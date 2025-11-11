Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth

Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling commenced for Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth

Download the PDF here.

basin energybsn:auasx:bsnaustralia investinguranium investing
BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy

Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the commencement of drilling at its recently acquired Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earths project. Key Highlights - Drilling has commenced at the Sybella-Barkly uranium and rare earth project - Approximately 3,000 metres of drilling over 80 drill holes are proposed targeting uranium and rare earth... Keep Reading...
Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targets

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling contractors engaged for Sybella-Barkly targetsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Contractors Engaged for Sybella-Barkly Targets

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that strong progress has been made towards maiden drilling at its district-scale Sybella-Barkly project, where the Company is preparing to test high-impact rare earth and uranium targets. Key Highlights - Drilling contractors engaged to commence maiden drilling on the Sybella-Barkly project. - ~3,000... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Parliment Hill, Ottawa, Ontario.

Powering North America’s Critical Minerals Future

Lithium. Uranium. Vanadium. Titanium. Iron.These are the essential building blocks of the clean energy era — powering electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, defense technologies and advanced manufacturing. They’re also at the heart of a new industrial race that’s reshaping investment,... Keep Reading...
Glowing uranium element on a periodic table, dark purple background.

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers

The US government has officially added uranium back to the nation’s list of critical minerals in a bid to strengthen domestic energy security and reduce reliance on foreign sources. The final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, released by the US Geological Survey (USGS), identifies 60 minerals... Keep Reading...
Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Real-World Uranium Markets Meet DeFi with the Launch of xU3O8-Based Lending on Oku, Powered by Morpho

Uranium has fully landed in decentralized finance (DeFi), following the launch of xU3O8-based lending on DeFi aggregator Oku and powered by Morpho, the universal network that connects lenders and borrowers to the best possible opportunities worldwide. In a watershed moment for the DeFi sector,... Keep Reading...
Abstract digital illustration of cooling towers and power lines on a dark background.

China Achieves World’s First Thorium-to-Uranium Conversion

China has confirmed a major milestone in nuclear science after achieving the world’s first successful conversion of thorium into uranium fuel inside a working molten salt reactor.The experimental thorium molten salt reactor (TMSR), developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Institute... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK)

Blue Sky Uranium

Keep Reading...
Graph with rising trend, nuclear cooling towers emitting steam and electrical towers.

US, Brookfield and Cameco Strike US$80 Billion Nuclear Reactor Deal

The US government has entered into an US$80 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM,NYSE:BAM) and Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) to construct new Westinghouse nuclear reactors.The initiative aims to accelerate the revival of the US nuclear industry, while powering the rapid... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Basin Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Basin Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Commenced for Sybella-Barkly Uranium and Rare Earth

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling

lithium investing

China Grants Conditional Approval to Codelco-SQM Lithium Joint Venture

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities