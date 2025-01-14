Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Mountain Limited

Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 224 soil samples from the southern section of the Salinas II Project in the Bananal Valley in Brazil. This new data has helped the team define a 14-hole drill program to test 10 high-priority lithium anomalies, some of which are coincident with outcrops of weathered pegmatite. The potential of this emerging Lithium district is highlighted by Latin Resources Collina Lithium Deposit (70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li2O), which lies along regional structural strike from GMN’s Salinas II Project.

Highlights

Work Undertaken

  • Assays received from 100 and 200 metre spaced soil sampling lines with soil samples taken at 50 metre intervals.
  • Lithium anomalies identified over the 1.5 km strike extent of the soil grid with coincident Be, Rb, Sn and Tl anomalies.
  • No lithium anomalies found in areas of laterite however tin anomalies as well as quartz and tourmaline occurrences suggest pegmatite extensions under the laterite.
  • Drill holes defined so environmental permits can be obtained to allow drilling to take place.

Future Workplan

  • Obtain environmental permits for drilling
  • Extra soil lines in the NW of tenement to follow up anomalies previously defined
  • Continue detailed mapping to refine currently identified pegmatite trends
  • Drilling of the lithium targets identified.

Details

Results from exceptionally high value stream sediment sample have been followed up with soil samples and grid based mapping in the southern part of 831.700/2022 and drilling targets had been identified.

Mapping prior to and during soil sampling identifies numerous small pegmatites and some larger pegmatites to a maximum of 10 metres wide. Areas of large quartz boulders, possibly quartz cores to pegmatites, were also mapped and in places are coincident with lithium and lithium pathfinder anomalies. Pegmatites cross cut and are younger than the foliation in the host G3 type granite.

Regional structure from geophysics and from topography shows a strong NE to ENE trend, subparallel to the Latin Resources “Lithium Corridor.” Drilling will be oriented at 90 degrees to the regional trend initially, as the most probable major pegmatite orientation direction.

Strong vertical zonation in the lithium pegmatite geochemical responses are present and close attention to the location of laterite and the old lateritised surface is critical to interpretation of where lithium pegmatites may be concealed by leaching of lithium.

Drill targets were defined by lithium anomalies and by occurrences of pegmatite or extensive float of pegmatite minerals, lithium pathfinder elements, large quartz boulders or anomalous quartz concentrations.

The lateritic weathering zone is estimated from mapping to be up to 50 metres thick within the tenement, but locally may be significantly thicker. Drilling below this weathered layer is essential to get analyses that reflect the actual grade of any pegmatites present. Within the weathering zone low values of lithium are expected from potentially economic pegmatites.

Images & Maps

Figure 1 shows the location of the Salinas Project tenements in relation to Latin resources Collina deposit and to other tenements held by major explorers including Rio Tinto.

Figure 1. Location of the Bananal Valley tenements in the GMN Salinas Project. This region contains two producing mines, the undeveloped Colina deposit, and several prospects with significant exploration activity. While close proximity does not guarantee similar results it does provide evidence to assist in targeted exploration.

Mapping and soil sampling in the western Bananal Valley tenement, 831.700/2022, has defined areas of laterite as well as various larger pegmatite and quartz occurrences.

Figure 2 shows the extensive high order stream sediment target zones in the Bananal valley tenement, with their follow up soil lines and potential pegmatite mineral occurrences, including green tourmaline, indicating highly evolved pegmatites.

Figure 2. Highest priority target zone in the south western part of the Bananal Valley tenement, 831.700/2022. Lithium anomalies are plotted as anomalous catchments (released 22 August 2024) to indicate the large prospective area that is present. Soil sample lines shown in yellow, mapping of occurrences shown in legend. Laterite extent defines limits of anomalous lithium in soil responses at surface.

Lower order anomalies in the northeast are still considered highly prospective, with lower order results due to more intensive weathering and leaching of surface rocks.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments (Updated 2024)

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

In addition to Arafura, entrepreneur Rinehart’s investment portfolio also contains other ex-China, green-transition-focused companies such as Australian lithium firm Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), as well as rare earths producers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF). Rinehart’s role in the acquisition of Azure Minerals’ Andover lithium project in Western Australia alongside lithium giant SQM (NYSE:SQM) also made headlines in the past year.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Pilot Plant Downstream Process Produces Lithium Carbonate with 99.78% Purity


Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of lithium fields in Northern Argentina.

Argentina’s Lithium Resource Holds Potential to Power the Global Energy Transition

As the global energy landscape shifts towards cleaner alternatives, Argentina's position within the Lithium Triangle is emerging as a focal point for savvy investors.

This geological marvel, spanning Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, holds over half of the world's known lithium reserves, with Argentina poised to become a linchpin in the global lithium supply chain.

The country's vast salt flats, or 'salares', are not just natural wonders but veritable treasure troves for those looking to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power

Stardust Power

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. We enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Our team is comprised of industry experts augmented by best in class technology partners and advisors. We are committed to sustainability at each point of the process.
World Lithium Outlook 2025

World Lithium Outlook 2025

2025 World Lithium Outlook Report

Thank you for requesting our exclusive Investor Report!

This forward-thinking document will arm you with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions for 2025 and beyond.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion battery beside globe.

Zijin Mining in Talks to Acquire Stake in US$6.4 Billion Chinese Lithium Miner

China's Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,SHA:601899) is reportedly in negotiations to acquire a potential controlling interest in Zangge Mining (SZSE:000408), a Chinese lithium producer.

According to Bloomberg, Zijin Mining is looking to purchase stakes from Zangge Mining’s two largest shareholders, Tibet Zangge Venture Capital and Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Xinsha Hongyun Investment Management. Together, they control approximately 40 percent of Zangge Mining, which is valued at 46.6 billion yuan (US$6.4 billion).

Zangge Mining primarily produces potash for fertilizer, but derives around a third of its revenue from lithium extraction. Its lithium operations focus on salt lake brines in Qinghai, China’s mineral-rich western region.

Keep reading...Show less

