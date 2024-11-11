- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Drilling Commenced at Ferke Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce that exploration activities have commenced at both the Ferké gold project and the Odienné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, now the wet season is drawing to a close. The first month of this 2024/25 field season will see two concurrent drilling campaigns commence with auger drilling at Ferké, and air core drilling at Odienné.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Over 10,000m of drilling planned for December quarter to follow-up previous drilling successes at the Odienné and Ferké gold projects, Côte d’Ivoire
- Ferké project auger drilling has commenced, with a 5,000m campaign covering +9km segment of gold anomalism, targeting extensions to high-grade gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling
- Odienné project air core drilling planned to commence over coming weeks to assess priority targets generated in previous quarter’s auger results
- Both projects fully funded for follow-up diamond and RC drilling as part of staged exploration campaigns planned to continue through the 2024/25 field season
Auger drilling has already commenced at the Ferké gold project, with three drill rigs mobilised to cover 9km of reconnaissance drilling along the highly prospective structural corridor hosting the Ouarigue South prospect. This program is designed to delineate extensional targets to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling that returned:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Concurrently, field work has commenced at the Odienné project, ahead of a planned 5,000m air core campaign that will assess priority targets delineated from the previous quarter’s auger drill results (refer to ASX release dated 20 August 2024). The drilling will be focussed on target delineation within more than 16km of anomalous gold trends located in the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive Discovery’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, as well as the recent discovery by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture, which is located on a contiguous land holding.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented:
“Following the end of the West African wet season, we are pleased to have commenced Many Peaks’ 2024/2025 exploration program at our high-grade Cote d’Ivoire projects. Plans for the coming months include our maiden drilling at Ferké, where three auger rigs will drill 5,000m to identify extensional targets of historic holes that include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold. We will also drill 5,000m of air core holes at Odienné, following up on extensive gold anomalism identified from drilling we conducted here in the previous season. We look forward to updating investors on our findings as we systematically assess the potential of these highly prospective projects.”
Ferké Gold Project
The Ferké Gold Project (Ferké) comprises 300km2 in a single granted exploration permit in northern Côte d’Ivoire currently undergoing a renewal process and remaining permitted for exploration activity. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones (Figures 1 & 3). The project area has seen substantial previous exploration activity confirming gold mineralisation but with limited follow-up work. Previous work includes high resolution geophysics, soil sampling, trenching, and RC and Diamond drilling (refer to ASX release dated 26 March 2024).
Planned Work
Many Peaks’ initial field programme at Ferké is a 5,000m auger drilling campaign focused on extending the auger coverage at Ferké along an additional 9km of strike extent in the >16km long corridor of soil anomalism referred to as the Leraba trend. The auger campaign is estimated to be completed in 3 to 4 weeks’ time with 400m to 600m spaced lines of sampling and planned 25m spacing between samples. Results are anticipated to refine targeting for follow-up drilling within the extensive gold anomalism which measures over 2km in width in most places (Figure 1).
Figure 1 | Ferké Project proposed auger drilling locations with locations of previously drilling auger, RC and diamond core drilling on regional scale geology.
The planned auger drilling at Ferké is focused on expanding the footprint of gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling success. An initial 18 diamond holes drilled into a limited segment of the extensive gold corridor confirmed gold mineralisation at Ferké that remains open in all directions. Results from previous drilling include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m drill depth in hole FNDC001 and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold from 51.4m in drill hole FNCD008 (refer to ASX announcement dated 26 March 2024).
The current programme is designed to define extensional targets within in the predominantly undrilled north-south trending segment of gold in soil anomalism of the Leraba trend. This may justify expansion of planned follow-up RC and diamond drilling work over the coming field season, and complement drill ready targets already defined on open mineralisation at the Ouarigue South prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Many Peaks Minerals
Investor Insight
Significant acquisitions of projects in some of the most prolific gold districts of Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, position Many Peaks for significant discoveries, giving the stock a compelling investment case.
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold assets in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through exploration discovery and near-term mineral resource definition.
In West Africa, the company is focused on four recent acquisitions in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919 square kilometres, including the more advanced-stage Odienné and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
The company acquired a portfolio of three projects from Turaco Gold Ltd in May 2024, consolidating interests held in the projects by Turaco and Predictive Discovery Ltd. The Company’s establishment into one of the fastest growing gold regions in the world was quickly followed with a binding agreement securing an exclusive option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Baga gold project, which comprises two permits totaling 644 square kilometres in eastern Côte d’Ivoire.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets the lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa: Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
- Land holding in West Africa comprises 1,919 sq km within the Birimian Gold Terrain, providing the company a strategic near-term gold resource potential
- Also holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska lithium project in Newfoundland, Canada.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Côte d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Côte d’Ivoire comprise four projects – Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean-aged Man craton.
Odienné Project location in the context of Siguiri Basin geology compilation and gold project locations regionally
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023.
Many Peaks has followed up 2023 success with aggressive exploration, expanding the project’s auger drilling coverage within weeks of acquisition. Systematic coverage of auger has succesfully defined three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly.
The company is now well positioned for follow-up air core and diamond drilling campaigns to further define confirmed gold mineralisation on the project over the coming 2024-25 field season.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Côte d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres within a single granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Ferké Gold Project outline with drill collar locations, including the location of the Ouarigue discovery within the >16km Leraba Gold Trend
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 16-kilometre-long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Baga Gold Project
Baga and Oumé project locations on generalised regional scale geology interpretation
The Baga gold project is a 644 sq km landholding comprising two granted permits in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is located 150 km east of the city of Bouaké and covers an underexplored region of structural complexity located just 21 km east of a recent greenfields gold discovery by Endeavour Mining, which over the past three years rapidly defined the 4.5 Moz Assafou gold resource estimate within their Tanda-Iguela permit areas.
Within weeks of securing the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Baga, Many Peaks has completed the first surface geochemical campaign covering the project area.
The permits are situated where the southern extent of the Duango-Fitini shear zone in Côte d’Ivoire’s north forms a flexure or structural splay into the Oumé-Fetekro parallel shears within Birimian metasediments and metavolcanics. At this change of orientation in structures within the Birimian terrane the Baga project area also covers the intersection, or truncation of the Bui Belt structural trend which hosts Tarkwaiian sediments and conglomerate units extending east and northeast into central Ghana. Baga Gold represents a highly prospective area to advance exploration activity by Many Peaks.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Côte D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Côte d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1.9 Moz Agbaou gold deposit and Endeavour’s 3 Moz Lafigué gold project.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years of global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX-listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advice on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding, and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Phillips Find Mining Update
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find 1
- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company
- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML
- Mobilisation and site establishment completed, inclusive of camp, offices, communications and workshop established with all required fixed and mobile equipment on site
- Site fully manned up on both day and night shift
- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster
- Mining well advanced, with over 160,000 BCMs (Bank Cubic Metres) of pre-strip waste mined to date with first ore due to be exposed in December 2024.
- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore 3
- First ore from Phillips Find on track to be treated at FMR’s Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025 4
Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said: 2
“We are very pleased to see the progress made at our Phillips Find project with great progress made on the mining to date. We look forward to commencing the grade control program early in December and the first mining of ore occurring in December 2024.
With first gold production from our Boorara gold project expected in the current quarter, the progress at Phillips Find leaves us well positioned to make strong cashflows in this high gold price environment.”
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project. The 100% owned Phillips Find project is located 45km north-west of Coolgardie in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Horizon’s project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure
Next Steps 1
Mining at Newhaven is well advanced with pre-strip of the Newminster pit to commence shortly creating two working areas for the mining fleet. Due to the nature of the cutbacks of two existing open pits, mining is predominantly in waste whilst progressing deeper to access the ore. Grade control drilling is planned to commence in early December 2024. Ore stockpiles will be developed over the coming months, with processing of ore on track to occur through February to June 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final results from its recently completed reverse circulation and diamond drilling programme at the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The final hole of the Ashburton drilling programme, ADD006 has returned additional high grade uranium results and include:
- 1.32m @ 792 ppm eU3O8 from 86.52m
- 7.86m @ 2,266 ppm eU3O8 from 105.42m incl. 3.62m @ 3,763 ppm eU3O8 from 105.76m
- 3.22m @ 617 ppm eU3O8 from 116.58m
- 3.33m @ 1,394 ppm eU3O8 from 132.38m
- The drilling programme has been successfully completed with a combined total of 3,082.8m of reverse circulation and diamond drilling.
