Director/PDMR Shareholding

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|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|May 21, 2026
|Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
|PDMR
|Date
|Share Type
|Number of shares awarded
|Wael Sawan
|20 May 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|82,987
|Sinead Gorman
|20 May 2026
|Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each
|10,964
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|Julie Keefe
|Deputy Company Secretary
|ENQUIRIES
|Shell Media Relations
|International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|32.52
|Volume
|82,987
|Total
|2,698,737.24
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|82,987
|Price
|32.52
|Total
|2,698,737.24
|Date of transaction
|20/05/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|32.52
|Volume
|10,964
|Total
|356,549.28
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|10,964
|Price
|32.52
|Total
|356,549.28
|Date of transaction
|20/05/2026
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue