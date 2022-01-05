Market News Investing News
El Blunto, California's top blunt producer, announced their expansion into the Arizona market through a partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp., a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States. El Blunto products will be available during a two-week exclusive arrangement at all Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022 . "At El Blunto, we pride ...

"At El Blunto, we pride ourselves in creating products for the cannabis connoisseur. We are beyond excited to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level. We made a conscious decision to kick off our national expansion in Arizona with Trulieve," said Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's, El Blunto's parent company. "Trulieve takes a meticulous approach to brand development and customer satisfaction, and we deeply identify with their ethos."

El Blunto will be available at all 17 Trulieve-affiliated Harvest retail locations in Arizona . The dispensary locations in Arizona include Avondale , Casa Grande , Chandler , Cottonwood , Glendale , Guadalupe , Lake Havasu, Mesa , Peoria , Phoenix , Scottsdale , Tempe and Tucson .

"Trulieve is excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of El Blunto in the Arizona market," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "We strive to provide our patients and customers with access to superior products such as El Blunto that are sure to exceed their expectations."

El Blunto manufactures the highest quality pre-rolls in cannabis. Their products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California and now in all Trulieve locations across Arizona . Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco free blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis. Full flower is hand-broken, never ground, hand-rolled in an all-natural fiber wrap, cured for 72-hours, and finished with a glass filter.

About El Blunto
El Blunto is a California -based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development is approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (mini-blunts), El Jointo and El Jointito  (joints and mini-joints), as well as pouches of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt Kits. El Blunto products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California and Arizona . El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

For more information, visit www.alberteinstones.com
Follow us on instagram @Elblunto.ca @Alberteinstones

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/el-blunto-partners-with-trulieve-to-launch-exclusively-in-arizona-at-harvest-dispensaries-301454080.html

SOURCE Albert Einstone's LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend Appoints Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Healthcare, Pharmacy and Cannabis Industry Veteran to Manage and Lead All Operations

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Ziad Ghanem as President and Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.  Mr. Ghanem brings nearly two decades of experience in large-scale healthcare services, cannabis, pharmacy, and retail operations to TerrAscend where he will manage and oversee all operations.

Trulieve Announces January 2022 Investor Conference Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced upcoming participation in various investor conferences in January.

Canopy Growth Issues Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

The inaugural report details the Company's commitment to building a responsible and sustainable organization defined by purpose

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced the release of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report ("the Report") for calendar year 2020, as well as qualitative details on some key activities that occurred in 2021.  The Report recognizes Canopy's current progress and describes its priorities and approach to ESG as part of its long-term path towards responsible and sustainable growth.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. entering Ontario with the bestselling "FUEGO" Vapes

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market is pleased to announce the launch of their high potency THC branded "Fuego" vapes. Ayurcann will launch their line of Fuego products through the Ontario Cannabis Store (the "OCS"). Products will be made available through additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.

Ayurcann will be launching its best seller - Fuego's Cherry Blossom. The vape product has been a best seller across various Canadian markets with repeat orders coming in on a monthly basis. With the introduction of one of the highest concentrations of active cannabinoids on the market in this format, Ayurcann's strategy is to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers.

Numinus to Host Q1 2022 Results Conference Call on January 13, 2022

Numinus to Host Q1 2022 Results Conference Call on January 13, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended November 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, January 13 2022.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call and webcast, occurring on the same day, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time . During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Curaleaf Announces January Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during January 2022 .

  • ICR Conference 2022
    January 10 , 2022
    Joseph Lusardi , Executive Vice Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer , Cowen Equity Analyst, from 11:30am 12:00pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • 24 th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
    January 12, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt McGinley , Needham Equity Analyst, from 11:30am 12:10pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

  • ATB's 10 th Annual Institutional Conference
    January 13, 2022
    Joe Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf, will be participating in a panel titled, "East Coast: The Heat Is
    On This Winter" hosted by Kenric Tyghe , ATB Equity Analyst, from 10:00am 10:50am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

