Limited.
The address of the Company's registered office is Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71, Road Town, Tortola BVI.
2. Basis of Preparation
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the AIM Rules for Companies. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.
The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts. They have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors on 5 June 2025. The report of the auditors on those financial statements was unqualified.
Going concern
The Directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Group to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and that, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025.
The factors that were extant in the 31 December 2024 Annual Report are still relevant to this report and as such reference should be made to the going concern note and disclosures in the 2024 Annual Report.
Risks and uncertainties
The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business. The key risks that could affect the Group's medium-term performance and the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from those set out in the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements, a copy of which is available on the Group's website: https://www.empiremetals.co.uk. The key financial risks are liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, credit risk, price risk and interest rate risk.
Critical accounting estimates
The preparation of condensed interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period. Significant items subject to such estimates are set out in note 4 of the Group's 31 December 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. Actual amounts may differ from these estimates. The nature and amounts of such estimates have not changed significantly during the interim period.
3. Accounting Policies
The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in these condensed interim financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
3.1 Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
(a) New and amended standards mandatory for the first time for the financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued various amendments and revisions to International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRIC interpretations. The amendments and revisions were applicable for the period ended 30 June 2025 but did not result in any material changes to the Financial Statements of the Group.
b) New standards, amendments and interpretations in issue but not yet effective or not yet endorsed and not early adopted.
There are a number of standards, amendments to standards, and interpretations which have been issued by the IASB that are effective in future accounting periods and which have not been adopted early.
4. Administrative expenses
5. Dividends
No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (2024: nil).
6. Intangible Assets
The Exploration & Evaluation additions in the current period primarily relates to work performed at the Company's Pitfield project.
The Directors do not consider the asset to be impaired.
7. Held for Sale Asset
The Company continue to work on a potential divestment of the Eclipse project and are actively engaged with a number of Australian companies operating in the gold mining sector to find a buyer. Management are committed to the sale of the Eclipse licence.
8. Trade and Other Payables
9. Share capital and share premium
10. Earnings per share
The calculation of the total basic loss per share of 0.260 pence (30 June 2024: 0.230 pence) is based on the loss attributable to equity owners of the parent company of £1,704,821 (30 June 2024: £1,389,318 ) and on the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 651,359,884 (30 June 2024: 595,703,671) in issue during the period.
Details of share options that could potentially dilute earnings per share in future periods are disclosed in the notes to the Group's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.
2,000,000 options were granted during the period. The total number of options outstanding at 30 June 2025 is 67,200,000.
11. Commitments
Commitments stated in the Group's Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 remain.
12. Events after the balance sheet date
There have been no events after the reporting date of a material nature.
13. Approval of interim financial statements
The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 September 2025.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
4h
Boliden Strikes C$20 Million Deal with Golden Sky for BC Copper Project
Boliden Mineral Canada, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Boliden AB (STO:BOL,OTC Pink:BDNNY), has entered into a definitive agreement with Golden Sky Minerals (TSXV:AUEN,OTC Pink:LCKYF) to spend up to C$20 million on exploration of the Rayfield copper-gold property in British Columbia.
The agreement grants Boliden the right to earn up to an 80 percent interest in Golden Sky’s wholly owned Rayfield project by funding staged expenditures and cash payments over six years.
The Rayfield and Gjoll properties together cover 87,660 hectares within the Quesnel Trough, a prolific porphyry copper belt that hosts some of Canada’s largest operating mines, including Highland Valley, Gibraltar, and New Afton.
Despite its long history of production, significant areas of the belt remain under explored.
“This partnership is transformational for Golden Sky. Boliden’s decision to collaborate with us on Rayfield-Gjoll validates the district-scale copper-gold potential of this project,” said John Newell, president and CEO of Golden Sky.
Early exploration has outlined a sizable target at Rayfield. A 2024 geophysical survey identified a 600 by 1,100 metre chargeability and resistivity anomaly closely associated with gold and copper mineralization, supported by results from historical drilling.
Under the agreement, Golden Sky will remain the project operator during the earn-in period. Should Boliden complete its investment, the joint venture will move forward with pro-rata funding obligations based on ownership.
Copper demand is projected to rise sharply in coming decades as electrification drives investment in renewable energy, transmission grids, and electric vehicles.
