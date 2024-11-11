Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Trump's Return: Experts on What it Means for Mining, Oil/Gas and Clean Energy

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Doré Copper Provides Update on Arrangement Agreement With Cygnus Metals

Bonanza Grade Gold Results at Flicka Lake

Pine Point Mining Limited and the Town of Hay River Sign MOU

High Grade Rock Chip Assays Confirm New Gold Discoveries at Leinster South

Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Many Peaks Minerals

Drilling Commenced at Ferke Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce that exploration activities have commenced at both the Ferké gold project and the Odienné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire, now the wet season is drawing to a close. The first month of this 2024/25 field season will see two concurrent drilling campaigns commence with auger drilling at Ferké, and air core drilling at Odienné.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Over 10,000m of drilling planned for December quarter to follow-up previous drilling successes at the Odienné and Ferké gold projects, Côte d’Ivoire
  • Ferké project auger drilling has commenced, with a 5,000m campaign covering +9km segment of gold anomalism, targeting extensions to high-grade gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling
  • Odienné project air core drilling planned to commence over coming weeks to assess priority targets generated in previous quarter’s auger results
  • Both projects fully funded for follow-up diamond and RC drilling as part of staged exploration campaigns planned to continue through the 2024/25 field season

Auger drilling has already commenced at the Ferké gold project, with three drill rigs mobilised to cover 9km of reconnaissance drilling along the highly prospective structural corridor hosting the Ouarigue South prospect. This program is designed to delineate extensional targets to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling that returned:

  • 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
  • 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
  • 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
  • 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m

Concurrently, field work has commenced at the Odienné project, ahead of a planned 5,000m air core campaign that will assess priority targets delineated from the previous quarter’s auger drill results (refer to ASX release dated 20 August 2024). The drilling will be focussed on target delineation within more than 16km of anomalous gold trends located in the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive Discovery’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, as well as the recent discovery by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture, which is located on a contiguous land holding.

Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented:

“Following the end of the West African wet season, we are pleased to have commenced Many Peaks’ 2024/2025 exploration program at our high-grade Cote d’Ivoire projects. Plans for the coming months include our maiden drilling at Ferké, where three auger rigs will drill 5,000m to identify extensional targets of historic holes that include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold. We will also drill 5,000m of air core holes at Odienné, following up on extensive gold anomalism identified from drilling we conducted here in the previous season. We look forward to updating investors on our findings as we systematically assess the potential of these highly prospective projects.”

Ferké Gold Project

The Ferké Gold Project (Ferké) comprises 300km2 in a single granted exploration permit in northern Côte d’Ivoire currently undergoing a renewal process and remaining permitted for exploration activity. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones (Figures 1 & 3). The project area has seen substantial previous exploration activity confirming gold mineralisation but with limited follow-up work. Previous work includes high resolution geophysics, soil sampling, trenching, and RC and Diamond drilling (refer to ASX release dated 26 March 2024).

Planned Work

Many Peaks’ initial field programme at Ferké is a 5,000m auger drilling campaign focused on extending the auger coverage at Ferké along an additional 9km of strike extent in the >16km long corridor of soil anomalism referred to as the Leraba trend. The auger campaign is estimated to be completed in 3 to 4 weeks’ time with 400m to 600m spaced lines of sampling and planned 25m spacing between samples. Results are anticipated to refine targeting for follow-up drilling within the extensive gold anomalism which measures over 2km in width in most places (Figure 1).

Figure 1 | Ferké Project proposed auger drilling locations with locations of previously drilling auger, RC and diamond core drilling on regional scale geology.

The planned auger drilling at Ferké is focused on expanding the footprint of gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling success. An initial 18 diamond holes drilled into a limited segment of the extensive gold corridor confirmed gold mineralisation at Ferké that remains open in all directions. Results from previous drilling include 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m drill depth in hole FNDC001 and 39.7m @ 3.54g/t gold from 51.4m in drill hole FNCD008 (refer to ASX announcement dated 26 March 2024).

The current programme is designed to define extensional targets within in the predominantly undrilled north-south trending segment of gold in soil anomalism of the Leraba trend. This may justify expansion of planned follow-up RC and diamond drilling work over the coming field season, and complement drill ready targets already defined on open mineralisation at the Ouarigue South prospect.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:mpkgold explorationgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
MPK:AU
Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2)

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final results from its recently completed reverse circulation and diamond drilling programme at the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Hawk Limited

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Metal Hawk Limited (‘MHK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MHK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 14 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

More Wide, High-Grade Intercepts at Kamperman

Significant assays such as 33m at 3.75g/t Au with high-grade zones up to 63.4g/t Au confirm the high-grade nature and upside potential of the Kamperman Deposit

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final 11 holes for 1,254 metres of the recently completed 31-hole (3,834-metre) in-fill and extensional RC drill program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Global Gold Rush is On — BRICS Takeaways, US Election Impact

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, laid out her key takeaways from the recent BRICS Summit, saying that although a BRICS currency wasn't announced, the BRICS nations continue to accumulate gold and to strengthen connections amongst themselves.

"The world is going to be very much bipolar, and the global village has changed," she explained. "Right now it's west against east, and everything is turning to the east. So that is a very serious consideration."

Blaszczk noted that while it's tempting to focus on issues close to home, a wider perspective is key.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in stacks.

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2024

The price of gold set a record high in Australian dollars on October 30 as its momentum carried the Australian dollar gold price to an all-time high of AU$4,253.48 per ounce.

After first crossing the US$2,700 mark last month following a prolonged period of strength for the gold price, it pulled back following news in early November that Donald Trump had won the US presidential election, which sent the US dollar higher and pushed investors away from gold and into bonds.

While gold briefly bounced back following a 25 point interest rate cut at the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting on November 6 and 7, it fell back towards US$2,600 — and below AU$4,000 — at the beginning of the following week. As for the Reserve Bank of Australia, it decided to once again hold interest rates at 4.35 percent on November 5.

For many investors, gold is a tool for diversification. The precious metal is known for its ability to act as a safe haven and hence operates as a protective option when building a balanced portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Many Peaks Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Many Peaks Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Phillips Find Mining Update

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Silver Investing

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV

lithium investing

Nevada Lithium Significantly Increases the Size and Grade of Lower Zone Inferred Mineral Resources at Bonnie Claire to 25.634 Mt LCE at 3,085 ppm Li. Reports Maiden Indicated Resources of 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li and 2.318 Mt B at 8,404 ppm Boron

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Announces New Board Member

rare earth investing

Up to 18% REE & 24% Copper PXRF Analyses in REE Line, Sweden - Coinciding with High Magnetic Responses

Graphite Investing

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

lithium investing

Warrego East Drilling Permitted as Takeover Action Underlines Prospectivity of Tennant Creek Mineral Field

×