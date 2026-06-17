The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) may be reaching record highs, but beneath the glossy surface, the market is exhibiting a structural fragility not seen since the late 1990s.

With just ten mega-cap tech names driving nearly 70 percent of recent gains while 331 other stocks sit 20 percent below their peaks, one veteran asset manager argues that "owning everything" is no longer a proxy for American economic strength—and warns that investors confusing the index with diversification are walking into a concentration trap.

For Steve Neamtz, President of Yorkville America Equities, the celebratory headlines are obscuring a market structure that is beginning to resemble a slow-motion risk event.

“There is a disconnect between the headline and what’s actually happening underneath the surface,” Neamtz warned on the latest episode of the Investing News podcast. Unlike the dot-com era, today’s mega-caps are genuinely profitable. The risk isn’t a valuation collapse based on promises; it is a lack of margin for error. “The lesson from history is not that a crash is imminent,” he explained. “It’s that concentration at this level historically narrows your margin for error.” Consequently, Neamtz argues that the passive investing strategy that dominated the last decade, simply buying the index, is becoming obsolete. He suggests that investors need to pivot toward "intentional exposure" to structural trends that the cap-weighted index ignores. Click above to listen to the full conversation on defense, concentration risk, and the physical future of AI.



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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.