- The drilling programme has exceeded expectations, achieving all primary objectives.
- A comprehensive geological interpretation incorporating both current and historical drill data will be completed ahead of the next phase of drilling.
The drilling campaign has successfully met all objectives, confirming historical results, testing a revised structural model for mineralisation, and identifying opportunities for expanding the known mineralisation. The results to date have exceeded expectation.
Drilling Overview: the drilling programme involved the completion of 19 holes, with a combined total of 3,082.8 metres (1,776 meters of reverse circulation and 1,306.8 meters of diamond drilling). Full results for all drill holes are presented in Table 1, with drill hole details in Table 2. Drill hole locations can be seen on Figure 1 & 2.
Notable Mineralisation Intersections: A number of drill holes intersected high-grade uranium mineralisation, with the final hole, ADD006, returning particularly notable results. These intersections include relatively flat lying uranium mineralisation above, below and along the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones, conglomerates and the lower Proterozoic basement complex. Additionally, steeply dipping zones of uranium mineralisation were identified beneath the unconformity, highlighting promising targets for future exploration.
Structural and Geological Insights: Preliminary structural analyses suggest that mineralisation may be controlled by northwest-oriented faults. The mineralisation appears continuous along strike, with one intersection showing widths exceeding 39 meters, however, further drilling is needed to assess the extent and continuity of this mineralisation.
Drilling has confirmed the presence of mineralisation at the unconformity, also within the overlying sandstone and the underlying basement complex. This provides strong evidence to significantly expand the mineralised zone.
Next Steps: With this programme now complete, Piche plans to update its geological model for Angelo A and B prospects and review how these results relate to the broader Ashburton tenement package. This review will include the Atlantis prospect, 50 km SE of Angelo, which historically returned intersections of 5.5m at 6,200ppm and 2.2m at 7,400ppm U3O8. These results were not followed up in the 1980’s due to a $12.00 per lb uranium price, however, in the current $77.00 per lb price, Piche will be exploring here in the near future.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Metal Hawk Limited (‘MHK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MHK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 14 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More Wide, High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman
Significant assays such as 33m at 3.75g/t Au with high-grade zones up to 63.4g/t Au confirm the high-grade nature and upside potential of the Kamperman Deposit
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final 11 holes for 1,254 metres of the recently completed 31-hole (3,834-metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results received for the final 11 holes (1,254 metres) of a 31-hole (3,834 metre) reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Kamperman Deposit, part of Astral’s 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project near Kalgoorlie. Best results include:
- 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au from 58 metres including 3 metres at 14.8g/t Au from 75 metres in hole FRC387;
- 10 metres at 1.63g/t Au from 131 metres and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au from 149 metres including 2 metres at 30.9g/t Au from 164 metres and 2 metres at 12.2g/t Au from 168 metres in hole FRC389;
- 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au from 105 metres including 2 metres at 25.9g/t Au from 121 metres in hole FRC388;
- 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres in hole FRC385;
- 12 metres at 1.19g/t Au from 18 metres and 24 metres at 1.29g/t Au from 80 metres in hole FRC381;
- 13 metres at 1.14g/t Au from 24 metres in hole FRC384; and
- 20 metres at 0.79g/t Au from 30 metres in hole FRC382.
- RC holes FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389 represent a very successful in-fill test of the deposit, with the three holes averaging 112 gram-metres1.
- RC hole FRC385 targeted high-grade gold mineralisation associated with a zone of silicification intersected in three previous holes. FRC385 targeted a potential high-grade zone oriented in a north-west – south-west orientation and successfully intersected 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au including a 1 metre interval of 63.4g/t Au, confirming geological interpretations.