Companies with exposure to large-scale porphyry systems in politically stable jurisdictions are increasingly viewed as well-positioned to benefit.
The deal in British Columbia also follows a milestone for Boliden in its home market.
Just one day before announcing the Golden Sky agreement, the Swedish company secured a mining concession for its Laver deposit in northern Sweden.
The concession grants rights to extract copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, though additional environmental permits will be required before a final investment decision can be made.
“We naturally welcome this news. The Laver deposit has the potential to make a substantial contribution, particularly to Europe’s copper supply,” said Stefan Romedahl, director of Boliden Mines, in a September 2 press release.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
03 September
Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum
In the delicate balancing act between meeting the rising global demand for critical minerals and ensuring environmental responsibility in resource extraction, processes and technologies that can achieve both aims are winning in the eyes of junior explorers and investors.
In copper mining, in-situ recovery (ISR) is emerging as a cost-efficient and lower-impact alternative to open-pit and underground mining. ISR is a mining method that extracts copper directly from orebodies without traditional excavation. Projects that are amenable to the ISR process, which involves injecting a leaching solution into the ground and recovering dissolved copper through wells, are attracting growing interest from miners and investors alike.
This shift comes as the global push for electrification accelerates copper demand across industries — from electric vehicles and solar power to grid expansion and data infrastructure. Traditional copper mines, often burdened by rising costs, deeper orebodies and environmental opposition, are struggling to meet this demand.
With reduced capital requirement, minimal surface disruption and quicker permitting timelines, ISR represents a scalable and ESG-aligned approach to copper extraction. Active projects in the US and Central Asia are already demonstrating ISR’s feasibility, and exploration is expanding into new regions where the geology is suitable.
ISR gains momentum
One of the most compelling reasons ISR is drawing investor interest is its potential to solve several longstanding issues in copper mining. Traditional mines are facing higher costs as they chase deeper and more complex orebodies. At the same time, environmental and social opposition to disruptive mining practices is on the rise. ISR, by comparison, generates less visual and physical disturbance, often making it more palatable to regulators and communities.
ISR also offers scalability and flexibility. In regions where suitable geology exists, it enables smaller companies to bring projects online faster and with fewer permitting delays.
In the current market, where supply chain pressures and copper scarcity are top of mind, the ability to deploy a lower-cost extraction method with fewer environmental risks presents a strong value proposition.
Several ISR copper projects have already demonstrated commercial and technical viability. In the US, the Florence copper project in Arizona, operated by Taseko Mines (TSX:TKO,NYSEAMERICAN:TGB), is advancing toward production with an estimated 85 million pounds of annual copper output and a pre-tax net present value of more than $1 billion.
Gunnison Copper's (TSX:MIN,OTCQB:GCUMF) Gunnison copper project, also in Arizona, has completed permitting and begun phased implementation with minimal surface impact. Similar ISR applications are being tested in Kazakhstan and Chile, expanding the global footprint of this technology.
ISR-amenable geology
Not every copper deposit is suited for ISR.
Success depends on a specific set of geological and hydrogeological conditions. The ore must be permeable enough to allow the leaching solution to flow and interact with copper minerals. It should ideally be located below the water table in a contained setting, reducing the risk of solution migration outside the target zone. Mineralogy matters too; minerals like chalcocite, which are highly amenable to acid leaching, make the best candidates.
Regions like Arizona and parts of Central Asia have long been recognised for these attributes. Now, new ISR frontiers are emerging in Africa, where countries such as Botswana offer favorable geology and a stable mining jurisdiction. Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt, in particular, is rapidly attracting exploration interest for its sediment-hosted copper systems and untapped ISR potential.
Cobre Limited: Pioneering ISR in the Kalahari Copper Belt
One of the most promising ISR prospects in Botswana is being developed by Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE), an ASX-listed junior explorer with a strategic footprint in the Kalahari Copper Belt. Through its flagship Ngami copper project, Cobre is positioning itself as a first mover in ISR development across the region.
The Ngami deposit meets key ISR criteria. Metallurgical testing has confirmed that its copper-silver mineralisation — primarily fine-grained chalcocite — is highly suitable for acid leaching. Fracture mapping and pump tests have demonstrated that the orebody is permeable, with strong fluid connectivity and competent bounding rock that can contain solution flow. Most of the ore lies below the water table, an essential condition for effective in-situ leaching.
“Our goal is to bring a scalable, low-impact copper project to life in Botswana, using cutting-edge ISR technology. This isn’t just about producing copper — it’s about doing it smarter and more sustainably,” said CEO Adam Wooldridge.
The company has already completed injection and pumping tests, simulating fluid movement between wells to build a three-dimensional model of the orebody’s hydrology. Initial results indicate excellent permeability and fluid flow characteristics. Bottle roll tests have yielded copper recoveries as high as 90.7 percent, with low reagent consumption. In addition, long-term leach box tests designed to simulate the in-situ environment have been successfully completed with recoveries of up to 82 percent copper.
The company is backing this technical progress with a comprehensive exploration and development strategy. It has outlined a significant exploration target, recently completed infill drilling to upgrade parts of the resource into the JORC category, and is pursuing engineering and financial modeling to support future feasibility studies.
These milestones, coupled with an earn-in agreement with mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), strengthen Cobre’s position as a credible ISR innovator in the African region.
Investor takeaway
Cobre’s ISR approach reflects the broader trend of aligning mineral extraction with ESG principles. By minimising land disturbance, using water-efficient systems and reducing surface infrastructure, ISR fits well into modern sustainability frameworks. In Botswana — a country ranked among the top 10 mining jurisdictions, globally — Cobre is also benefiting from strong institutional support and a clear regulatory environment.
As copper demand continues to outpace traditional supply growth, in-situ copper recovery offers a timely and compelling alternative. For investors seeking exposure to scalable, ESG-conscious mining opportunities, ISR is no longer just an experimental method; it is a practical solution with growing momentum.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cobre Limited in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cobre Limited is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cobre Limited and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Keep reading...Show less
03 September
Empire Metals upgrades to OTCQX, enhancing accessibility for U.S. investors
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has advanced to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and will begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EPMLF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Empire Metals continues to gain momentum through ongoing achievements in drilling results, metallurgical advancements, and product development at the Pitfield Titanium Project. These accomplishments have led to an upgrade for Empire on to OTCQX.
The cross-trading of Empire's ordinary shares on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of its shares to U.S. investors, who will also benefit from greater liquidity from a broader pool of potential investors globally. OTCQX is also the highest-level trading venue of the OTC Markets Group Inc. on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade.
By trading on OTCQX, Empire will engage directly with US investors, providing them with the same level of information and disclosure available to shareholders in the United Kingdom, but through US-facing platforms and portals. Additionally, the OTCQX cross-trading facility will enable US investors to access Empire's ordinary shares in US dollars, during US market hours.
Commenting on the announcement, Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:
"I am delighted to announce our upgrade toOTCQX. Building on the Company's international shareholder base, this further enhances the accessibility and visibility of our shares to both U.S. institutional and retail investors.
"Trading on OTCQX offers even more investors a pathway to participate in Empire's growth and gain exposure to titanium - a strategically important critical mineral with strong fundamentals. We look forward to welcoming new U.S. investors as shareholders."
About OTCQX
The ability to trade Empire's existing ordinary shares on AIM will remain unaffected by the OTCQX listing. The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
About OTC Markets Group Inc
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQ® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
02 September
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
In August 2025, Empire Metals achieved a metallurgical breakthrough, confirming that conventional processing can deliver strong results. Testwork returned 77 percent recovery in the rougher stage, 90 percent in cleaning, and 98 percent titanium dissolution, for an overall 67 percent titanium recovery. The process produced a high-purity TiO₂ concentrate grading 99.25 percent with ~5 percent Fe₂O₃, supporting plans for a lower-cost pilot plant.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Keep reading...Show less
28 August
Empire Metals Limited Announces Breakthrough in Process Development
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to report significant progress in metallurgical testwork at its Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). These results confirm that the weathered ore at Pitfield can be processed using conventional separation and refining techniques, delivering industry-leading recoveries and a high-purity titanium dioxide (TiO₂) product.
Highlights
- Exceptional flotation performance: Recoveries of 77% (rougher stage) and 90% (cleaning stage) from fine, weathered ore samples.
