Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) ("Eagle Plains") and SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q ) are pleased to announce that crews and equipment have been mobilized to EPL's 100%-owned Olson property (the " Property ") to commence a 10-hole, 1850m (6000') diamond drilling program. SKRR may earn up to a 75% interest in the Property over three years.  The Property area covers 5,712 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation.

2022 Drill Program

The current program will follow up on results from the EPL/SKRR 18-hole, 2981 m (9778') drill program completed in Fall 2020 and the 12-hole, 1674m (5492') drill program completed in Winter 2021. The 2020/21 programs were successful in defining significant gold mineralization at known but underexplored target areas as well as identifying new mineralized zones at the previously undrilled Michaels Lake and Ackbar Target Areas (see SKRR's News Releases dated February 4, 2021 , and March 25 , 2021 and May 6, 2021 ). The current 10-hole, 1850m (6000') 2022 drill program is designed to further test gold mineralization at the Olson, Ackbar Lake , Carina and Michael's Lake Zones.

See Olson regional map here: https://skrr.ca/projects/olson/

2022 Target Areas:

Olson:
Drilling at the Olson Target Area is designed to complete a series of step-out drill holes along strike and along dip from previous mineralized intersections at the Olson Zone.

Previous highlights include:

  • OL20017: 19.94 @1.19 g/t Au (130.46- 150.40m ), including
    • 1.23 @ 9.64 g/t Au (140.65- 141.88m )
  • OL21025: 13.1m @ 0.89 g/t Au ( 32.22m 45.32m ),
  • OL21026: 29.44m @ 1.30 g/t Au ( 105.04m 134.48m ), including
    • 0.78m @ 14.55 g/t Au ( 126.45m 127.23m )

Ackbar Lake :
Drilling at the Ackbar Lake area is designed to test a broad magnetic anomaly positioned perpendicular to known shears. Soil geochemistry surveys from the area returned highly anomalous Au-in-soil results that correlate well with mapped geology.

Previous highlights include:

  • OL21029 : 8.12 m @ 0.75 g/t Au (98.00- 106.12m ), including:
    • 1.40m @ 2.39 g/t Au (101.75- 103.20m )

Michaels Lake:
The Michaels Lake Target has been tested by two drill holes completed in 2020 and 2021. The holes were unsuccessful in intersecting the contact between Brownell Lake Group metasediments and the Brownell Lake Pluton. This favourable contact is known to host broad zones of anomalous gold mineralization at the Point showing to the south. The 2022 program is designed to adequately test the stratigraphic contact and correlating geophysical IP conductivity anomaly.
Previous highlights from Michaels Lake include:

  • OL20018: 6.46m @ 0.77g/t Au (158.00- 164.46m ), including
    • 1.12m @ 2.85 g/t Au (161.97- 163.09m ).

Carina:
The Carina target was last drilled in 1987. Historic drill results show significant gold concentrations at the contact between and overlying metasedimentary and underlying metabasalt packages. The 2022 program is designed to test strike-length continuity of historic intersections.

Historic highlights from the Carina target area include:

  • DDH 87-3: 5.77m @ 1.52 g/t Au (38.41- 44.18m )
  • DDH 87-10: 6.64m @ 1.92 g/t Au (46.65- 53.29m ), including
    • 3.51m @ 3.04 g/t Au (47.56- 51.07m )

Some of the above results and information were taken directly from historic assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan Government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work in the Olson Property area.

See Olson maps and drill collar locations here: https://skrr.ca/eagle-plains-skrr-announce-2022-winter-drilling-program-at-olson-gold-project-saskatchewan/

Tim Termuende , P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains commented recently on the results: " We are extremely encouraged by results obtained from SKRR's most aggressive exploration to date. The presence of significant gold mineralization in numerous areas of the Olson property speaks to the high overall exploration potential of the property and its rich mineral endowment. We look optimistically forward to results from this latest round of drilling activity."

Sherman Dahl , CEO, SKRR Exploration stated: " As we begin our 2022 drill program at Olson, it is clear that the well-known Trans Hudson Corridor mining district still contains zones of substantial high-grade mineralization. Based on the drilling we completed in 2021 and subsequent surface exploration which is now ongoing, it is our belief that we are only just beginning to scratch the surface here and extensive further work will be required before we can begin to understand the scale of the mineralized zones at The Olson Gold Project."

Olson Project Summary

The Olson project area overlies regionally sheared, highly strained meta-volcanic and intrusive rocks which are considered to be prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The property is host to 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling, with the last drilling reported in 2008. Historical drilling at Olson Lake has intersected 7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t Au including 13.00 g/t Au over 0.65 m , and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t Au have been collected at the Kalix occurrence. 2018-2019 fieldwork completed by Eagle Plains and a previous partner consisted of a detailed compilation of historical data, geological mapping, soil geochemical work and prospecting.  The fall 2020 drill program at the Olson intersected significant gold mineralization including new discoveries at the previously undrilled Point , Jena and Michael's Lake Zones, high grade mineralization in a step out hole at the historic Olson showing and wide intercepts of near surface mineralization at the Siskin Zone. The project is considered to be significantly underexplored, with known gold occurrences open at depth and along strike.

Some results are historical in nature and have not been confirmed by Eagle Plains/SKRR but are considered to be reliable and will form a basis for ongoing work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. McElroy verified the data disclosed (unless indicated otherwise) which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan .  SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Olson Property drill program and the expected outcomes, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:SKRR) is a gold exploration company focused on a collection of properties in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The company’s flagship Olson gold project is located in the Trans-Hudson Corridor of Saskatchewan, an area known for its orogenic gold and volcanic-massive sulfide (VMS) style deposits. SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor could become Canada’s next leading mining jurisdiction based on its rich geology and relatively under-explored prospects.

