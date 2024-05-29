Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rumble Resources

Drilling Commences to Test High-Grade Gold System at Western Queen Gold Project

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that a diamond and RC drilling program has commenced to test the continuity of the multiple high-grade zones beneath the Western Queen South and along strike of the Western Queen Central deposits. Previous drilling (by prior owners and by Rumble) has demonstrated high-grade gold occurs as moderately south plunging lode system with scope to extend to significant depths which may be amenable to underground mining.

  • An RC and diamond drilling program has commenced to test a number of high grade gold targets, and will follow up historical high grade intersections at the Western Queen South and Duke Prospects, including:
    • Western Queen South1:
      • 5m @ 38.76 g/t Au from 193m
      • 17m @ 5.70 g/t Au from 221m
      • 4m at 49.73 g/t Au from 134m
    • Duke Prospect2:
      • 8m @ 26.27g/t Au from 14m
      • 6m @ 25.87g/t Au from 48m,
      • 7m @ 60.60 g/t Au from 70m
      • 8m @ 7.22 g/t Au from 49m.
  • The historical mine project area (2.7km strike length) is on granted mining leases and is located within 100km radius of three gold processing plants
  • The Western Queen deposits are associated with a major orogenic shear zone similar to Spartan Resources’ Never Never Lode (5.16Mt @ 5.74 g/t Au for 952,900oz3) adjacent to the Gibley’s open cut (40 km south of Western Queen).
  • The Western Queen has historical production of 880,000t @ 7.6g/t Au for 215,000 oz4, that remains completely open down plunge and along strike
  • The Western Queen mineral resource currently stands at 2.1Mt @2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz
  • Rumble’s licences cover the north-south trending Warda Warra greenstone belt which is 35km long and 3km wide. The greenstone belt hosts the mineralised Western Queen Shear Zone which remains largely underexplored.

Peter Harold, Rumble Managing Director and CEO commented: “As we continue with the metallurgical testwork on our Earaheedy zinc, lead, silver project we are delighted to be drilling the Western Queen Gold Project. The historical gold intersections at Western Queen are some of the highest grade gold intersections found in Western Australia today, and they warrant follow up. The system at Western Queen has already produced high-grade gold with historical gold production of 190,000 ounces from ore with an average grade of 8,9 grams per tonne. from the Western Queen Central Pit. This past production shows that the system is capable of hosting further significant high- grade orebodies.”

Western Queen Gold Project

Down-Plunge High-Grade Potential

With the significant increase in the price of gold, coupled with the latest drilling success by Spartan Resources on their Never Never Gold Deposit (Dalgaranga Gold Project – 40km south of Western Queen), Rumble has commenced an initial 1,500m diamond and RC drilling campaign to test the down-plunge, high-grade extension of the Western Queen South gold lodes and a potentially new lode north of the high-grade lodes already delineated at the Duke prospect north of the Western Queen Central deposit. Previous exploration and resource definition drilling by Rumble had focused on economic gold mineralisation amenable to open pit mining with limited drilling testing the continuity of the potential high-grade underground mineralisation.

Gold mineralisation at the Western Queen Gold Project has already been defined over approximately 2.7km and is associated with a large-scale structural flexure (dilational jog) within the regionally extensive auriferous Western Queen Shear Zone (WQSZ).

The Western Queen mineral resource currently stands at 2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz5.

Combined historic open pit and underground production from the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South deposits was 880,000t @ 7.6g/t Au for 215,000 oz gold.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo Update: Extensional Geochem Survey Completed at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to announce the completion of an extensional geochemistry sampling at the Remorse Target. An untested but previously tenement-constrained area to the south of the main copper anomaly has now been sampled. This area was identified as a high-priority task within ongoing fieldwork leading up to a major drill program at the Remorse Target.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked on top of each other with one in focus in the middle.

Why Do Central Banks Buy Gold?

Global central banks held more than 36,699 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves as of year-end 2023. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.

Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for nearly a decade and a half now they’ve been net buyers of the metal.

In 2018, national financial institutions set a 50 year record for gold purchases, snapping up 656 MT of the yellow metal. Buying was slightly lower in 2019, clocking in at approximately 605 MT.

2020 marked a second year of declines, with additions of just 255 MT, falling significantly short compared to the previous year. The abrupt drop off was attributed to a rapidly rising gold price — mid-2020 was when values rose to what was then an all-time high of US$2,063 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

Top 4 ASX Gold ETFs (Updated 2024)

The gold price has reached historic highs in 2024, rising above US$2,400 per ounce. For Australian investors, the price of the yellow metal has surged above the AU$3,700 mark in just the past few months.

These gains have come as investors anticipate interest rate cuts, and against a backdrop of continued geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine and the Middle East. Gold has also been buoyed by central bank and Chinese buying.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

  • (4) Four purchase or option agreements totaling 330 cell units covering 68 square kilometres

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC PINK: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company")  is pleased announce that it has entered into four (4) four separate agreements (two purchase agreements and two option agreements) whereby Delta is acquiring the exclusive rights to earn a 100% interest in 330 claim units covering approximately 68 square kilometres, contiguous to its Delta-1 Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario see Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/210755_0c12e368647c4b9e_001.jpg

Figure 1: Geological map of the Shebandowan Greenstone belt showing the position of the Delta-1 Property, the newly optioned Bandore property (in blue) and Delta's new property acquisitions/options in red.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Announces Agreement to Acquire Vares Copper Stream

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding purchase and sale agreement (the " PSA ") with OMF Fund III (Cr) Ltd., an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP (" Orion ") to acquire a copper stream (the " Stream ") on the Vares Silver Project (" Vares "), operated by a subsidiary of Adriatic Metals plc (" Adriatic ") located in Bosnia and Herzegovina (the " Transaction ").

Under the terms of the PSA, Gold Royalty will pay consideration to Orion of US$50 million to acquire the Stream at closing of the Transaction, consisting of US$45 million payable in cash and US$5 million to be satisfied by the issuance of 2,906,977 Gold Royalty shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Royalty Announces US$30 Million Bought Deal Financing

BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT ACCESSIBLE AND FINAL PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT TO BE ACCESSIBLE WITHIN TWO BUSINESS DAYS ON SEDAR+

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as joint book-runners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 17,442,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of US$1.72 per Unit (the " Offering Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$30 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

