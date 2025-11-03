E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Releases Monthly Sector Rotation Study

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley today released the data from its monthly sector rotation study, based on the E*TRADE customer notional net percentage buy/sell behavior for stocks that comprise the S&P 500 sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103467091/en/

About E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley and Important Notices
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley provides financial services to retail customers.
Securities products and advisory services offered by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Member SIPC and a Registered Investment Adviser. Commodity futures and options on futures products and services offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC, Member NFA. Stock plan administration solutions and services offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc., and are a part of Morgan Stanley at Work. Banking products and services are offered by Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. All entities are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of Morgan Stanley.

More information is available at www.etrade.com .

The material provided by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley") or its affiliates) is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by Morgan Stanley.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are registered trademarks of Morgan Stanley or its affiliates.

© 2025 E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley. All rights reserved.

E*TRADE Media Relations
646-521-4418
mediainq@etrade.com