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson gold project comprises 5,038 hectares in the heart of the Trans-Hudson Corridor. The property was acquired via an option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources. Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the option to earn-in up to a 75 percent interest in the property. In addition to its Olson gold project, SKRR Exploration owns a total of five exploration projects located in Saskatchewan’s Trans-Hudson Corridor including Irving/Leland, Ithingo Lake, Cathro and Manson Bay.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a large geological region stretching from South Dakota to James Bay that hosts rich mineralization and a number of past-producing and existing precious metals projects. The Trans-Hudson Corridor is home to the Homestake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine, and a number of modern exploration projects. The Seabee gold mine was acquired by SSR Mining in 2016 after operating between 1991 and 2018 when all mineral reserves on the property were exhausted. The nearby Seabee Mill has been in operation since 1991 and is capable of processing 1,050 tonnes per day.

Members of the SKRR team including Ron Netolitzky and Ross McElroy have spent the majority of their careers exploring the Trans-Hudson Corridor, partially due to Saskatchewan’s mining-friendly policies and exploration potential. At the provincial level, the province of Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction from which to conduct exploration. The province was ranked the 11th-most friendly according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

SKRR Exploration’s Company Highlights

  • Olson gold project is located in Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, home to the Glennie Domain and the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit
  • Historical drilling as Olson has intersected  7.5 m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m
  • Saskatchewan ranked the 11th most-friendly mining jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies
  • Saskatchewan has produced 5.5 million ounces of gold from primary orogenic deposits and base metal mining projects
  • Irving/Leland gold project comprises 23,500 hectares split into two prospective gold properties
  • Ithingo Lake project’s best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold
  • Cathro gold project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan
  • Chairman Ross McElroy has significant experience in Saskatchewan, including two major mineral discoveries

The Trans-Hudson Corridor

The Trans-Hudson Corridor is a geological region that stretches north from the midwestern United States across Canada up to James Bay. The area was formed by years of volcanic activity that helped create many of the volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) greenstone belts in the area, many of which host precious metals and base metals deposits.

 

A number of resource and exploration companies have begun focusing on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in recent years including Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC), SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM), HudBay Minerals (TSX:HBM), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) and SKRR exploration. Taiga Gold, a spin-out of Eagle Plains Resources, has focused its operations within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, specifically the area surrounding the Seabee gold mine.

The Trans-Hudson Corridor hosts a number of active and past mines including the McLellan Gold Mine, the Snow Lake Gold Mine, the Seabee Gold Mine and the Homestake Gold Mine located in South Dakota, which produced over 40 million ounces of gold before it closed in 2002. The rich mineralization and past production found within the Trans-Hudson Corridor have led resource companies including SKRR Exploration to target the area due to its district-scale potential. The region also benefits from existing infrastructure including the Seabee mill, which has been in operation since 1991 with a capacity of 1,050 tonnes per day.

Like British Columbia’s Golden Triangle and Ontario’s Red Lake Gold District, SKRR Exploration believes the Trans-Hudson Corridor has the potential to become Canada’s next major gold district. In addition to its exploration potential, Saskatchewan offers a safe and stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly policies designed to facilitate exploration and development.

SKRR Exploration’s Olson Property

SKRR Exploration’s flagship Olson property is located in the center of the Trans Hudson Corridor. Within this corridor, the Olson property is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee gold mine. The Olson project hosts 29 mineral occurrences defined by historical geological mapping, prospecting, trenching and 4700 m of diamond drilling.

SKRR Exploration Olson Project

Gold mineralization has been identified in several locations throughout the property via surface channel sampling and preliminary drilling. To date, geophysical models have proven to be a reliable source of information in terms of predicting further mineralization on the property. Historical drilling on the property has intersected  7.5m grading 2.07 g/t gold including 13.00 g/t gold over 0.65 m and grab samples of up to 105.52 g/t gold.

In 2018, previous owner Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) compiled the existing data at the Olson project before beginning a two-phase field program consisting of geological mapping and prospecting for a total of 862 soil samples and 126 rock samples. Fieldwork was also conducted in areas hosting anomalous soil geochemistry, which identified gold mineralization associated with shear-hosted quartz veins. Highlights from this work included 45.1 g/t gold with 20 grab samples returning greater than 1000 ppb gold. The Olson area also returned a maximum of 41.0 g/t gold from an outcrop sample of sheeted veins.

SKRR Exploration considers the Olson project to be relatively underexplored, with known gold occurrences that have shown to be open at depth and along strike. In July 2020 SKRR launched an exploration program at Olson with the objective of defining targets to inform a phase two diamond drilling program. The company has contracted Discovery Geophysics to conduct a 10.3 line kilometer resistivity and IP geophysical survey at the Jena-Juba and Point-Tuscan targets, with preliminary results expected to be available for follow-up during phase one.

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland Gold Project

SKRR Exploration’s Irving/Leland gold project is located in the heart of Saskatchewan’s Trans Hudson Corridor, comprising 23,500 hectares that are split into two prospective gold properties. The Irving Lake property and Leland Gold property are both exploration-stage gold projects that have revealed gold mineralization on claims discovered during previous historical work.

SKRR Exploration Irving-Leland Project

The Irving/Leland Gold project is strategically located within 20 kilometers of SRR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) Seabee Gold Mine, which hosts Saskatchewan’s largest orogenic gold deposit. The Irving/Leland project covers a portion of the Pine Lake Greenstone Belt within the Trans Hudson Corridor. The area is characterized by a major crustal shear system that intersects the corridor. According to SKRR, the area hosts many of the key geological ingredients needed to host large high-grade gold deposits, including those found at Seabee and the nearby Santoy gold deposit.