- Results of the 31-hole RC program were not included in the maiden Kamperman Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) announced on 1 November 2024 of 2Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 83.8koz of contained gold6. The results demonstrate the opportunity for continued MRE growth at Kamperman.
- The RC rig relocated to the Mandilla Gold Project to complete the in-fill program at the Iris Deposit. The RC drill rig is currently completing the final hole of this program and then will commence a 16-hole drill program at Eos testing the extent of fresh rock gold mineralisation adjacent to the Eos palaeochannel deposit.
- Also at Mandilla, a diamond drill (DD) rig has commenced a four-hole/1,600 metre drill program ahead of an update to the Theia MRE, which is expected to be reported in the March Quarter, 2025.
- The first hole of this DD program has already been completed with a significant number of visible gold occurrences observed during the logging process. (Refer to Cautionary Note below).
Figure 1 – Map illustrating the location of the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “Following the recent release of the maiden Kamperman MRE, it is highly encouraging to now be reporting further high-grade in-fill results and a successful drill test of a previously identified high-grade zone. These results highlight the potential for MRE upside at Kamperman.
“The in-fill drill line (FRC387, FRC388 and FRC389) testing the high-grade southern zone at Kamperman returned excellent results including 33 metres at 3.75g/t Au, 22 metres at 4.44g/t Au and 22 metres at 5.21g/t Au. These three in-fill holes averaged a gold accumulation of 112 gram-metres through this high-grade southern zone. This is clearly a very successful in-fill test and bodes well for the potential to upgrade the MRE in this area.
“A potential high-grade gold zone was also tested with hole FRC385, returning a spectacular intercept of 6 metres at 12.8g/t Au from 76 metres including 1 metre at 63.4g/t Au from 77 metres.
“Previous drilling in the vicinity has seen this characteristically silicified zone intersected in three holes with assay results of 3.7 metres at 12.2g/t Au, 5 metres at 3.11g/t Au and 10 metres at 5.04g/t Au including 1 metre at 28.5g/t Au inFRC350.
“This further successful test of an interpreted high-grade shoot adds confidence as to the continuity of this zone and our ability to interpret controls and presents as further upside to the current Kamperman MRE.
“The RC rig is now progressing with the in-fill and extensional programs at Iris and Eos respectively and, once complete, will be returned to Kamperman to complete a 15-hole (2,110 metre) in-fill program.
“Diamond drilling of four in-fill holes at Theia is progressing well. The first hole of this program has already been completed with, pleasingly, a significant number of occurrences of visible gold observed during the logging process.
Plans are underway to secure a second diamond drill rig. This has the potential to increase the rate of progress of both the current four-hole in-fill program at Theia and the geotechnical program required to inform the open pit parameters for the Hestia and Eos open pits in the Mandilla PFS.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Yvonne Blaszczyk: Global Gold Rush is On — BRICS Takeaways, US Election Impact
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, laid out her key takeaways from the recent BRICS Summit, saying that although a BRICS currency wasn't announced, the BRICS nations continue to accumulate gold and to strengthen connections amongst themselves.
"The world is going to be very much bipolar, and the global village has changed," she explained. "Right now it's west against east, and everything is turning to the east. So that is a very serious consideration."
Blaszczk noted that while it's tempting to focus on issues close to home, a wider perspective is key.
"The major emphasis is on global geopolitical developments," she commented.
When it comes to gold, Blaszczk is standing by her US$3,000 per ounce prediction, adding that it is likely to happen soon.
"There is a global race for gold — it's a gold rush in some ways," she said, pointing to ongoing central bank buying.
"Gold is going up, and it will be going up," Blaszczk continued. "I don't think people should worry about the trends going up and down. I think people are (too) preoccupied on a daily basis with gold, or a monthly basis."
Watch the interview above for more of her thoughts on the BRICS and gold.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024
The price of gold set a record high in Australian dollars on October 30 as its momentum carried the Australian dollar gold price to an all-time high of AU$4,253.48 per ounce.
After first crossing the US$2,700 mark last month following a prolonged period of strength for the gold price, it pulled back following news in early November that Donald Trump had won the US presidential election, which sent the US dollar higher and pushed investors away from gold and into bonds.
