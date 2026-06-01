Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust, and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announce Final Results of Auction Preferred Shares Tender Offers

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE American: EVV), Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR), and Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) (each a "Fund," and together, the "Funds") announced the final results of their respective voluntary tender offers (each, a "Tender Offer" and together, the "Tender Offers") for up to 100% of such Fund's outstanding auction preferred shares ("APS") at a price per share equal to 98% of the APS liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $24,500 per share), plus any unpaid APS dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on May 29, 2026.

The table below shows the final results of each Tender Offer:

Ticker
Symbol

Fund

Series

Cusip

APS
Repurchased

% of
Outstanding

EVV

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A

27828H204

1,700

98.38%

B

27828H303

1,714

99.19%

C

27828H402

1,698

98.26%

D

27828H501

1,705

98.67%

E

27828H600

1,703

98.55%

EFR

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A

27828Q204

736

99.59%

B

27828Q303

762

99.87%

C

27828Q402

736

99.73%

D

27828Q501

778

98.23%

EVF

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A

27826S202

640

85.11%

B

27826S301

584

77.66%

This announcement is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell APS of any Fund. Each Tender Offer was made only by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as exhibits to a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, with all such documents available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Each Fund also made available to holders of the APS without charge the offer to purchase and the letter of transmittal. Holders of the APS should read these documents carefully, as they contain important information about the Tender Offers.

About the Funds
Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of each Fund's shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of each Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which each Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. The Funds are not a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Funds. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully each Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Eaton Vance is part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,300 investment professionals around the world and $1.9 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2026. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service, and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im .

About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; each Fund undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact : (800) 262-1122

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Morgan Stanleymsnyse:msfintech investing
MS
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills 56.65 Meters of 1.07% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au and 7.1 g/t Ag in the First Drill Hole at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole of the recently completed, Phase 1 drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-001... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Drills 2.3 m of 1,811 g/t Silver within 27.7 m of 166.45 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Completes Extension Drilling Program at Berrigan Mine and Launches Major Prospecting and Geophysical Survey Campaign Across its Chibougamau Properties

TomaGold Completes Extension Drilling Program at Berrigan Mine and Launches Major Prospecting and Geophysical Survey Campaign Across its Chibougamau Properties

Highlights Completion of Phase 2 of the extension drilling program on holes TOM-25-009 to TOM-25-013: visual observations of mineralization in the drill core are extremely encouraging. Samples from holes TOM-25-009EXT and TOM-25-011EXT have been shipped to the laboratory, with assay results... Keep Reading...
Northisle Announces Board Slate for 2026 AGM

Northisle Announces Board Slate for 2026 AGM

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX, OTCQX: NTCPF) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the slate of directors for its upcoming 2026 AGM. The Company continues to attract highly capable executives and directors. In particular, the proposed slate includes Hume Kyle, who... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Prepares for 2026 Drill and Exploration Program with Geophysics Survey at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Prepares for 2026 Drill and Exploration Program with Geophysics Survey at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - May 21, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce initiation of its 2026 exploration program (the "Program") covering the Tungstonia Claims at its 100% owned Eagle... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Announces Filing Of Final Prospectus For Proposed Initial Public Offering

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

AI's Power Crisis Is Accelerating a Potential $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Market

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey

Related News

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Announces Filing Of Final Prospectus For Proposed Initial Public Offering

platinum investing

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

silver investing

Silver Linings: The Mexican Silver Belt

rare earth investing

USA Rare Earth Commits US$203 Million to French Expansion

graphite investing

Tesla Withdraws Bid to End Syrah Graphite Deal

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 4th

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Closes Acquisition of 6 Key Claims Contiguous to Its Joutel Property, Quebec and Completes IP Survey