Leland Gold Project

The Leland gold project was acquired by SKRR Exploration via an option agreement in May 2020 signed with Taiga Gold (CSE:TGC). Under the terms of the agreement, SKRR has the potential to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the property. The Leland gold project hosts several high-grade gold occurrences, including findings of up to 60 g/t gold that are associated with hosted quartz veins.

A 2019 exploration program conducted by Taiga Gold returned channel samples of 2.1 g/t gold over 3.22 m, including 5.4 g/t gold over 0.65 meters. Five new gold occurrences were discovered during the exploration program returning grades of up to 3.5 g/t gold. Northeast of the Simon showing, Taiga identified anomalous soils that make up a new zone of mineralization. Taiga also conducted additional staking around the Duck Lake Occurrence, where historical grab samples have returned 3.2 g/t gold.

Irving Lake

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Irving Lake project from Edge Geological Consulting Inc. in April 2020. The property hosts outcrop samples that have returned highlights of up to 3.93 g/t gold and 413 ppm copper.

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration’s Ithingo Lake project comprises 12 contiguous land claims for a total of 2,849 hectares. The property is home to historical exploration work that has been conducted by a number of previous operators, including Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ), Newmont Exploration of Canada, and Pine Channel Gold Corp.

SKRR Exploration Ithingo Project

SKRR Exploration acquired 100 percent of the Ithingo Lake property from Edge Geological Consulting in March 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Edge has retained a net smelter royalty (NSR) of two percent, with an option for SKRR to repurchase one percent back for a cost of C$1,000,000. Over the next three years, SKRR Exploration is expected to contribute a total of $900,000 in work expenditures.

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Ithingo Lake property dating back to the 1930s when gold occurrences were reported on the property. In the 1908s, Claude Resources discovered high-grade gold mineralization after digging surface trenches that returned grab sample assays up to 27.37 g/t gold with channel sample composited intervals of 4.98 g/t gold over 6.1m and 9.33 g/t gold over 2.7m at the Main zone.

In 1988 and 1989 both Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) and Claude Resources Inc. (TSX:CRJ) conducted drill campaigns on the Ithingo property for a total of 5,248.17 meters across 57 drill holes. The Main, Sterny, North Sterny and Ithingo Lake zones were all tested at the time, with the majority of the drill holes conducted on the Main Zone, which is open along strike and at depth. The best intersection at the Main zone returned 7.5m @ 11.5 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Cathro Gold Project

In February 2020 SKRR Exploration executed an agreement with Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) to acquire 100 percent interest in the Cathro gold project located 50 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The project comprises 3,277 hectares of land within the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, including volcanic rocks that are known to host structurally-controlled gold mineralization such as the historic Contact Lake deposit.

The Cathro gold project hosts four known gold occurrences within the claim boundaries and has seen limited exploration from past owners including Cogema, which conducted gram sampling and vein quartz sampling on the project in 1988. Highlights from this sampling program include:

  • 492RR-1404: a grab sample of sheared quartz in metavolcanics returned 72 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1406: a grab sample of grey quartz returned 100 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1452: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width returned 21.2 g/t gold
  • 492RR-1456: a quartz vein chip sample of unknown width with visible gold returned 29.2 g/t gold

During its exploration work, Cogema exposed the main Vidgy Zone over a strike length of 21m with a maximum vein width of 2.5m. Five lines of contiguous chip samples at 4-meter intervals were also collected from the main Vidgy Zone with highlights including 0m at 8.1 g/t gold, 7m at 4.4 g/t gold and 5m at 5.6 g/t gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Manson Bay South Property

To expand its holdings in the Trans-Hudson Corridor, SKRR Exploration announced the acquisition of 100-percent of the Manson Bay South Property in September 2020. The property comprises nine mineral claims for a total of approximately 4,228 hectares. To complement Manson Bay South, SKRR Exploration also announced the acquisition of a 100-percent interest in Edge Geological Consulting Inc.’s adjacent Manson Bay Property, which comprises four minerals claims totaling 64.537 hectares.

Manson Bay

The Manson Bay property includes all of the known drill holes that outline the historic Manson Bay Gold Zone. Historical drilling was conducted on the Manson Bay Gold Zone in 1985 by HudBay Minerals, including three drill holes. Mingold followed up on this exploration with a 44-hole, 4,607-meter drill program in 1987-88, estimating a historic resource of 660,000 tons grading 3.4 g/t gold to a depth of 122 meters down-dip with the potential for expansion of depth and strike extent. SKRR Exploration considers these estimates to be historical in nature.

Highlights from the drill program include:

  • MBO-15: 15.39 g/t gold over 10.03m including 23.13 g/t gold over 6.40m and 219.02 g/t gold over 0.61m
  • MBO-37: intersected 2.91 g/t gold over 12.44m including 16.11 g/t gold over 0.24m

Manson Bay South

The Manson Bay South property is contiguous with and surrounds the Manson Bay Property. Manson Bay South contains a number of historical showings, including the Nest Group gold-silver-copper-zinc showing and the MAN Claim copper-gold showing.

The Nest Group showing is located approximately three kilometers southeast of the Mason Bay Gold Zone and includes four zones of known mineralization: The Showing, A Zone, B Zone and C Zone. The MAN Claim showing is located approximately 2 kilometers south of the Mason Bay Gold Zone, where previous explorers obtained a grab sample that returned an assay value of 5,680 ppb gold.

