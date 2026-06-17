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Steve Neamtz.
Resource Investing

Steve Neamtz: The Diversification Illusion Hiding Beneath Record Highs

Georgia Williams
Written by Georgia Williams
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun 17, 2026 02:14PM

The investment professional argues that passive investing is fading, and "intentional exposure" is now key. He points to overlooked growth in defense, domestic energy, and the physical infrastructure powering AI.

The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) may be reaching record highs, but beneath the glossy surface, the market is exhibiting a structural fragility not seen since the late 1990s.

With just ten mega-cap tech names driving nearly 70 percent of recent gains while 331 other stocks sit 20 percent below their peaks, one veteran asset manager argues that "owning everything" is no longer a proxy for American economic strength—and warns that investors confusing the index with diversification are walking into a concentration trap.

For Steve Neamtz, President of Yorkville America Equities, the celebratory headlines are obscuring a market structure that is beginning to resemble a slow-motion risk event.

“There is a disconnect between the headline and what’s actually happening underneath the surface,” Neamtz warned on the latest episode of the Investing News podcast.

Unlike the dot-com era, today’s mega-caps are genuinely profitable. The risk isn’t a valuation collapse based on promises; it is a lack of margin for error.

“The lesson from history is not that a crash is imminent,” he explained. “It’s that concentration at this level historically narrows your margin for error.”

Consequently, Neamtz argues that the passive investing strategy that dominated the last decade, simply buying the index, is becoming obsolete. He suggests that investors need to pivot toward "intentional exposure" to structural trends that the cap-weighted index ignores.

Click above to listen to the full conversation on defense, concentration risk, and the physical future of AI.


Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Gold was shaping up to have a fairly calm week, but a stronger-than-expected US jobs report sent it well under US$4,400 per ounce as the period came to an end.

Silver also took a hit, dropping below US$69 per ounce.

The report, which shows that nonfarm payrolls rose by 172,000 in May, has further reduced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Beyond that, the Iran war continues to impact gold, with increased conflict in the Middle East and overall uncertainty contributing to its ups and downs this week.

Although the US House has now backed a resolution geared at stopping the war until it's authorized by Congress, the move is seen as largely symbolic.

There's understandably a lot of focus on these day-to-day factors, but this week I heard from Chris Blasi of Neptune Global, who encouraged investors to take a step back and remember the bigger picture for gold. In his view, the metal's key driver isn't going anywhere:

"The (driver) that's most consistent is the expansion of debt. There's charts that show hard correlations between the growth in the US debt and the price of gold. It doesn't move exactly — I mean, it's just about exact, but there's times when the debt is still expanding and gold may not be moving up immediately.
"But so, a person has to ask themselves, right — the thing that would truly hurt gold, in my opinion, in the long run, is if the US actually started paying down their debt, and the debt creation stopped or diminished markedly or materially. And that's just not going to happen — it is not."

Bullet briefing — Central banks buy, Russia makes bold claim

Central banks back in action

Central banks were back in action in April, purchasing a net 17 metric tons of gold.

According to the World Gold Council's data, that's a sizable rebound from March, when they sold a net 30 metric tons of the yellow metal as the Iran war began.

The organization says Poland was the top buyer for April at 14 metric tons, while China was next at 8 metric tons — that's the highest level for the Asian nation since December 2024, and it pushes China's gold-buying streak to an impressive 18 consecutive months.

Turkey, which attracted attention in March for selling 60 metric tons of gold, saw its reserves stay "virtually flat" in April. Its sales were reportedly for FX and liquidity purposes.

Gold reserves outpace treasuries

Underscoring gold's importance to central banks, a new report from the European Central Bank (ECB) shows that the precious metal is now the world's top reserve asset.

Gold accounted for 27 percent of all global central bank reserve assets as of the end of 2025, up from 20 percent the previous year. That puts it ahead of US treasuries at 22 percent.

While the ECB notes that this shift "largely reflects valuation effects," and suggests that moving forward gold will face limitations as a reserve asset, it also notes that central bank gold buying points to a desire to "strengthen balance sheet resilience" as geopolitical risks rise.

Russia gold estimate turns heads

But what about the gold that countries are mining, not buying?

This week Russia shared its first gold production estimate since its invasion of Ukraine, with the country's natural resources minister saying 480 to 500 metric tons are expected to be mined in 2026.

The numbers are attracting attention for multiple reasons. For one thing, the amount is about 50 percent higher than the World Gold Council's 2024 Russian gold output estimate; for another, it would place Russia well above China, which is currently the top producer.

In addition to that, Bloomberg states that two executives at Russian gold-mining companies have said they're skeptical about the number. While major producer Polyus is working to bring one of the world's largest gold mines online, no other significant deposits have started up in recent years.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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"We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of those Q1 losses," he said. "That's what results in the forecast for a deficit of about 300,000 ounces in 2026."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Managing Editor

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

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