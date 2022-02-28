Gaming Investing News
East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) today announced that Darcy Taylor will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group, will discuss the Company's recent game launches and successful collaborations, including The Office: Somehow We Manage, Doctor Who, a new Star-Trek themed mobile game that is in development, as well as the acquisition of Funko Pop! from N3TWORK.

  Event: Q1 Investor Summit
  Date: March 8-9th, 2022
  Presentation: March 8th at 3:30pm ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LESPzG3vS8aRilgFjfZDMQ

 

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage.

For further information:

East Side Games Group
Darcy Taylor
+1 604 288 4417
media@eastsidegamesgroup.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