SKRR Exploration’s Management Team

Ross McElroy—Chairman of the Board, Director

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the winner of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada 2014 Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner mining person of the year 2013. Ross McElroy has been instrumental in several major uranium discoveries in Saskatchewan (the world’s largest source of high-grade uranium), the Triple R deposit and Cameco’s McArthur River deposit (the world’s largest high-grade uranium deposit). Mr. McElroy while at BHP, managed the vast Hope Bay Gold Project and was a key member of the team to discover 3 major high-grade gold deposits that TMAC Resources brought into production.

Sherman Dahl—President and Director

Mr. Dahl is a seasoned investor and financier who is well versed in finance and marketing strategies for small-cap private and public Canadian companies. Mr. Dahl has expertise in identifying undervalued companies and introducing these opportunities to his buy-side network of clients, strategic co-investors and marketing participants. Mr. Dahl has a proven record of being able to raise capital and increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman’s Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $150-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Iain Butler—Director

Iain Butler has over 25 years of experience in various senior financial and general management roles. Currently with Kal Tire as the VP of Finance for their Mining group where he is a member of the Board of Directors for Kal Tire’s International entities. Iain has completed multiple complex acquisitions, both in Canada and abroad. Iain has an Economics Degree from the University of Essex and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Jeremy Ross—Director

Mr. Ross has more than twenty years in corporate development and marketing for small-cap to mid-tier mining, oil and gas companies. With a comprehensive network of institutional and retail relationships, Mr. Ross has planned and implemented numerous marketing campaigns. He was the Corporate Development Consultant for Fission Energy and played a key role in growing investor awareness up until its major sale of assets to Denison Mines. In 2013, Mr. Ross was appointed to the Board of Directors of Fission Uranium and was appointed to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors following Fission Uranium’s acquisition of Alpha Minerals.

Ryan Cheung—Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Cheung is the founder and managing partner of MCPA Services Inc., chartered professional accountant, in Vancouver, B.C. Leveraging his experience as a former auditor of junior venture and resource companies, Mr. Cheung serves as a director and officer or consultant for public and private companies, providing financial reporting, taxation and strategic guidance. He has been an active member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (formerly Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia) since January 2008. Mr. Cheung holds a diploma in accounting from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce in international business from the University of Victoria.

Brian Skanderbeg—Special Advisor

Mr. Skanderbeg is currently founding CEO of GFG Resources Inc., an Abitibi gold belt focused company and was most recently President and CEO of Claude Resources Inc. since November 2014 – which was acquired by Silver Standard Resources Inc. for $337 million. He previously worked for Goldcorp, Inco Ltd. and Helio Resource Corp., holding positions in both exploration and operations. Mr. Skanderbeg is also a director of Wesdome Mines Gold Ltd. He holds a B.Sc. from the University of Manitoba and an M.Sc. from Rhodes University, South Africa. He brings extensive experience in the exploration and evaluation of gold systems, operational management, cost and asset optimization and strategic analysis.

Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less
Keep reading... Show less

NOVAGOLD Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Multiple High-Grade Intercepts Recorded at Donlin Gold's Successful 2021 Drilling Program

Additional State Permits Received

Strong Cash Position Maintained

  • The Donlin Gold project ("Donlin Gold" or the "project") safely and successfully completed a comprehensive 79-hole, 24,264-meter drill program in 2021 that produced multiple significant gold intercepts. The results to date have served to support the existing global resource estimate, and the recent modelling concepts and strategic mine planning work. To date, Donlin Gold has reported assays from approximately 15,700 meters or 65 percent of the length drilled with the balance expected in the coming months.
  • Donlin Gold continues to enforce strict COVID-19 protocols with established contingency plans in place to keep employees, their families, and members of the community safe and healthy.
  • In November 2021, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) issued two Special Area Permits required for pipeline facilities. In December 2021, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) approved a third extension of the air quality permit.
  • In July 2021, NOVAGOLD's treasury increased following the receipt of $75 million from Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") in connection with the sale of NOVAGOLD's 50 percent interest in the Galore Creek project. The Company had $169.1 million in cash and term deposits as of November 30, 2021, with another $25 million due in July 2023 from Newmont.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) today released its 2021 year-end financial results and an update on its Tier One 1 gold development project, Donlin Gold, which NOVAGOLD owns equally with Barrick.

Details of the financial results for the year ended November 30, 2021 are presented in the consolidated financial statements and annual report on Form 10-K filed January 26, 2022 with the SEC that is available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated and all mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates are shown on a 100 percent project basis.

In 2021, NOVAGOLD achieved the following milestones:

  • NOVAGOLD and Barrick successfully completed the 2021 drilling at Donlin Gold:
    • 79 core holes, upsized from the original work plan, were drilled in the ACMA and Lewis pit areas. The total drill program encompassed 24,264 meters.
    • With extensive communication and the application of health and safety protocols, COVID-19 cases at site were minimal and there were no Lost-Time Incidents.
    • To date, Donlin Gold has reported assays for 36 complete and 22 partial holes from the 2021 drill program, encompassing approximately 65 percent or 15,700 meters of length drilled. Assays continue to support the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work.
  • Donlin Gold strives to aid local communities with support and resources, particularly when health and safety are of concern, along with other areas, such as environmental management, training and education, as well as cultural initiatives in the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region. Specifically, Donlin Gold worked with its Alaska Native partners, Calista Corporation ("Calista") and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), as well as other key representatives of Y-K communities to:
    • Sponsor the Calricaraq team from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation to travel to area villages to support residents and families who have lost loved ones to suicide – a heightened challenge in remote villages, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Partner with KSKO Radio to purchase hand-held radios for five middle Kuskokwim villages. This initiative expands the reach of public radio to communities where internet connectivity is lacking.
    • Enter into a sponsorship agreement with the Alaska School Activities Association to underwrite statewide sports.
  • With key Federal and State permits in hand, Donlin Gold advanced additional State permits:
    • In November 2021, the ADF&G issued two Special Area Permits required for pipeline facilities located within the Susitna Flats State Game Refuge.
    • In December 2021, the ADEC approved a third extension of the air quality permit to June 30, 2023.

