Elavon expands All-In-One payments platform across North America to power integrated commerce

Built with strategic technology partners to help businesses move faster in-store, on mobile and online

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) and a global payments provider, announced the expansion of its All-In-One payments platform across North America to help businesses deliver more seamless commerce experiences in-store, on mobile and online.

The expanded platform combines Elavon's payments infrastructure with a growing ecosystem of technology partners, giving merchants a more unified way to manage payments and operations while improving customer and guest experiences.

"As commerce evolves, businesses need more than a payment processor. They need a connected solution that brings everything together," said Pari Sawant, chief product officer at Elavon. "Elavon's All-In-One platform unifies payments, software and operations, helping customers reduce complexity and focus on growth."

Built for modern service environments, the solution integrates with various industry point-of-sale providers, including hospitality, healthcare and retail among others. By combining the flexibility of mobility with the reliability and performance businesses expect from a core payments platform, it helps improve speed, accuracy and engagement. And, unlike bundled POS solutions that tie pricing and processing together, this approach offers greater flexibility, which can help lower total costs over time and support increased sales.

At the core of the platform is Elavon's collaboration with Castles Technology, which enables Android-based devices that combine point-of-sale software and payment acceptance in a single mobile solution, empowering faster mobile solutions and elevated guest experiences, whether tableside, poolside, or on the move.

Examples of these integrations include:

  • Agilysys — The mobile IG Fly solution integrates real-time order entry and secure payments on Elavon-powered all-in-one devices, enabling hospitality operators to serve guests anywhere.
  • Oracle — Elavon's Simplify solution works with Oracle's Simphony Payments Interface to connect Castles Android devices with Simphony mobile POS, helping hospitality businesses streamline in-venue service and improve the guest experience.
  • Shiji — Infrasys integrates POS and payment functionality on Elavon-powered Castles Android devices, helping improve staff productivity and guest experience.
  • xnPOS — xnPOS MobilePay integrates on Elavon-powered Castles Android devices, supporting faster, more flexible service in the field.

By combining payments, partner integrations and digital commerce capabilities, the expanded platform helps businesses:

  • Run operations more efficiently through a unified system
  • Deliver consistent customer experiences across channels
  • Equip employees with mobile-first tools and real-time insights
  • Scale with flexible, partner-driven integrations

The All-In-One platform helps businesses launch quickly, accept payments and scale. From a single platform, businesses can manage online storefronts, process transactions and use tools designed to capture more sales and streamline operations.

"Businesses need more than payment acceptance, they need a platform that helps them adapt, compete and grow with confidence," Sawant said. "All-In-One reflects Elavon's commitment to delivering connected, future-ready commerce experiences that simplify complexity and help our partners succeed in every channel."

About Elavon

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers across the United States, Europe and Canada.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

John Friess
john.friess@usbank.com
720.402.2869

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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