- Outstanding leach results: Direct acid bake and hot-water leach achieved 98% titanium dissolution, leaving inert quartz residues.
- High recoveries: Overall titanium recovery from flotation feed to final product is circa 67% and expected to improve with further optimisation of the mineral separation stages.
- High-purity final product: TiO₂ grading 99.25% with negligible impurities, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment production.
- Cost and environmental advantages: Low Fe₂O₃ (~5%) reduces acid consumption, minimises waste, and supports higher recoveries over typical ilmenite feedstock processing.
- Simplified, expedited development pathway: Amenability to standard mineral separation eliminates the need for a costly bespoke demonstration plant, enabling a lower-cost continuous pilot programme using accredited commercial laboratories.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:
"These results mark a step change in Pitfield's development. We now have clear evidence that the ore is ideally suited to conventional mineral separation and refining, producing a high-purity titanium product with strong recoveries. This sets Pitfield apart from ilmenite-based projects, which typically face lower recoveries, higher costs, and significant environmental challenges.
"Pitfield already stands out for its exceptional scale, continuity of high-grade near-surface mineralisation, and Tier 1 location with access to infrastructure. With this breakthrough in process development, we can now demonstrate a highly efficient and environmentally responsible route to producing multiple high-value titanium products."
Metallurgical Testwork Summary
Empire has committed substantial financial resources to developing a metallurgical flowsheet that can economically extract titanium and produce a high value titanium product: such as TiO2 pigments, and/or feedstock for the TiO2 pigment or titanium sponge metals industries.
The approach to flowsheet development has included:
- Extensive mineralogical investigations on exploration samples, testwork feed samples and testwork products
- Wide ranging literature reviews, including industry and cross-industry research
- Idea generation and testing of concepts and conditions in the laboratory
- A fast-tracked separate work programme to prove that an impurity free high grade product can be made from samples taken at Pitfield.
Initial mineralogical and metallurgical testwork was undertaken on the fresh, titanite-rich bedrock mineralisation at Pitfield and returned encouraging results. Following the identification of the extensive in-situ weathered cap, which independently represents a generational-scale mining opportunity, subsequent testwork programmes have been directed toward this material. The weathered cap contains mainly anatase and rutile, and is distinguished by its soft, friable texture, elevated titanium grades, and near-surface exposure which offer significant advantages from both a mining and processing perspective.
Empire has employed two full time process engineers to work on the process flowsheet development, both of whom have extensive experience in mineral separation and elemental extraction (hydrometallurgy). In addition, Empire has contracted with two titanium expert consultants, each of which has over 40 years' experience in the industry. The process development programme is also supported by further specialist input from the technical team at Strategic Metallurgy, scientists from Federal Government agencies and process engineers from local Engineering & Process Design Consultants.
Testwork results achieved to date are encouraging and support the conceptual process flowsheet that was announced 4 September 2024 "Positive Results Achieved from Initial Processing Testwork on Pitfield Titanium Ore" (refer Figure 1).
Figure 1. Conceptual Process Flowsheet.
Recent testwork has been focused on the fine, saprolite ores from the Thomas prospect. Testwork results to date suggest that Empire can expect to achieve an overall recovery of circa 65-75%, and produce a high-purity, +99% TiO2 product. This is based on early stage testwork with limited optimisation, and the success to date is a good indicator that the Pitfield ores are non-refractory and free of deleterious contaminants that affect product quality (such as U, Th, Cr, P and V).
Whilst it is difficult to provide comparable projects to Pitfield, given its scale, grade and unique ore characteristics, the processing route being evaluated for Pitfield has similar stages to that found in the well-established heavy mineral sands industry. For instance, the ilmenite within the mineral sands is first separated (by gravity and magnetics) and the ilmenite concentrates are then beneficiated by a combination of reduction roast and leach to produce synthetic rutile. This in turn becomes feedstock to the TiO2 pigment or Ti sponge metal producers, both of which use strong oxidants (Cl gas or sulphuric acid) and high temperatures to transform the feedstock into pigments or TiCl4.