President's Message

Donlin Gold: The Right Project, The Right Partners, The Right Place

As we start a new year, we can reflect on 2021 as a year of important achievements for the Donlin Gold project. Despite the formidable challenges caused by a global pandemic that continues to affect our daily lives, we reached and exceeded several milestones as we advanced Donlin Gold up the value chain. Our drill campaign was successful not only because of the strong drill results, but also because we managed to conduct our business with the utmost attention to the health and safety of our employees, their families, our contractors, and visitors as well as members of the communities in which we operate. Donlin Gold delivered many tremendous benefits to many people.

To further solidify our understanding of the structural controls on mineralization, a decision was made to expand the parameters of the 2021 program mid-year. The ability to complete this expanded program within the 2021 drill season was facilitated by our efficient and effective onsite team.

The original 2021 drill program plan was expanded by 13 drill holes to gather more closely spaced data to assess the dominant controls and orientations of gold mineralization. This infill program has been instrumental in supporting our updated ore domaining approach and will be expanded in 2022. Overall, the 2021 drill program was designed to complete the work necessary to validate and increase confidence in recent geologic modelling concepts to support future feasibility work. The drill program included confirmation and extension drilling that focused on further testing of orebody continuity and structural controls, as well as data collection for geotechnical and geometallurgical purposes. A total of 79 drill holes totaling approximately 24,264 meters were completed in both the ACMA and Lewis deposit areas.

The assay results released to date have returned significant high-grade intercepts. They continue to support the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts and strategic mine planning work. Recent top intervals include 57.25 m grading 6.87 g/t gold starting at 270.35 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 4.05 m grading 18.13 g/t, starting at 288.95 m drilled depth (DC21-1976); and 19.15 m grading 12.57 g/t gold starting at 173.19 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 12.15 m grading 17.28 g/t, starting at 179.19 m drilled depth (DC21-1970), as per the December 1, 2021 Donlin Gold joint media release 2 , final results from the 2021 drill program are expected to be disclosed in the coming months.

Largest Planned Budget in 2022 for Donlin Gold in Over a Decade

In September 2021, the combined executive team from NOVAGOLD and Barrick conducted management review meetings with Donlin Gold LLC in Alaska. The objective was to chart a course toward advancing the project up the value chain. As a result, the Donlin Gold LLC board approved additional funding in 2021 to conduct specific studies and increase staffing in preparation for the 2022 work program. In addition, senior executives met with local stakeholders as well as senior Alaska, Federal, and State government officials who expressed their continued strong support for the project. With a progression plan in place, the necessary groundwork was laid to prepare for a feasibility study update, subject to Donlin Gold LLC board approval.

In 2022, the proposed overall budget for the Donlin Gold LLC (100%) is set at $60 million (of which NOVAGOLD's portion is 50 percent). It is the largest project budget in more than a decade and is designed to: 1) update geologic modelling and interpretation work for an updated resource model and engineering activities for use in an updated project feasibility study; 2) undertake approximately 34,000 meters of planned technical and in-pit and below-pit exploration drilling; 3) support fieldwork and permitting for the Alaska Dam Safety Certifications; 4) support environmental activities; and 5) support community and external affairs efforts. Tremendous work by all was undertaken to plan the path forward for the Donlin Gold project, and we look forward to the next phase with enormous enthusiasm.

Maintaining Stringent Health & Safety Protocols

NOVAGOLD is strongly committed to the health, safety, and well-being of its employees and their families as well as contractors, visitors, and members of the multiple communities where we operate. Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented strict and rigorous health and safety protocols designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 cases within our entire organization.

During our 2021 drill season, out of approximately 171,310 hours worked, we recorded four cases of COVID-19 at the Donlin Gold project site. The affected individuals fully recovered and ultimately returned to work. Our procedures were especially important at the time when COVID-19 cases began to rise in Alaska. Credit must go to all our dedicated partners, in particular Calista and TKC, as well as other Tribal groups in the Y-K region who share the objective of protecting health and safety.

Critical to Responsible Resource Development in Alaska, ANCSA Celebrates 50 Years

The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971 constituted a new approach in U.S. federal policy toward Native people. The creation of ANCSA extinguished aboriginal land title in Alaska. It divided the State into 12 regions and mandated the creation of 12 private, for-profit Alaska Native regional corporations and more than 200 private, for-profit Alaska Native village corporations (ANCs). Through ANCSA, the Federal government transferred 44 million acres, and funds to compensate for land taken, to corporate ownership by Alaska Native shareholders under Alaska Native regional and village corporations defined by common heritage and shared interests of the indigenous people within each geographic area.

The 50th anniversary of ANCSA recognizes the profound difference, over the past half century, that ANCSA has made in creating the first socially responsible, for-profit corporations tasked with promoting social, cultural, and economic advancement of Alaska Native shareholders, their descendants and communities, and all of Alaska, in perpetuity. This important milestone is also an opportune time to celebrate Donlin Gold's Alaska Native corporation partners and the many Calista and TKC Shareholders who have worked at or are currently working at Donlin Gold.

