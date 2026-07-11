Discovery Announces Details of Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Discovery Mining Ltd. (TSX: DSV,OTC:DSVSF, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026 prior to the market open on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Eastern Time ("ET"). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 am ET the same day. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company's website at www.dsvmining.com.

Details

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026
Time: 10:00 am ET
Conference ID: 976047005
Dial-in Numbers:
  Canada Local: +1 365-657-4084
  Canada Toll Free: +1 833-769-6440
  USA Toll Free: +1 833-461-5787
  All other dial-in numbers: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers

Webcast url: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/976047005

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery Mining Ltd. is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to gold, silver and other critical minerals. Discovery is advancing plans to more than double annual gold production through investment in the Company's Porcupine assets, which include multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations in June 2026 further increased Discovery's land position within the camp, provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company's growing gold business, and added critical minerals to the Company's current production profile. Discovery's silver exposure comes mainly from the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P. Eng
President, CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:         

Mark Utting, CFA
SVP Investor Relations
Phone: 416-806-6298
Email: mark.utting@dsvmining.com
Website: www.dsvmining.com


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