The whole process of recovering titanium from ilmenite; concentrating, beneficiation and then transforming it into a high-purity product is inefficient (generally low recoveries), expensive (high energy consumption and expensive consumables) and environmentally unfriendly (substantial Fe residues to dispose of from the breakdown of the ilmenite). The unique ore characteristics of Pitfield provide an opportunity to design a new processing route that is more efficient, lower cost and has greater optionality over the products it can produce than that currently experienced by the ilmenite processors, who account for 95% of the titanium supply chain.
Metallurgical Samples
Samples being used for the testwork programme have been collected from drilling programmes conducted across the deposit. These include drill core samples from diamond drilling, and bulk samples from air core drilling programmes. Samples have been collected from both exploration targets - Cosgrove ('COS') and Thomas ('TOM'). Separate Saprolite ('SAP') and Weathered Sandstone ('WS') zones have been identified. Some of the testwork samples are a blend of the two zones and some have been kept separate to understand the performance of the weathering profile.
Mineralogy
A number of mineralogy techniques are being used to develop the understanding of the Pitfield mineralogy and morphology. SEM based TIMA analysis has been undertaken at Automated Mineralogy Incubator (AMI) on exploration samples, testwork feed samples and testwork products.
Figure 2. Mineralogist at AMI discussing Pitfield TIMA analysis results with Empire Metallurgist
Key information collected from TIMA analysis on testwork feed samples and exploration samples includes the titanium and gangue minerals present, the grain sizes, and the mineral association.
Testwork product samples have also been analysed using TIMA to understand the deportment of the different titanium minerals and effectiveness of each of the processing steps. More than 100 samples have been analysed using TIMA, including geology samples, testwork feed samples and testwork products.
XRD analysis has also been used on a range of samples. This has been used to help with mineral identification that SEM cannot determine - such as the crystal structure of titanium oxide minerals, identifying them as either anatase or rutile.
Microprobe analysis, at CSIRO in Melbourne, has been used on a small number of samples: to measure impurities in titanium minerals in particular.
Testwork - Flowsheet Development
Some early testwork programmes were undertaken using fresh mineralisation from Pitfield, however once an understanding of the mineralogy and volume of the weathered zone was developed, the focus shifted to this material.
Comminution and Mineral Separation
Several comminution tests have been completed on drillcore samples to investigate potential for low energy input comminution such as scrubbers and log washers. The optimal regrind liberation size range and the energy input required, which appears to be very low, continues to be investigated.
A wide range of unit processes are being investigated for mineral separation utilising whole-of-ore samples as well as separated coarse and fine fraction samples.
Testwork on the coarse fraction has focused on gravity and enhanced gravity separation, testing shaking tables, spirals, and a Multi Gravity Separator (MGS). The shaking table tests and MGS tests were completed at batch scale (~5-20kg), whilst the spiral tests were undertaken on a much larger, bulk scale (~300-600kg).
Testwork on the fine fraction looked at enhanced gravity (MGS) and froth flotation. A range of flotation reagents and conditions are being tested. Relevant examples exist in the non-sulphide flotation industry, including anatase flotation from kaolin clay minerals in the kaolinite industry.
Whole-of-ore testwork is in the planning stages for comparison against gravity separation performance. This testwork will focus on grinding, flotation and then further treatment of the flotation concentrate assessing a number of different separation processes.
Key results to date include:
· Fine fraction "rougher" flotation on a TOM SAP sample has achieved 67- 77% TiO2 recovery and up to 19% TiO2 concentrate grade. Similar recovery performance was achieved on a COS WS sample fines fraction with a "rougher" flotation recovery of 68%.
· Cleaner tests on rougher concentrate from the TOM SAP rougher flotation test achieved a 90% stage recovery at 32%TiO2 concentrate grade. This equates to an overall float recovery of circa 70%.
· Bulk scrubber testwork on TOM SAP sample resulted in 51% of the mass and 72% of the contained TiO2 to the fines fraction, using a hydro cyclone. Similar results were seen on a smaller scale scrubber test using drillcore material, with 53% of the mass and 66% of the TiO2 reporting to the fines fraction, using a 38µm screen.
Figure3. (L-R): Bulk Scrubber test in progress at AML, Batch slimes fraction rougher flotation test at ALS.