In September 2021, the Board of Directors of the ANCSA Regional Association – an association of the 12 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act Regional corporations – unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Donlin Gold project. While some of the obvious benefits of the Donlin Gold project will be to create jobs, education, and training opportunities for Calista and TKC shareholders and their families, the resolution also acknowledges the economic benefit to all Alaska Native Corporation shareholders. It highlights that these gains will not just benefit the Y-K region but, pursuant to provisions under ANCSA Section 7(i) and 7(j), "distributions from the Donlin Gold project will benefit the shareholders and families of the twelve ANCSA regional corporations and more than 200 village corporations throughout the State of Alaska." 3 .

"The early Y-K region leaders who founded Calista chose the Donlin Creek area lands under ANCSA so that future generations of Alaska Native shareholders would own the land and use their influence to protect water, fish, and the subsistence way of life while sustainably developing resources – all for the benefit of additional future generations of Alaska Natives. Strict environmental oversight is the top priority of the Donlin Gold project and is the legacy of the first Alaska Native leaders who founded Calista and chose the Donlin Creek lands for their resource-development potential" 3 .

As representatives of key stakeholders in the State, the support of the ANCSA Regional Association is greatly appreciated.

NOVAGOLD and Barrick are committed to preserving the traditional lifestyles of, and providing support to, the Y-K communities, as well as the sustainable and responsible development of the Donlin Gold project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Technical Execution and Permitting with a Focus on Getting the Details Right

As reported in the third quarter, the Company retained Wood Canada Limited ("Wood") to update content in its previously filed " Donlin Creek Gold Project, Alaska, USA, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Second Updated Feasibility Study ," effective November 18, 2011, and amended January 20, 2012. This update resulted in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the "2021 Technical Report") and was voluntarily filed on August 31, 2021. The Company is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its exploration results, Mineral Resources, and Mineral Reserves in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations ("S-K 1300") as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project. The Company requested that Wood prepare a Technical Report Summary of the Donlin Gold project, Alaska, USA using the standards of S-K 1300 and it is titled " S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA " ("S-K 1300 Report"), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet the Company's reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

In late 2021, the Donlin Gold project was successful in securing a third extension of the air quality permit issued by the State of Alaska. In addition, three permits held by Donlin Gold came under appeal. Specifically, the State's Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 certification, the 12 water rights permits, and the State Right-of-Way (ROW) agreement for the natural gas pipeline. All the permits remain in effect during the appeal process.

Consistent Engagement with Stakeholders

We are truly fortunate to have long-term Alaska Native partners in the Y-K region. The Donlin Gold project is unlike most other mining assets in Alaska, or indeed, globally. The reason lies in its location on private land that was designated for mining activities five decades ago. Alaska Native Elders realized that the land and resources at Donlin Gold should benefit the Y-K region. Donlin Gold is a party to life-of-mine and surface use agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface rights, and TKC, which owns the surface rights. During the 2021 drill program season, 70 percent of Donlin Gold direct hires were Alaska Natives from 20 Y-K communities. With each year that passes, the parties work more and more closely together.

Donlin Gold sponsored the Calricaraq ("to practice good health") team from the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation to travel to area villages to support residents and families who have lost loved ones to suicide – a heightened challenge in remote villages, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program helps communities deal with generational trauma and find healthy ways to grieve.

In April, Donlin Gold was the primary sponsor for the Lower Kuskokwim School District's annual College and Career fair – a virtual event which more than 42 vendors and 100 students attended. In the fall, Donlin Gold entered into a sponsorship agreement with Alaska School Activities Association to underwrite statewide sports, music programs, and other activities in the Y-K region and across Alaska.

In March 2021, the Thomas Lodge in Crooked Creek near the project site suffered a major fire. The Company provided support to repair the damage caused by the fire. The Thomas Lodge is the only lodging facility in the village and in proximity to the project site.

Donlin Gold partnered with KSKO Radio to purchase hand-held radios for five middle Kuskokwim villages. This initiative expands the reach of public radio to communities where internet connectivity is lacking. Every home will now have an information source for important updates from the Y-K region, including local news and weather updates.

Donlin Gold is a sponsor of the RurAL CAP Elder Mentor Program that connects youth with Elders in Alaska to share their values and knowledge with younger generations and support academic engagement and school readiness statewide.

Donlin Gold's environment, health and safety commitment is embodied in its support of the 2021 Clean-up Green-up program that ran throughout the summer and reached a record 50-plus Tribes and municipalities who participated in the event. Donlin Gold held the fourth and most successful "In It For The Long Haul" backhaul project last summer that removed approximately 180,000 pounds of hazardous and electronic waste from 26 villages throughout the Y-K region. Over the last five years, along with community and Tribal partners, nearly 400,000 pounds of waste were collected and removed that would otherwise end up in landfills, in waterways, or in other areas that could be harmful to local communities.

While many initiatives are rightfully focused on the Donlin Gold project and the greater Y-K region and State of Alaska, NOVAGOLD actively supports organizations in its local communities and in Alaska. In May, NOVAGOLD sponsored and participated in the Mining for Miracles Pie Throw, an annual fundraising event in support of the British Columbia ("BC") Children's Hospital. As CEO, I was happy to participate in this event and help raise funds for the hospital charity. In 2021, NOVAGOLD was recognized for its outstanding contribution to the Lotus Light COVID-19 Community Caring campaign which helped distribute over 1.25 million pounds of hand sanitizers and wipes to thousands of organizations in BC, Ontario and overseas, as well as its financial support of the Lotus Light Emergency Kitchen, providing care packages, disposable masks, and weekly hot meals to Vancouver's downtown eastside impoverished community. In December, the Company was again a significant co-sponsor of the Homes for the Holidays fundraising event for Kids Help Phone – an initiative that offers free, 24/7 e-mental health services to young people in Canada.

