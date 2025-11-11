The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 11, 2025
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth
Sign up to get your FREE
Basin Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
31 August
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
2h
Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the commencement of drilling at its recently acquired Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earths project. Key Highlights - Drilling has commenced at the Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth project - Approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 80 drill holes are proposed targeting uranium and rare earth... Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that strong progress has been made towards maiden drilling at its district-scale Sybella-Barkly project, where the Company is preparing to test high-impact rare earth and uranium targets. Key Highlights - Drilling contractors engaged to commence maiden drilling on the Sybella-Barkly project. - ~3,000... Keep Reading...
31 October
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October
Quarterly Activities Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 November
Powering North America’s Critical Minerals Future
Lithium. Uranium. Vanadium. Titanium. Iron.These are the essential building blocks of the clean energy era — powering electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, defense technologies and advanced manufacturing. They’re also at the heart of a new industrial race that’s reshaping investment,... Keep Reading...
10 November
US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers
The US government has officially added uranium back to the nation’s list of critical minerals in a bid to strengthen domestic energy security and reduce reliance on foreign sources. The final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, released by the US Geological Survey (USGS), identifies 60 minerals... Keep Reading...
06 November
Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho
Uranium has fully landed in decentralized finance (DeFi), following the launch of xU3O8-based lending on DeFi aggregator Oku and powered by Morpho, the universal network that connects lenders and borrowers to the best possible opportunities worldwide. In a watershed moment for the DeFi sector,... Keep Reading...
06 November
China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion
China has confirmed a major milestone in nuclear science after achieving the world’s first successful conversion of thorium into uranium fuel inside a working molten salt reactor.The experimental thorium molten salt reactor (TMSR), developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Institute... Keep Reading...
29 October
US, Brookfield and Cameco Strike US$80 Billion Nuclear Reactor Deal
The US government has entered into an US$80 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM,NYSE:BAM) and Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) to construct new Westinghouse nuclear reactors.The initiative aims to accelerate the revival of the US nuclear industry, while powering the rapid... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Basin Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00