Elemental Extraction and Product Finishing
A wide range of concepts are being explored for extraction of titanium from the mineral concentrate. These range from conventional processes, already applied in the titanium industry or other comparable industries, to more novel processes that have been developed through laboratory research and pilot scale testing.
A base case of sulphuric acid bake water leach, followed by titanium hydrolysis and calcination has been tested by Empire. This is based on the conventional sulphate route for TiO2 pigment production, which is usually applied to ilmenite concentrates. A range of other lixiviants and decomposition and leach conditions have been identified and are planned to be tested as part of the ongoing development programme.
Product finishing testwork aims to take titanium from the leach solutions and produce a final product. It is closely tied to the elemental extraction, so in some cases is being tested as part of that testwork programme. There is a range of product options: separate research testwork is being undertaken to develop and understanding of the various TiO2 pigments and Ti chemicals that Pitfield can produce and the markets in which these products are required.
Around 15 leach tests have been completed to date, including five product finishing tests. A number of product process options are as yet untested: further testwork is budgeted and is currently in the planning stage.
Elemental extraction results achieved to date include:
- Acid bake water leach tests on rougher flotation concentrate have achieved 98% TiO2 extraction to the liquor phase.
- Titanium hydrolysis and calcination has been successfully applied to the leach liquor after iron conversion, producing a low-impurity TiO2 product containing 99.25% TiO2.
- Recovery in the hydrolysis stage requires further testwork as the conditions applied in the tests and has not yet been optimised. Hydrolysis is a standard process used in sulphate pigment industry, and high recoveries (greater than 95%) are achieved on a commercial scale.
Figure 4. Elemental Extraction testwork (L-R): Acid-Concentrate mixing pre-acid bake, Acid bake product, initial stages of water leach, water leach residue and filtrate.
Product Potential
A fast-tracked separate work programme was undertaken to determine whether an impurity-free high grade product could be made from samples taken at Pitfield. The sample was processed through scrubbing, gravity separation, flotation, acid bake/water leach, impurity removal, titanium hydrolysis and calcination. The flowsheet used and conditions selected were based on industrial examples and literature. This work achieved a product grade of 99.25% TiO2: impurity levels, particularly colorformers which impact negatively on pigment quality, were below detection limits or very low. (Announcement "Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achievement" 9 June 2025).
Further work is ongoing to understand the TiO2 pigment market, optimise the test conditions and also understand the alternative product options, such as TiCl4 (the feedstock for making titanium sponge metal) or other titanium chemicals.
Figure5. Purification and Product finishing testwork (L-R): titanyl sulphate solution from leaching stage, hydrated TiO2 produced from hydrolysis, and the calcined TiO 2 product
Future metallurgical testwork
Empire has committed significant resources to enable the process flowsheet development programme to continue to proceed at pace. This includes not only the allocation of several full time Empire technical staff but also the use of various industry specialists who support the Empire team in managing the necessary metallurgical testwork and research programmes.
Over the coming months the Company will focus on optimising the mineral separation stages to further improve the flotation and gravity concentrate grades and recovery. Bulk metallurgical testwork has commenced, utilising large scale scrubbing, gravity and flotation test equipment at local mineral processing laboratories. This testwork will produce significant quantities of titanium mineral concentrates: allowing the testing of multiple downstream beneficiation options aimed at defining the optimal hydrometallurgical processing route.
Finished product optimisation, through research and laboratory testwork, is continuing and is aimed at further refining the +99% titanium product already achieved to date, looking at alternative titanium products for marketing purposes.
The next steps for the mineral separation flowsheet development will be further optimisation of the chemistry and conditions, larger scale batch testwork and then continuous piloting can be undertaken at a laboratory scale. Testwork to date has shown the Pitfield weathered ores amenability to conventional mineral separation, beneficiation and refining techniques, and this avoids the need to build a bespoke, demonstration plant. A simpler and lower cost continuous pilot plant operation can be established, utilising local, internationally accredited commercial metallurgical laboratories.
The Company aims to complete the bench and large scale batch metallurgical testwork phase by Q1 2026, which is when it expects to move toward continuous piloting of the process in order to provide the critical technical information for the development of a commercial process flowsheet and to enable the supply of bulk product samples to prospective end users.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 3).
Figure 3. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath / Erik Woolgar
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Electric Royalties Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00