In January 2022, NOVAGOLD established the NOVAGOLD Mining and Geological Engineering Scholarship at the University of Alaska (at UA Fairbanks and UA Anchorage) to help support and encourage undergraduate students to seek bachelor's degrees in Mining or Geological Engineering, with a focus on supporting underrepresented students. This scholarship is one way NOVAGOLD is taking action to foster diversity.

Leverage in a Place where You Can Keep the Rewards

The NOVAGOLD story is refreshingly straightforward with an established senior partner in Barrick, advancing what we view as one of the industry's best development opportunities, Donlin Gold, in a great jurisdiction, Alaska.

With approximately 39,000,000 ounces of gold in measured and indicated mineral resources grading 2.24 grams per tonne 4 (twice the industry average for an open-pit project 5 ), Donlin Gold is a unique pure gold play. Already considered one of the industry's top open-pit high-grade deposits with a mine life measured in decades – and positioning itself to be one of the world's largest new gold mines – among Donlin Gold's key differentiators is its safe location on private land owned by Alaska Native Corporations in Alaska, a Tier One jurisdiction 6 where the rule of law is respected. Clean, simple, stable leverage in a place where one can keep the rewards of that leverage.

Donlin Gold is also blessed with enormous exploration upside potential. Its current mineral reserves and mineral resources are contained within only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt – itself representing a mere five percent of the property package. In an environment characterized by few new discoveries greater than five million ounces, decreasing average gold grades, and few late-stage projects of scale, particularly in safe geo-political jurisdictions, we believe that Donlin Gold is truly "best in breed".

That is why, with its 50 percent ownership in Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD stands out as a cornerstone investment for some of the most knowledgeable investors in the sector. We are grateful to have a group of long-term shareholders who understand the rare pure gold play opportunity that NOVAGOLD represents, including Paulson & Co., Fidelity Investments, First Eagle, EXOR, BlackRock, VanEck, The Saudi Public Investment Fund, and The Vanguard Group, among others.

Prudent Fiscal Management

For the past decade, NOVAGOLD has been disciplined about its committed stewardship of fiduciary responsibilities toward shareholders. The Company has been well-financed and hasn't needed to fundraise in the markets since it last raised equity in January 2012. The intent was then, as it is now, to ensure that NOVAGOLD is well-financed to be advanced up the value chain. The Company's strong financial position of $169 million in cash and term deposits as of November 30, 2021, emanates from this well-executed strategy aimed at enhancing the value of Donlin Gold for our shareholders with minimal share dilution.

In July 2021, the Company received $75 million from Newmont in connection with the sale of NOVAGOLD's 50 percent interest in the Galore Creek project in British Columbia. NOVAGOLD received $100 million upon closing, another $75 million July 2021, and another $25 million is due in July 2023. Total consideration for the transaction is up to $275 million, with an additional payment of $75 million contingent upon the owners of Galore Creek making a construction decision.

A patient, methodical, and value-building approach – together with strength in partnerships – have been a hallmark of NOVAGOLD and its management, a group that has been working together as a cohesive team for the past decade. Looking back on the major achievements and milestones of 2021, I wish to thank the experienced team of professionals at NOVAGOLD, Barrick, and Donlin Gold – as well as the drilling contractor teams and other support service contractors – for their steadfast commitment to safety at the Donlin Gold project while faced with the continued and ever-shifting challenge that COVID-19 presents to us all. At the local, regional, and national level, the close and mutual support from our Native Corporation partners – Calista and TKC – continues to reinforce and guide responsible project development and address the needs of the landowners.

I appreciate the dedication of my colleagues on the NOVAGOLD Board for their enthusiastic support, energized engagement, steadfast commitment to best governance practices, and the desire to constantly improve and refine our approaches with the goal of improving outcomes. It is a pleasure to serve alongside you. My gratitude also goes to the various State agencies for their diligent and professional work and adherence to well-established regulatory procedures.

Despite travel restrictions and the inability to meet face-to-face for most of the year, NOVAGOLD not only retained its largest shareholders, but many increased their shareholdings in the last quarter. We are humbled by the trust you have placed in us and grateful for your encouragement and willingness to engage as the teams work together to enhance the value of the Donlin Gold project.

While 2021 was an exceptional year and represents yet another positive turning point for NOVAGOLD and for the Donlin Gold project, 2022 offers even greater milestones with the largest project budget in more than a decade and a path forward as the owners approach the launch of an updated feasibility study. We will continue our efforts to deliver on the strategy to increase shareholder wealth in a safe and socially responsible manner. I wish you good health and safety.

Sincerely,

Gregory A. Lang
President & CEO


Financial Results
in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts
Year ended
November 30, 2021
$ 		Year ended
November 30, 2020
$
General and administrative expense (1) 20,210 18,735
Share of losses – Donlin Gold 16,625 14,502
Total operating expenses 36,835 33,237
Loss from operations (36,835) (33,237)
Interest expense on promissory note (5,922) (6,014)
Accretion of notes receivable 2,556 3,337
Other income, net (198) 1,569
Income tax recovery (expense) (137) 781
Net loss (40,536) (33,564)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
(0.12) (0.10)


At
November 30, 2021
$ 		At
November 30, 2020
$
Cash and term deposits 169,124 121,906
Total assets 198,852 224,441
Total liabilities 120,570 113,714

(1) Includes share-based compensation expense of $8,235 and $7,057 for the year-ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we incurred a net loss of $10.3 million compared to a net loss of $7 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase in net loss primarily resulted from lower accretion income on Newmont Corp. notes receivable in 2021; activity at Donlin Gold extended into the fourth quarter of 2021; a provision for remediation of the former New Gold House mineral property near Nome, Alaska in 2021; and the recovery of income taxes in 2020 due to the filing of a consolidated income tax return for U.S. subsidiaries.

