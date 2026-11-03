Doubleview Announces Filing of Q2 Financials and Offers Update on Emissary Agreement

Doubleview Announces Filing of Q2 Financials and Offers Update on Emissary Agreement

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG,OTC:DBLVF) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview") announces that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended August 31, 2026.

The Company's unaudited interim condensed financial statements and MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Update on Emissary Agreement

Further to the Company's news release dated March 5, 2025, the Company is pleased to provide an update regarding its emissary arrangements.

The Company entered into an emissary agreement dated September 29, 2026 (the "Emissary Agreement") with Q Mission Consultancy and Services ("Qmission"), with whom the Company previously announced its collaboration in March 2025. Under the Emissary Agreement, Qmission will introduce the Company to certain contacts in the State of Qatar, including the Qatar Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Fund, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the Public Investment Fund, in connection with a potential sale and/or investment transaction relating to the Company's Hat polymetallic project (the "Hat Project"). Qmission acts as an emissary and facilitator, and any final decision concerning a transaction remains within the sole discretion of the Company's management. If a transaction closes, the Company or an affiliate will pay Qmission a cash fee equal to the lesser of (i) 5% of the total cash proceeds paid or to be paid to the Company by the applicable contact in connection with the transaction and (ii) the maximum amount permitted under applicable TSX Venture Exchange rules. No fee is payable if no transaction closes, and payment of the fee is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Emissary Agreement has an initial term of one year from September 29, 2026 and supersedes all previous emissary-fee agreements between the Company and Qmission. Qmission and its principals are at arm's length to the Company. As at the date of this news release, no transaction, binding commitment or financing has been entered into with any of the identified contacts, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resources exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG,OTC:DBLVF) (OTCQX: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview seeks to increase shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of properties is intended to provide diversification.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Emissary Agreement, introductions by Qmission to the identified contacts, any potential sale of, investment in or other transaction involving the Company or the Hat Project, and the payment of any fee under the Emissary Agreement and acceptance of such fee by the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions that Qmission will introduce the Company to the identified contacts, that such contacts will have an interest in the Hat Project, that a transaction can be negotiated on terms acceptable to the Company, that any required regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals will be obtained, and regarding market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that no introductions or transaction result from the Emissary Agreement, that the identified contacts do not have an interest in the Hat Project, that a transaction cannot be negotiated on terms acceptable to the Company, the expiry of the Emissary Agreement at the end of its term, the receipt of any required regulatory, foreign investment or TSX Venture Exchange approvals, including acceptance of any fee payable under the Emissary Agreement, risks related to mineral exploration and development, changes in commodity prices, market conditions and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322249

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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