While gold briefly bounced back following a 25 point interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting on November 6 and 7, it fell back towards US$2,600 — and below AU$4,000 — at the beginning of the following week. As for the Reserve Bank of Australia, it decided to once again hold interest rates at 4.35 percent on November 5.
For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) give investors a relatively easy way to get exposure to physical gold without having to worry about the extra hassle of buying and storing the metal — not to mention insuring it. Gold ETFs can also track a basket of gold-focused stocks, allowing investors to spread risk instead of betting on individual companies.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the five ASX gold ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that provide exposure to physical gold, and the two ASX gold ETFs that offer exposure to gold companies. The ETFs are listed by assets under management, and data was retrieved from each company’s website on November 7, 2024.
1. Global X Physical Gold (ASX:GOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$3.73 billion
Unit price: AU$37.26
Previously known as ETFS Physical Gold, Global X Physical Gold is an ETP that promises a "low-cost and secure way to access physical gold via the stock exchange," while avoiding the struggle of storage.
The entity is backed by gold held in a London vault by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Investors can redeem shares for physical gold, not just the cash equivalent; however, this comes with a fee of AU$1,000 per redemption. Global X's website suggests that for smaller orders, a more cost-effective option is selling units on the secondary market.
This ETP has a management fee of 0.4 percent.
2. Perth Mint Gold (ASX:PMGOLD)
Total assets under management: AU$1.01 billion
Unit price: AU$39.98
Owned by the Western Australian government, Perth Mint Gold is an ETP that tracks the international price of gold in Australian dollars. Investments are backed by gold bullion stored in the Perth Mint. Perth Mint Gold is the only gold product on the ASX that maintains a government guarantee for holdings.
This ETF has a management fee of just 0.15 percent, making it the lowest-cost physical gold ETF on the ASX.
3. BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:QAU)
Total assets under management: AU$711.16 million
Unit price: AU$22.94
The BetaShares Gold Bullion ETF tracks the price of physical gold. It is backed by gold bullion stored by JPMorgan Chase in London. Although the ETF is based on physical gold, you do not own physical gold by owning the ETF. Rather, when you sell shares of your ETF, you receive the cash equivalent of the gold.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.59 percent.
4. VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ASX:GDX)
Total assets under management: AU$585.88 million
Unit price: AU$59.10
The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides investors with exposure to the largest global gold producers and royalty companies involved in the precious metals space. Its top holdings include Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM,TSX:AEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX).
This ETF also offers exposure to Australian gold miners, with just over 10 percent of its holdings allocated to Australian gold operators, including Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTC Pink:NESRF).
GDX provides a yearly dividend, currently set at 1.65 percent. The ETF has a management fee of 0.53 percent.
5. iShares Physical Gold ETF (ASX:GLDN)
Total assets under management: AU$189.63 million
Unit price: AU$32.25
Established in October 2023, iShares Physical Gold ETF was designed to provide investors with exposure to the spot price of gold without the need for physical storage of personal gold holdings.
Like many gold-based ETFs, this product is considered high risk and is intended for investors who are looking to maintain their investment for more than five years. Since its inception, GLDN has benefitted from the relative strength in the gold market and has provided investors with an 18 percent return.
iShares Physical Gold ETF's management fees are among the lowest on this list at 0.18 percent.
6. Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF (ASX:MNRS)
Total assets under management: AU$85.87 million
Unit price: AU$6.80
The Betashares Global Gold Miners ETF allows Australian investors to add a diverse range of global companies in the gold mining space to their portfolio by focusing on the biggest ex-Australia precious metals companies.
Its top holdings include Newmont, Barrick, Agnico Eagle and royalty company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM,TSX:WPM).
This ETF has a management fee of 0.57 percent.
7. VanEck Gold Bullion ETF (ASX:NUGG)
Total assets under management: AU$77.06 million
Unit price: AU$40.24
Established in December 2022, the VanEck Gold Bullion ETF allows investors exposure to the gold market without the need to purchase physical gold. It is backed by physical gold bullion bars sourced from Australian gold producers.
This ETF has a management fee of 0.25 percent and since its inception has returned 21.36 percent.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.