Net loss increased from $33.6 million ($0.10 per share) in 2020 to $40.5 million ($0.12 per share) in 2021, primarily due to the higher permitting and legal costs related to appeals filed on various State of Alaska permits and completion of assays from the 2020 drill program in 2021, and higher share-based compensation expense resulting from higher amortization of stock options and performance share units (PSUs). Interest income decreased by $1.3 million due to lower interest rates earned on cash and term deposits, partially offset by higher cash balances due to the receipt of $75 million from Newmont on July 27, 2021; a remediation provision expense adjustment for the historic former New Gold House property near Nome, Alaska; lower accretion on notes receivable due to the maturity of the $75 million note receivable; and a recovery of deferred income taxes in 2020 resulting from the Company's decision to file a consolidated U.S. income tax return for its U.S. subsidiaries commencing with the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. The increase in expenses was partially offset by favorable foreign exchange movements and a gain on the sale of our interest in the San Roque mineral property in Argentina.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Donlin Gold funding increased by $2.3 million in 2021 from 2020 primarily due to higher permitting and legal costs due to legal challenges to the State's CWA Section 401 certification and the State's ROW agreement and lease authorization for the buried natural gas pipeline, and completion of assays from the 2020 drill program in 2021.

In 2021, the net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $30.2 million primarily resulted from the $75 million note proceeds received from Newmont, partially offset by Donlin Gold funding of $17.6 million, net investments in term deposits of $17.2 million, and corporate operating activities of $9.9 million.

Net spending on operating activities marginally decreased in 2021 from 2020 primarily due to the timing of corporate liability insurance payments; and COVID-19 resulting in reduced corporate travel, offset by higher salaries and benefits; and lower interest received on cash and term deposits due to lower interest rates.

NOVAGOLD's current cash position as of November 30, 2021, was $91.1 million, with term deposits of $78 million, for a total of $169.1 million. This figure includes the July 2021 payment of $75 million from Newmont Corp. related to the sale of NOVAGOLD's 50% interest in the Galore Creek project in 2018. Note that a second payment from Newmont of $25 million comes due in 2023, along with a further $75 million contingent payment due when the Galore Creek project is approved for construction by its owners. The Company believes that its cash, term deposits, and receivables are sufficient to cover anticipated corporate general and administrative costs and funding of the Donlin Gold project through to a construction decision.

2022 Outlook

We anticipate spending approximately $46 million in 2022, which includes $13 million for corporate general and administrative costs; $3 million for withholding taxes on PSUs and other working capital; and $30 million to fund our share of expenditures at the Donlin Gold project, including:

  • $17 million for the 2022 drill program (approximately 34,000 meters of core drilling)
    • Grid drilling (mineralization continuity and geologic structural controls in three areas of the deposit)
    • In-pit and below-pit exploration
    • Platform mapping to confirm mineralization continuity and key geological controls in representative areas of the deposit
  • $9 million for external affairs, permitting, environmental, land and legal activities, and
  • $4 million for project planning and fieldwork (dam and water structures, metallurgical testing, mining studies, hydrogeology and geochemistry, and infrastructure planning).

NOVAGOLD's primary goals in 2022 are to continue to advance the Donlin Gold project toward a construction decision; maintain or increase support for Donlin Gold among the project's stakeholders; promote a strong safety, sustainability, and environmental culture; maintain a favorable reputation of NOVAGOLD, its governance practices and its project among shareholders; and manage the Company treasury effectively and efficiently, including streamlining the corporate structure. Our operations primarily relate to the delivery of project milestones, including the achievement of various technical, environmental, sustainable development, economic and legal objectives, obtaining necessary permits, completion of feasibility studies, preparation of engineering designs and the financing to fund these objectives.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

NOVAGOLD's conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place January 27, 2022 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/novagold20220127.html
North American callers: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

NOVAGOLD's quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2022 will be as follows:

  • Q1 2022 – Tuesday, April 5, 2022; financial statements and a Donlin Gold project update will be released after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.
  • Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 18, 2022; the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. PT.
  • Q2 2022 – Tuesday, June 28, 2022; financial statements and a Donlin Gold project update will be released after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.
  • Q3 2022 – Tuesday, October 4, 2022; financial statements and a Donlin Gold project update will be released after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, inclusive of proven and probable mineral reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories on a 100% basis), 7 Donlin Gold is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world.

According to the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report, once in production, Donlin Gold is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis. The Donlin Gold project has substantial exploration potential beyond the designed footprint which currently covers three kilometers of an approximately eight-kilometer-long gold-bearing trend. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on State permitting, optimization work, community outreach, and workforce development in preparation for the eventual construction and operation of this project. With a strong balance sheet, NOVAGOLD is well-positioned to fund its share of permitting and optimization advancement efforts at the Donlin Gold project.

Scientific and Technical Information

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., who is the Manager, Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 Donlin Gold project drill program, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated results for the 2021 and 2022 drill programs; the anticipated timing of certain judicial and/or administrative decisions; the 2022 Outlook; the timing and potential for an updated feasibility on the project; our goals for the remainder of 2022; anticipated benefits from the 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2022 drill programs including an improved geological model for Donlin Gold; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the development of Donlin Gold; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; Donlin Gold's ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; and legal challenges to Donlin Gold's existing permits. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the management expectations of NOVAGOLD's estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of obtaining and maintaining permits necessary to construct and operate; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19); uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold property; the need for cooperation of government agencies and Native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in NOVAGOLD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports and other documents filed by NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD's website at www.novagold.com , or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , or at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of NOVAGOLD on the date the statements are made. NOVAGOLD assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Keep reading... Show less

