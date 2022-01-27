Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and SKRR Exploration Inc. are pleased to announce that crews and equipment have been mobilized to EPL's 100%-owned Olson property to commence a 10-hole, 1850m diamond drilling program. SKRR may earn up to a 75% interest in the Property over three years. The Property area covers 5,712 ha located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 100 km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR ...

