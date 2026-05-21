Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
May 21, 2026        
         
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023, subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

 
         
PDMR Date Share Type Number of shares awarded  
Wael Sawan 20 May 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 82,987  
Sinead Gorman 20 May 2026 Ordinary Shares of €0.07 each 10,964  
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

 		  
         
         
Julie Keefe        
Deputy Company Secretary      
         
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    
         
         
         
         


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 32.52
Volume 82,987
Total 2,698,737.24
Aggregated information  
Volume 82,987
Price 32.52
Total 2,698,737.24
Date of transaction 20/05/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Shell Share Plan 2023
Currency GBP
Price 32.52
Volume 10,964
Total 356,549.28
Aggregated information  
Volume 10,964
Price 32.52
Total 356,549.28
Date of transaction 20/05/2026
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

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